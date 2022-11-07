Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Elon Musk Braces for $56 Billion Battle With Heavy Metal Drummer
WILMINGTON, Del (Reuters) - Elon Musk has taken on Detroit's automakers, short-sellers and securities regulators. Next week, the Tesla chief executive is set to square off in court against an unlikely foe - a thrash metal drummer who hopes to strip Musk of his $56 billion pay. The trial will...
US News and World Report
Mexico Not Buying U.S. Yellow Corn as GM Ban Looms, Lopez Obrador Says
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's government cannot make purchases of yellow corn from the United States because it does not want genetically modified (GM) corn, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday, amid pressure from its top trade partner over the future of the imports. The United States wanted...
US News and World Report
Explainer-Blood, Treasure and Chaos: the Cost of Russia's War in Ukraine
LONDON (Reuters) - Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has left tens of thousands of dead, displaced millions and spread economic strife across the world. Following are the main impacts of the war, now in its ninth month:. * DEATH. The war has sown death on a level not seen...
US News and World Report
Biden Plans to Lay Out 'Red Lines,' Not Make Concessions to China's Xi
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he is not willing to make any fundamental concessions when he meets with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Asia. Speaking to reporters at a news conference, Biden said he wants leaders to lay out what their "red lines" are...
Business Insider
How much you should have in savings at every age
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Many experts recommend you have at...
US News and World Report
COP27: Israel Says Big Boost in Gas Supply to Europe Will Take Years
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - Israel will require several years before it can significantly increase its natural gas supplies to Europe, the country's energy ministry said on Friday. Israel and neighboring Egypt had signed a memorandum of understanding with the European Union in June to ship more gas to the...
US News and World Report
SoftBank Reports Q2 Profit but Announces More Vision Fund Pain With FTX Writedown
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's SoftBank Group Corp reported its first quarterly profit in three quarters, buoyed by paring some of its stake in China's Alibaba even as its massive Vision Fund unit posted another heavy quarterly loss. The sprawling Vision Fund, which upended the world of technology with its big bets...
US News and World Report
U.S. Revokes Russia's Market Economy Status
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will no longer treat Russia as a market economy country, the Commerce Department said on Thursday, revoking the status granted two decades ago that limited the calculation of anti-dumping duties on Russian goods. The Commerce Department said its analysis found "extensive" government involvement in...
US News and World Report
U.S. Coronavirus Cases Start to Increase as Omicron Subvariants BQ.1.1, BQ.1 Spread
Coronavirus cases in the U.S. are on the rise as a pair of concerning omicron subvariants are spreading. COVID-19 infections have been trending downward in the U.S. since August but increased about 10% over the past two weeks, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 40,000 new cases are reported on average each day, but that is likely a massive undercount due to at-home tests that don’t get reported.
US News and World Report
Mexico President Eyes Giving Presidential Jet to Planned Military-Run Airline
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday proposed handing over the opulent presidential plane, which he inherited from his predecessors and failed to sell as promised, to a planned military-run airline, where it could be rented to workers. Lopez Obrador, who has an austere approach...
US News and World Report
Biden Says 'We're Not Anywhere Near a Recession' Right Now
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he believed the U.S. economy would have a soft landing and avert recession. Biden told a news conference at the White House that he was also confident his administration could reduce inflation, but could not guarantee it. "I am optimistic...
Comments / 0