STEPHENVILLE, Texas — Tydan Archibald scored 15 points as Tarleton State beat Kansas Christian 95-49. Archibald added three steals for the Texans (1-1). Garry Clark scored 14 points while going 7 of 9 from the field, and added five rebounds. Lajae Jones finished 6 of 8 from the floor to finish with 13 points. Boog Lewis finished with 17 points for the Falcons (0-2). Jamal Clark added 16 points and three steals for Kansas Christian. Jahreese Jordan also put up six points and two steals.

STEPHENVILLE, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO