Wisconsin State

Officials: U.S. vote counting unaffected by cyberattacks

WASHINGTON (AP) — No instances of digital interference are known to have affected the counting of the midterm vote after a tense Election Day in which officials were closely monitoring domestic and foreign threats. A few state and local governments appeared to be hit by a relatively rudimentary form...
ILLINOIS STATE
What to watch in the high-stakes 2022 midterm elections

WASHINGTON (AP) — After months of primaries, campaign events and fundraising pleas, the midterm elections that will determine the balance of power in Washington and state capitals are finally here. Republicans are predicting a massive red wave as anxious Democrats defend their narrow majorities in Congress while struggling to...
GEORGIA STATE
🎥 2022 Election results may not be known for a few days

WASHINGTON (AP) —Why won’t Americans know the winners of Tuesday's election for days?. (Click below to listen to White Press Secretary on the election results) With polls open across the country, no big problems were reported early on, though there were hiccups in some places, which is typical on any Election Day.
GEORGIA STATE
VoteCast: Inflation top concern, but democracy a worry too

WASHINGTON (AP) — Just as Republicans had hoped, high inflation was the top consideration for voters in the midterm elections, AP VoteCast shows. But the survey reveals that a core issue for President Joe Biden, the survival of democracy, also weighed heavily on voters’ minds, as control of Congress -- and a choice between sharply contrasting visions of America — hung in the balance.
WASHINGTON STATE
Democratic Rep. Davids reelected in redrawn Kansas district

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Democrat Sharice Davids held on to her Kansas City-area congressional seat in Tuesday’s election, overcoming Republican attacks over crime and the economy and new GOP-drawn boundaries designed to make her district harder for her to win. Davids, the only Democrat representing the state...
KANSAS STATE
Trump says he'll make 'big announcement' Nov. 15

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump said Monday he will be making a “big announcement” next week as he teased a third presidential run while campaigning on the eve of the final day of voting in this year's midterm elections. “I'm going to be making a...
VANDALIA, OH
Condemned cop killer asks Supreme Court to intervene

Bonne Terre, Missouri (AP)—A man sentenced to death for killing a police officer in a fit of rage over his brother's death is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to halt the execution planned for later this month, in part because the man was a teenager at the time of the killing.
BONNE TERRE, MO
Veterans Day 2022 by the numbers

This opinion column was submitted by Jim McNamara, a veteran and housing advocate. Sometimes, the most effective way to define a situation is with facts and numbers. Below are numbers for 2021, provided by Statista on Oct. 24, 2022: 16,500,000: Number of Veterans in the U.S. 5,258,000: Veterans of the war in Vietnam 715,767: Veterans of the...
ALABAMA STATE
