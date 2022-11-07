ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-City Herald

Rumored Phillies Free Agent Target Just Opted Out of Contract

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts has just opted out of his the final year of his three-year, $60 million contract with the Boston Red Sox. Bogaerts has been a name floated recently as a potential fit for the Philadelphia Phillies and there has been reported interest in the shortstop. With Jean Segura's...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

MLB Odds: Lines on Aaron Judge's next team, from Giants to Phillies

Aaron Judge is coming off of one of the greatest individual seasons ever by a player in the New York Yankees' rich history. Judge hit 62 home runs in the regular season, breaking Yankees legend Roger Maris's single-season American League home run record. But the Yankees once again faltered in...
FanSided

Cardinals: Insider Katie Woo predicts blockbuster signing for St. Louis

In a recent piece on The Athletic, Katie Woo predicted a big signing is coming for St. Louis. The Cardinals have been off to a busy start to their offseason, already revamping their coaching staff and planting seeds for big moves this winter, and Cardinals insider Katie Woo is buying into the buzz that St. Louis will make a major upgrade this offseason.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NJ.com

Yankees’ biggest offseason need might catch you by surprise

These are the times that try men’s souls - Thomas Paine in 1776. More than 200 years later, those words ring true for the New York Yankees, who face perhaps the most important offseason in the club’s history. The future of the franchise is at stake, with outfielder...
Larry Brown Sports

Astros targeting big upgrade at catcher?

The Houston Astros are not wasting a second after their World Series win. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Wednesday that the Astros are one of the teams who are most involved in courting Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. Morosi also mentions the St. Louis Cardinals and the Detroit Tigers as being in the mix.
HOUSTON, TX
MLB Trade Rumors

Angels announce three coaching hires

The Angels announced three new coaching hires for 2023, with Marcus Thames joining the team as the new hitting coach, Phil Plantier as assistant hitting coach and Bill Hezel as assistant pitching coach. Hezel replaces Dom Chiti, while Thames and Plantier replace Jeremy Reed and John Mallee in their respective positions. Chiti, former hitting instructor Paul Sorrento and former third base coach Mike Gallego will remain in the Angels organization but in different roles.
NEW YORK STATE
theScore

Crane: Astros 'working on' keeping Verlander

Houston Astros owner Jim Crane is hopeful ace right-hander Justin Verlander will remain with the franchise next season. Verlander must decide by Thursday whether he intends to opt out of his $25-million salary for 2023. "Justin really had a great year," Crane said Wednesday, according to Brian T. Smith of...
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox exploring second baseman market as Bogaerts 'Plan B'

The Red Sox supposedly are doing their best to keep Xander Bogaerts in Boston. But they've also started preparing their contingency plans. The Red Sox have begun contacting other teams "regarding the availability of their second basemen" as a potential "Plan B in the likely event that Bogaerts leaves Boston," MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reports.
BOSTON, MA
97.3 ESPN

Phillies Mailbag: Wheeler’s Outing, Shortstop Class, Hoskins

We are back with a final 2022 Phillies mailbag. The Phillies fell to the Houston Astros in the World Series. So we turn to the offseason for this Tuesday afternoon's mailbag. This was one of the big questions of game six of the World Series. Zack Wheeler let a couple batters on and instead of letting him go after the scary Yordan Alvarez, a lefty, Wheeler was pulled for left-handed Jose Alvarado. While I would not have done it myself, here's why it happened.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
theScore

Pollock hits free agency after declining $13M option with White Sox

Chicago White Sox outfielder AJ Pollock is now a free agent after declining his $13-million option for next season, the MLBPA announced Wednesday. Pollock also received a $5-million buyout. The 11-year veteran hit 14 homers with 56 RBIs and a .681 OPS over 138 games in his sole campaign with...
CHICAGO, IL
theScore

Report: Rays place Nick Anderson on waivers

The Tampa Bay Rays have placed right-handed reliever Nick Anderson on waivers, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports. It's the first move of what could possibly be a busy winter for the Rays, with the club discussing trades involving first baseman Ji-Man Choi and pitchers Yonny Chirinos, Ryan Yarbrough, and Shawn Armstrong, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

