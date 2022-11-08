Read full article on original website
Who Owns The Most Land In Oklahoma?
If you've driven anywhere in Oklahoma, it's hard not to notice the sheer amount of farm and ranch land lining every highway in this state. Even though the Sooner State is thought of mostly as a crop-producing farm state, we appear on a few top-5 lists for animal production. While...
School choice prevails in Oklahoma Vote
The issue of school choice, including programs that allow parents to use taxpayer dollars at private schools — was on the ballot in Oklahoma this year. And school-choice supporters won in dramatic fashion. “The message was sent loud and clear: In Oklahoma, we’re going to do more than any other state in the country to empower parents,” said Oklahoma Cabinet Secretary of Education Ryan Walters, who was elected the next state superintendent of public instruction. Both Governor Kevin Stitt and Walters were strong proponents of the “Oklahoma Empowerment Account (OEA) Program” legislation advanced this year to provide taxpayer funds to...
Oklahoma Unfairly Punishes Mothers and Children, analysis says
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK — Oklahoma led the country in women’s imprisonment for nearly three decades. Even after recent reforms it still has the second-highest women’s imprisonment rate. In the assessment detailed in a new study, this is driven by Oklahoma’s highly punitive and overly broad child abuse and neglect statute.
Oklahomans look forward to upcoming vote after other states decide on recreational marijuana
OKLAHOMA CITY — After one big election night, Oklahomans now look forward to a major choice they'll make in March on whether to legalize recreational marijuana. It's an issue five states faced Tuesday, with three – Arkansas, North Dakota and South Dakota – voting it down. Missouri and Maryland voted to legalize it.
67 years in one profession: Oklahoma’s longest serving pharmacist is finally enjoying retirement
On a recent fall day at an assisted living facility in Edmond, a lot of people lined up and took the time to notice his length of service.
4 Great Steakhouses in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised by both local people and tourists, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
It’s time for the national Democratic Party to invest in Oklahoma
Outcomes will never change without decisive action by the national Democratic Party that motivates and empowers the anemic, state-level party. The post It’s time for the national Democratic Party to invest in Oklahoma appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Decision 2022: Stitt, Republicans sweep key Oklahoma races
TULSA, Okla. — Polls closed at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Oklahoma's general election. 2 News Oklahoma has live updates throughout Election Day as the results come in. Get updates on election results sent directly to you with the free 2 News Oklahoma app. Watch our coverage Tuesday on...
Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System Holds Veterans Day Celebration
The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System will be celebrating Veterans Day a little early on Thursday. The celebration will take place at the VA Medical Center in Muskogee and at the Outpatient Clinic in Bixby. Both locations will start the celebrations at 10 a.m., with staff and officials handing...
Native voter push not enough to tip scales of power in Oklahoma's Governor race
Despite a big push for Native voter turnout, it wasn’t enough to win the Governor’s race. According to the United Indian Nations of Oklahoma, Indigenous people account for about 14 percent of eligible voters in the state. The United Indian Nations of Oklahoma watched results Tuesday night at...
Oklahoma Election Results: 2022 midterm election in Oklahoma
It's Election Day, and voters have made big decisions that will impact Oklahoma's future. Watch the video player above as the KOCO 5 News Team breaks down the election as the results unfold. Oklahomans decided on important races, including for governor, both U.S. Senate seats and Oklahoma’s state superintendent of...
The Hilarious Online Reactions To Oklahoma’s Election Results
Watching A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is one of the few "normal" holiday traditions my household usually enjoys this time of year. A classic and wholesome tale of good feelings. It's a yearly reminder of a simpler time, but I'd like to reference a specific moment in that short film. You...
Oklahoma tribes react to Gov. Stitt’s reelection
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma tribes are reacting to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reelection Tuesday night. Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton released a statement late Tuesday:. “Although the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma endorsed Gov. Stitt’s opponent, we remain open to cooperating with the administration for the benefit of all Oklahomans. We hope Gov. Stitt’s second term will be marked by an understanding of the economic, cultural and social benefits Tribes provide to our state, and that he will agree to work with us on issues affecting all residents. As always, we seek to focus on the things we can agree on, rather than our differences.”
Lobbyist J.C. Watts outed as tool
Campaign Report: In planned November campaign surprises, former Oklahoma elected officials J.C. Watts and Gary Jones have come out supporting Joy Hofmeister (elected first R now running D) for Oklahoma Governor. This is how the Republican Party in Oklahoma has failed… from unquenchable greed and addiction to fading fame.
Gov. Kevin Stitt after reelection: ‘Oklahomans want to continue the momentum we’ve created’
OKLAHOMA CITY — Republican incumbent Kevin Stitt has been reelected as Oklahoma governor, beating his Democratic challenger Joy Hofmeister. Stitt won his bid for a second term with 55% of the vote, while Hofmeister garnered 42%. During his acceptance speech, he highlighted his accomplishments after the past four years...
Tatum Guinn Reports From Joy Hofmeister's Watch Party
TULSA, Okla. - News On 6's Tatum Guinn is in Oklahoma City covering Joy Hofmeister's campaign watch party. Hofmeister says she has put all of her attention into connecting with as many Oklahomans as she could.
16 Incredible Places You Have Experience At Least Once In Oklahoma
For far too many people, "seeing" Oklahoma consists of highways through large expanses of farmland and the trendy districts of OKC... Bricktown, Paseo, The Shoppes, etc... But there is so much more that is completely unique to the Sooner State that no person should pass up the chance to see.
Former Employees Discuss Ahha's Sudden Closure
An art center in downtown Tulsa that's been around for 6 decades unexpectedly shut its doors last week and lots of people want to know why. Ahha Tulsa closed its doors unexpectedly last week leaving artists and employees without work and people here with a lot of questions. A closed sign on the front doors greets ahha Tulsa visitors. Employees and visitors were given no notice. People are posting on social media about it, including this comment.
City of Tulsa preparing in case of winter weather
TULSA, Okla. — The city of Tulsa says they are preparing in case Green Country sees any winter weather in the coming days. The Streets and Stormwater Department said they are watching weather forecasts and conditions to be ready for whenever the first winter weather comes, and for other winter weather events that may occur this season.
Things to know before voting in Oklahoma
Oklahoma residents can expect busy lines and changes in polling places, according to a press release. Residents should check out these tips before going out to vote.
