Coronavirus cases in the U.S. are on the rise as a pair of concerning omicron subvariants are spreading. COVID-19 infections have been trending downward in the U.S. since August but increased about 10% over the past two weeks, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 40,000 new cases are reported on average each day, but that is likely a massive undercount due to at-home tests that don’t get reported.

8 HOURS AGO