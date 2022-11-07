ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

German cabinet blocks Chinese takeover of Elmos chip factory, ERS - source

BERLIN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Germany's cabinet has agreed to block the prospective Chinese takeovers of Elmos' ELGG.DE chip factory and semiconductor firm ERS Electronic, a government source said on Wednesday. The economy ministry had previously said a Chinese takeover of the Elmos factory would pose a threat to national...
Germany to block Chinese takeover of semiconductor firm ERS Electronic - Handelsblatt

BERLIN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The German government will block a prospective Chinese takeover of the German semiconductor firm ERS Electronic due to security concerns, the Handelsblatt newspaper said on Wednesday, citing government sources. ERS Electronic declined comment. It was not immediately clear which Chinese company was interested in buying...
The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

Considering how the market is doing these days, it's not very hard to find stocks with a price tag of less than $300. Some of these are excellent buying opportunities, and others are value traps. Growth stocks needed some taming, and lowered stock prices indicate that investors are done with outrageous premiums.
First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (FXR) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FXR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.54, changing hands as high as $52.66 per share. First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund shares are currently trading up about 5.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FXR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Bain Capital Credit Takes Large Activist Position in RDW / Redwire

Fintel reports that Bain Capital Credit Member has filed a 13D form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16,393,442 shares of Redwire Corporation (RDW). This represents 20.4% of the company. In their 13D filing, Bain Capital states the following regarding the transaction:. Pursuant to the terms of the Investment Agreement,...
Matterport Stock Pops 26% on Earnings Beat, Guidance Raise

Shares of Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR) are up 26.2% on Friday as of 1:52 p.m. ET, following the spatial-data company's release late yesterday of its third-quarter 2022 report. The stock's rise is largely attributable to the quarter's revenue and earnings exceeding the Wall Street consensus estimate, as well as management increasing its full-year 2022 outlook for earnings. It also slightly raised the midpoint of its outlook range for annual subscription revenue.
Why Automatic Data Processing is a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock (ADP)

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP) has been named a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock by Dividend Channel, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 2.1% yield, as well as being recognized by prominent asset managers as being a socially responsible investment, through analysis of social and environmental criteria. Environmental criteria include considerations like the environmental impact of the company's products and services, as well as the company's efficiency in terms of its use of energy and resources. Social criteria include elements such as human rights, child labor, corporate diversity, and the company's impact on society — for instance, taken into consideration would be business activities tied to weapons, gambling, tobacco, and alcohol.
2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

You shouldn't expect most investments to make you lots of money right away. Most of the time, investing boils down to finding companies and stocks that can deliver wealth-building results in the long run. The history books are packed with tremendous winners that spent many years in Wall Street's basement...
Janus International Group Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for JBI

In trading on Thursday, shares of Janus International Group Inc (Symbol: JBI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.74, changing hands as high as $10.32 per share. Janus International Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 18% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JBI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
3 Dividend Stocks That Can Help You Sleep Better in a Bear Market

The stock market has been rather turbulent so far in 2022, and there's no sign of this volatility going away anytime soon. This means many investors are understandably reluctant to add any new stocks to their portfolio. However, there are some stocks that could still be an excellent fit in...
My Top Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

Electric vehicles are a hot investment topic, and for good reason: Precedence Research estimates that the market could balloon from roughly $200 billion this year to as much as $1.1 trillion by 2030. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) was the first mover, and various new companies are trying to follow in its footsteps.
Here's Why This Red-Hot Growth Stock Is a Strong Buy

When you hear the term "growth stock," what comes to mind? Many investors would probably first think about some well-known tech stocks out there. And while it's true that many growth stocks are to be found in the technology sector, there are just as many compelling growth stocks making names for themselves in other economic sectors too.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for VOE

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: VOE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $138.82, changing hands as high as $139.05 per share. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value shares are currently trading up about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VOE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
U.S. judge declares Biden's student debt relief plan unlawful

Nov 10 (Reuters) - A federal judge in Texas on Thursday ruled that President Joe Biden's plan to cancel hundreds of billions of dollars in student loan debt was unlawful and must be vacated, delivering a victory to conservative opponents of the program. U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman, an appointee...
3 Technology Services Stocks to Watch From a Promising Industry

The Zacks Technology Services industry seeks to benefit from the ongoing digitization, increasing dependency on technology and initiatives to diversify technology services. Growth opportunities from robust adoption of the multi-cloud model should offset challenges arising from cyber threats and expenditures related to hiring skillful talent and restructuring initiatives. IQVIA Holdings...
3 Elite Dividend Stocks Down 13.5% to 31% to Buy Now for Decades of Passive Income

This year has been a challenging one for investors. The S&P 500 is down more than 21%. It could decline even further if we head into a recession. However, challenges bring opportunities. One of those is that dividend yields move in the opposite direction as stock prices. Because of that, this year's sell-off is providing income investors with the opportunity to lock in higher yields in some of the best dividend stocks.
Biotech Fund Fairmount Funds Opens Position in NUVL / Nuvalent After Positive Trial Results

Fintel reports that Fairmount Funds Management LLC has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2,605,124 shares of Nuvalent, Inc. Class A (NUVL). This represents 5.13% of the company. Fairmount is a Philadelphia-based investment firm dedicated to investing in promising new therapies pursued by biotechnology and life...

