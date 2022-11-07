Read full article on original website
Minimum monthly income needed to afford a home in Portland, SW Washington
PORTLAND, Ore. — Anyone looking to find an affordable home in Portland better bring a six-figure salary. More specifically, to afford a home in the 97210 ZIP code in Northwest Portland, which includes Forest Park, you would need an annual income of $212,041, based on median home values of $868,928.
The Most Stressful Cities to Drive In? There’s Two in Pacific Northwest
A recent study shows that two Pacific Northwest cities rank in the top 10 in the US when it comes to drivers being stressed out by road conditions, traffic, and more. These 2 cities stress drivers out big time. HiRoad insurance has released information from a study that was done...
Mother looking for answers in mysterious disappearance of Oregon man Miles Stanton
“People say it’s a mother’s worst nightmare,” Laura Stanton said tearfully. “That’s still an understatement." Laura’s son, 21-year-old Miles Stanton, has been missing for 19 days. He had only been living in Oregon for 18 days when he vanished. “He’s been missing as long as he’s been living here,” Laura told Dateline.
Opinion: A soaring tax burden further chills Oregon’s business climate
Wilhelms is president and CEO of Oregon Business & Industry. Oregon needs a healthy private sector to provide jobs, preserve urban vitality and generate revenue for critical public services. However, a recent cascade of state and local tax increases has eroded Oregon’s business climate, ensuring that the state will struggle to attract and retain employers of all types and sizes.
travelawaits.com
17 Fabulous Experiences In Newberg — The Gateway To Oregon Wine Country
With over 100 wineries in a 10-mile radius, Newberg, Oregon, is known as the Gateway To Oregon Wine Country. The small city has also been recognized as a culinary destination, winning USA Today’s “Best Small Town Food Scene” in 2022. Situated in the Chehalem Valley AVA and part of the nationally-renowned Willamette Valley, the strolling country roads in Newberg lead to unique vineyards. Add to that delicious craft breweries, fabulous accommodations, and fun activities, and you have the makings of a fabulous weekend in Oregon’s famous Willamette Valley. Although only 25 miles from Portland, Newberg feels like a world away. From Portland, head south on Interstate 5 to exit 294, then follow Highway 99S.
WWEEK
What to Do in Portland (Nov. 9-15, 2022)
After forceful performances at Coachella, Lollapalooza and on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Adam Aminé Daniel, known mononymously as Aminé, brings his talents to the orchestral stage. As one of Portland’s most successful homegrown rappers, Aminé teams with the Oregon Symphony for a world premiere concert. Try and snag a much-sought-after ticket to see what the mind behind the six-time platinum “Caroline” can do with a full complement of classical music pros. Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway, 503-248-4335, portland5.com. 7:30 pm Wednesday, Nov. 9. $29-$95.
Oregon Zoo announces ZooLights dates, prepares to dazzle holiday guests again
The Oregon Zoo will once again be illuminated in more than 1.5 million brightly colored lights for the annual holiday ZooLights event.
Veterans Day 2022: Oregon events; what’s open, what’s closed
Each year on Nov. 11, Americans honor all those who have served in the armed forces. Here is the rundown on how some Oregon communities are celebrating the federal holiday -- what’s free for veterans, and what’s closed on Friday. Public transportation: TriMet buses, MAX and WES; C-Tran;...
Inside the mind of Oregon’s ‘Jogger Rapist’
KOIN 6 News obtained the parole board's psychological evaluations that paint a much different picture when he was in his mid-50s and younger.
Preparations underway for Tuesday night's big freeze
PORTLAND, Ore. — The start of winter is just six weeks away, and Portland is headed for its first seriously cold weather of the season over the coming few days. Staff at Ace Hardware on Northeast Broadway said they're already seeing people come in to prepare for the what’s expected to be the coldest overnight temperatures the region has seen so far this fall.
Gluesenkamp Perez leads Kent in race for Washington’s 3rd District
Amid a close race to represent Southwest Washington in Congress, the race remains too close to call with ballots still getting counted.
Readers respond: Portland’s suffering isn’t unique
The Oregonian/OregonLive has posted countless letters blaming Portland’s City Council for incompetence in dealing with increasing homelessness, crime and violence. I also feel that somehow the council could have done better – but I don’t have a magic solution that I know would work. I wish to...
invisiblepeople.tv
Portland Votes to Criminalize Camping in Public Spaces
City Plans to Force Unsheltered Homeless People Into ‘Designated Camping Sites’. Portland’s City Council has voted to ban public camping, criminalizing unsheltered homelessness. Instead, officials pledge to move people into mass outdoor encampments throughout the city. While the measure has broad support from businesses, realtors, and neighbors, it...
Holiday trains raise prices, scale back rides for 2022 season
No matter what holiday train you adore, odds are the experience will be a little bit different this year. Between inflation, track maintenance, climate concerns and the potential for new COVID-19 restrictions this winter, historic railroads in the Pacific Northwest are making small changes to their holiday train rides, potentially affecting family traditions this fall.
PDX gets new nonstop flights to Phoenix, Arizona
Looking to escape Portland's winter-like fall weather? Frontier Airlines is now offering new nonstop flights from Portland to Phoenix.
kptv.com
Oregon election results for key races
See more election results on the Secretary of State websites for Oregon and Washington. *** Results on the Oregon Sec. of State’s website refresh every 15 minutes. Watch live election coverage, here.
Kohr Explores: Meat market offers all Thanksgiving fixings
Thanksgiving is now a little more than two weeks away, so many are starting to plan their holiday feast.
8 Oregon mayor races to watch outside Portland in 2022 election
Oregon’s unusually competitive governor’s race plus two closer-than-expected congressional races have put the typically blue state under a national spotlight ahead of Tuesday’s election. But Beaverton Mayor Lacey Beaty is also eyeing local mayoral races, especially in Tigard and Milwaukie. If elected, Heidi Lueb would be the...
hillsboroherald.com
Hillsboro Revered Citizen Sharon Cornish Passes
Last Thursday (11/3/2022), I was enjoying a glass of wine in the upstairs bar at The Venetian, trying to unwind from a crazy week. The live music featuring jazz giant Laura Cunard was just what the doctor ordered. Some good friends were in the room, and we had a chance to catch up. During that conversation, I was given the bittersweet news that a highly respected leader and vocal voice of our Hillsboro community, a local giant, had passed away.
thelundreport.org
Feds Will Penalize 21 Oregon Hospitals For High Readmissions
Twenty-one hospitals in Oregon will be penalized with reduced Medicare payments due to higher-than-expected readmission rates over the past few years, according to federal data compiled by Kaiser Health News. Those hospitals include some of the largest facilities in the state: Salem Hospital, Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Adventist Health Portland...
