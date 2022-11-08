Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
50 Most Beautiful People In Atlanta According To JEZEBELJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Bartaco opens new location in Vinings + secret taco newsMalika BowlingVinings, GA
Women’s Volleyball: ‘A sister away from home’: Gonzales, MacNeill reminisce on journey from Georgia to Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
KTVZ
Rams confident in John Wolford if Stafford sits out Sunday
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — John Wolford has led the Los Angeles Rams to victory over the Arizona Cardinals before, and his teammates are confident he can do it again if needed Sunday. The fact that Wolford has barely played at all since that exciting NFL debut in Week 17 of the 2020 season isn’t a public concern for the Rams’ players and coaches. The seldom-used backup quarterback will lead the Rams at SoFi Stadium if Matthew Stafford isn’t cleared to return from the concussion protocol. Stafford watched practice on Thursday at the Rams’ training complex while Wolford led the first-team offense in workouts.
KTVZ
Knight’s 3rd career shutout lifts Panthers past Hurricanes
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Spencer Knight made 40 saves in his first shutout of the season and the third of his career, leading the Florida Panthers to a 3-0 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes. Nick Cousins, Aleksander Barkov and Sam Bennett scored for Florida, which handed Carolina its second straight loss following a four-game winning streak. Carolina goalie Antti Raanta made 33 saves in the loss. The game was played as Broward County was under a hurricane watch due to the approaching Hurricane Nicole.
KTVZ
Coming off a bye week, Giants face the Texans
The New York Giants will return from their bye week on Sunday when they play host to the Houston Texans. The Texans have struggled. They have a 1-6-1 record and have lost their past three. The Giants have been one of the NFL’s biggest surprises. They are 6-2 and they have a chance to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The next two games are important for New York. After Houston, they will play the Detroit Lions, who have won only twice this season.
KTVZ
Brewers decline option on Brad Boxberger, claim Tyson Miller
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have declined the $3 million 2023 team option on right-handed reliever Brad Boxberger and have claimed right-hander Tyson Miller off waivers from the Texas Rangers. The Brewers now must pay Boxberger a $750,000 buyout instead. Boxberger went 4-3 with a 2.95 ERA, 68 strikeouts and 27 walks in 64 innings this season. He was 5-4 with a 3.34 ERA, 83 strikeouts and 25 walks in 64 2/3 innings for the Brewers in 2021. He made 70 appearances this season and 71 in 2021 to lead the Brewers in that category both years.
