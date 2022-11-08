Read full article on original website
thelakemurraynews.net
District 5 election
At least two incumbents on the Lexington-Richland District 5 School Board have lost their seats in Tuesday’s elections, according to early reports on vote counts. In Richland County, incumbents Nikki Gardner and Tifani Moore lost their seats to newcomers Kevin Scully, a USDA employee, and S.C. Bar diversity manager Kimberly Snipes.
Three Lexington-Richland Five school board races ready to be certified, another may get recount
IRMO, S.C. — Four seats are still being determined in the Lexington-Richland District Five school board race. One day after the midterm election, four seats aren't quite settled yet for Lexington-Richland Five school board members. Two seats would be picked for the Lexington side of the district. The two others would be for the Richland side.
WIS-TV
Heather Bauer issues victory statement in House District 75 race
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wednesday morning Heather Bauer (D) issued a victory statement in the race for House District 75. At the time of writing the Associated Press has not declared the race but the results stand at 7480 votes for Bauer and 7,263 votes for incumbent Kirkman Finlay (R). The AP estimates 98% of the votes have been counted.
WLTX.com
Richland County precincts in Irmo area a cause of confusion on Election Day
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some voters in the Irmo area of Richland County are confused and frustrated after waiting in line only to be told they are at the incorrect voting location. The confusion arises from a voter registration card sent out by Richland County Voter Registration & Elections earlier this year when the county combined Friarsgate and Old Friarsgate locations at E.H. Corley for the June primary.
abccolumbia.com
Lexington residents vote against tax raise to fix roadways
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington County residents have voted against a tax raise to fix the roads and bridges. At least 54% of people voted against the measure. The initiative was led by the Lexington Chamber and Visitor Center, local chambers of commerce, and other supporters. The coalition of community...
kool1027.com
How Kershaw County Voted
The November 2022 General Election took place on Tuesday night. 53% of registered voters in Kershaw County cast a ballot for the election. Among the results of races, Ralph Norman retained his US House Seat for District 5, Ben Connell defeated Eve Carlin for SC House Seat 52, Donald Reeves Jr won Kershaw County School Board Seat 2, David Roberts won Kershaw County School Board Seat 6, and Hamilton Boykin won a seat on Camden City Council, while Jeffrey Graham retained his seat on Camden City Council. For full election information, go to scvotes.gov and Election Results. While there, you search by specific county as well.
WIS-TV
Sumter Co. School Board undergoes significant turnover after election
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The leadership of the Sumter County School District is changing. The unofficial results from Tuesday’s election show there will be at least five board members elected who were not on the prior board, with the possibility of that number growing to 7. Here are...
Here's the final vote in the Kirkman Finlay and Heather Bauer State House race
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A well-known member of the South Carolina legislature from Columbia is trailing in his bid for re-election. With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Republican Kirkman Finlay was behind Democratic challenger Heather Bauer by 234 votes --- 7,497 to 7,263 -- in the race for House District 75. Bauer got 51 percent of the vote to Finlay's 49 percent.
abccolumbia.com
Results and latest updates on the 2022 Midterm Election
ABC NEWS– Your Voice Your Vote-The latest news, analysis and videos on the 2022 Midterm Election from ABC News. Count on ABC Columbia News for the latest results and updates from South Carolina’s election.
'Inflation played a big role in it': Sumter residents share reaction to penny sales tax opposition vote
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Project sales taxes were on ballots for many Midlands residents yesterday. In Sumter, this one cent tax would have funded projects in the county over the next seven years. The county will not be renewing its penny sales tax after it lost by less than...
WSAV-TV
Federal trial for former Palmetto State Bank CEO Russell Laffitte begins
Laffitte is facing six charges connected with alleged insurance scam scheme with Alex Murdaugh. Federal trial for former Palmetto State Bank CEO …. Laffitte is facing six charges connected with alleged insurance scam scheme with Alex Murdaugh. Election Day: Gov. McMaster, supporters gather at …. Republican Henry McMaster and his...
The Daily South
This South Carolina Town Claims To Be The Home Of Pimiento Cheese
Pimiento cheese is an iconic Southern spread that combines grated cheese, pimiento peppers, and mayonnaise into a creamy delight that can be put onto everything from burgers to toast points. But did you know that Columbia, S.C. claims to be home to one of the oldest published pimiento cheese recipes?
The Town of Elgin receives $5,000 following continuous earthquakes
ELGIN, S.C. — The Town of Elgin has been shaking for several months, as over eighty earthquakes have rattled the town since December. None of the earthquakes have been severe enough to provide noticeable damage, but Duke Energy granted the town $5,000 following endless uncertainty about the earthquakes. Now,...
thelakemurraynews.net
4 motorcycle group members charged in deadly shooting
Four South Carolina men have been charged in a shooting on a Lexington County road last month that left a person dead. Thirty-three-year-old Shane Andrzejewski of Lexington, 28-year-old Joshua Allen Dutton of Columbia, 38-year-old Casey Thomas Goodson of Chapin and 34-year-old William Douglas McGathen Simpson of Edgefield are each charged with one count of murder, one count of conspiracy and seven counts of attempted murder, according to arrest warrants.
'Wateree Street' trail opens in Camden
CAMDEN, S.C. — A new path connecting Historic Camden and the Revolutionary War Center has officially opened. It's called "Wateree Road," and it showcases many different types of architecture. "We also are using it as an extension of both of our programming to talk about the indigenous people who...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Sumter County, SC
Sumter County is located in the middle of South Carolina and next to the river that leads to Lake Marion in the southern portion. The county, named after General Thomas Sumter, known as "The Fighting Gamecock" during the revolutionary war, has a deeply rooted military history. Sumter County is not...
wach.com
Police searching for Lexington Shoe Repair burglar
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — Lexington Police needs your help in identifying this alleged burglar who was seen on security cameras breaking into Lexington Shoe Repair on Columbia Ave. Officials say on or between the date of Nov. 6 and 7, an unknown White man forcefully entered the business of...
WIS-TV
Richland Mall to be demolished and redeveloped, largest investment in three decades to Forest Acres
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A fixture of Forest Acres is being demolished and redeveloped. The City of Forest Acres said the Richland Mall is scheduled to be sold and demolished, calling it the single largest investment in the area in 35 years. Southeastern Development of Augusta, GA is under contract...
WIS-TV
Gas station shooting sends two to the hospital in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital Tuesday. RCSD said deputies were sent to the Citgo Gas Station in the 7600 block of Garners Ferry Rd at around 7:15 p.m. Investigators found two people with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to an area hospital by EMS for treatment.
WIS-TV
Sumter company files for bankruptcy and closes its doors
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Nearly 100 employees are out of a job right before the holidays. Gissing North America, formerly known as Color-Fi, has closed its doors after the Michigan-based company recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, according to a letter mailed to employees from a corporate human resources official.
