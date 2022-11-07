Inborn Errors of Metabolism: An Important Consideration in Adult Patients With Acute Neurologic Decline

Read full article on original website
Clinical, Imaging, and Laboratory Findings in Patients With GATA2 Deficiency Presenting With Early-Onset Ischemic Stroke
Methods A retrospective chart review was conducted on a 127-patient cohort enrolled in the Natural History Study of GATA2 Deficiency and Related Disorders protocol at National Institutes of Health (NIH) between 2013 and 2021. All patients had a genetically confirmed GATA2 deficiency. Patients were included if they had evidence of an ischemic stroke through clinical evaluation and neuroimaging. Stroke diagnosis was confirmed through brain magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and/or computed tomography (CT).
Predicting Cognitive Decline in Nondemented Elders Using Baseline Metrics of AD Pathologies, Cerebrovascular Disease, and Neurodegeneration
Background and Objectives: Dementia is a growing socio-economic challenge that requires early intervention. Identifying biomarkers that reliably predict clinical progression early in the disease process would better aid selection of individuals for future trial participation. Here we compared the ability of baseline, single time-point biomarkers (CSF amyloid 1-42, CSF ptau-181, white matter hyperintensities (WMH), cerebral microbleeds (CMB), whole-brain volume, and hippocampal volume) to predict decline in cognitively normal individuals who later converted to mild cognitive impairment (MCI) (CNtoMCI), and those with MCI who later converted to an Alzheimer’s disease (AD) diagnosis (MCItoAD).
Recurrent Optic Neuritis and Perineuritis Followed by an Unexpected Discovery
We describe a woman with a history of relapsing acute optic neuritis and perineuritis. Testing failed to confirm a specific diagnosis; hence, she was diagnosed with seronegative neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder and treated with the immunotherapy rituximab, later in conjunction with mycophenolate mofetil. She achieved a durable remission for 9 years until she presented with paresthesia affecting her left fifth digit, right proximal thigh, and left foot, while also reporting a 25-pound weight loss over the prior 3 months. New imaging demonstrated a longitudinally extensive and enhancing optic nerve, in conjunction with multifocal enhancing lesions within the spinal cord, in a skip-like distribution. The differential diagnosis is discussed.
