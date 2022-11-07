Read full article on original website
Astros players were stunned to learn Dusty Baker's real name
Astros manager Dusty Baker is universally beloved by his players, but do they know his real name? Apparently not, with Christian Vazquez, Mauricio Dubon, Jeremy Peña and Kyle Tucker all learning Baker’s birth name for the first time.
Tri-City Herald
Rumored Phillies Free Agent Target Just Opted Out of Contract
Shortstop Xander Bogaerts has just opted out of his the final year of his three-year, $60 million contract with the Boston Red Sox. Bogaerts has been a name floated recently as a potential fit for the Philadelphia Phillies and there has been reported interest in the shortstop. With Jean Segura's...
Red Sox trade rumors: Boston ‘reaching out’ about second basemen in case Xander Bogaerts leaves (report)
The Red Sox will try to re-sign star shortstop Xander Bogaerts who became a free agent Monday after he opted out of the remaining three years, $60 million on his contract. Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said Oct. 6 that Bogaerts is Boston’s No. 1 priority. But the Red...
FOX Sports
MLB Odds: Lines on Aaron Judge's next team, from Giants to Phillies
Aaron Judge is coming off of one of the greatest individual seasons ever by a player in the New York Yankees' rich history. Judge hit 62 home runs in the regular season, breaking Yankees legend Roger Maris's single-season American League home run record. But the Yankees once again faltered in...
Cardinals: Insider Katie Woo predicts blockbuster signing for St. Louis
In a recent piece on The Athletic, Katie Woo predicted a big signing is coming for St. Louis. The Cardinals have been off to a busy start to their offseason, already revamping their coaching staff and planting seeds for big moves this winter, and Cardinals insider Katie Woo is buying into the buzz that St. Louis will make a major upgrade this offseason.
How Is Carlos Correa Feeling After Seeing Pena & The Astros' Success?
How Is Carlos Correa Feeling After Seeing Pena & The Astros' Success?
Yankees’ biggest offseason need might catch you by surprise
These are the times that try men’s souls - Thomas Paine in 1776. More than 200 years later, those words ring true for the New York Yankees, who face perhaps the most important offseason in the club’s history. The future of the franchise is at stake, with outfielder...
Astros targeting big upgrade at catcher?
The Houston Astros are not wasting a second after their World Series win. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Wednesday that the Astros are one of the teams who are most involved in courting Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. Morosi also mentions the St. Louis Cardinals and the Detroit Tigers as being in the mix.
Report: Harper to Undergo Tests, Will Determine if Tommy John is Necessary
Bryce Harper may need Tommy John, he will undergo tests within the week to determine whether such surgery is necessary.
Angels announce three coaching hires
The Angels announced three new coaching hires for 2023, with Marcus Thames joining the team as the new hitting coach, Phil Plantier as assistant hitting coach and Bill Hezel as assistant pitching coach. Hezel replaces Dom Chiti, while Thames and Plantier replace Jeremy Reed and John Mallee in their respective positions. Chiti, former hitting instructor Paul Sorrento and former third base coach Mike Gallego will remain in the Angels organization but in different roles.
Cubs Pitcher Declines Mutual Option, Becomes Free Agent
The Chicago Cubs have another free agent as starting pitcher Drew Smyly has declined his mutual option.
theScore
Crane: Astros 'working on' keeping Verlander
Houston Astros owner Jim Crane is hopeful ace right-hander Justin Verlander will remain with the franchise next season. Verlander must decide by Thursday whether he intends to opt out of his $25-million salary for 2023. "Justin really had a great year," Crane said Wednesday, according to Brian T. Smith of...
Signing This Former Yankees Pitcher Could Be Game Changer For Red Sox
Boston badly needs to improve their bullpen and could do so by signing a former Yankee fireballer that appears unlikely to return to the Bronx.
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox exploring second baseman market as Bogaerts 'Plan B'
The Red Sox supposedly are doing their best to keep Xander Bogaerts in Boston. But they've also started preparing their contingency plans. The Red Sox have begun contacting other teams "regarding the availability of their second basemen" as a potential "Plan B in the likely event that Bogaerts leaves Boston," MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reports.
Latest contract projections for Yankees’ Aaron Judge, Mets’ Jacob deGrom, more
MLB teams are lining up to throw Monopoly money at this year’s best free agents. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Headlining the list are New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom. Last week, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman and...
Phillies Mailbag: Wheeler’s Outing, Shortstop Class, Hoskins
We are back with a final 2022 Phillies mailbag. The Phillies fell to the Houston Astros in the World Series. So we turn to the offseason for this Tuesday afternoon's mailbag. This was one of the big questions of game six of the World Series. Zack Wheeler let a couple batters on and instead of letting him go after the scary Yordan Alvarez, a lefty, Wheeler was pulled for left-handed Jose Alvarado. While I would not have done it myself, here's why it happened.
Diamondbacks Decline Option on Ian Kennedy
Kennedy will become a free agent after Arizona declines their half of a $4 million club option.
Astros' Verlander in final 3 for Cy Young Award; Yordan Alvarez battling Aaron Judge for AL MVP
While the Astros have two glaring omissions, the club can find consolation in the categories that its players are in the running for.
theScore
Pollock hits free agency after declining $13M option with White Sox
Chicago White Sox outfielder AJ Pollock is now a free agent after declining his $13-million option for next season, the MLBPA announced Wednesday. Pollock also received a $5-million buyout. The 11-year veteran hit 14 homers with 56 RBIs and a .681 OPS over 138 games in his sole campaign with...
theScore
Report: Rays place Nick Anderson on waivers
The Tampa Bay Rays have placed right-handed reliever Nick Anderson on waivers, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports. It's the first move of what could possibly be a busy winter for the Rays, with the club discussing trades involving first baseman Ji-Man Choi and pitchers Yonny Chirinos, Ryan Yarbrough, and Shawn Armstrong, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network.
