Birmingham, AL

AL.com

12 great places for holiday shopping in Birmingham

Have you started your Christmas shopping yet? Malls, big box stores and online shops have already started their push for Black Friday, making the traditional post-Thanksgiving craziness all but moot. Gift-givers in Alabama have many options as they check off their lists for friends and family, but here’s one you...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Online hiring event starts for West Alabama logistics company

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - ARD Logistics needs more talented team members. It’s hosting a hiring event in hopes of filling positions in West Alabama. Management hopes the starting pay, benefits and signing bonuses up to $500 to attract the type of workers they’re looking for. The company is working with West Alabama Works to get people to apply online during a virtual hiring event happening right now.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
hooversun.com

Budweiser Clydesdales to make appearance in Bluff Park Thursday

The Budweiser Clydesdale horses are scheduled to make a public appearance in Hoover on Thursday, Nov. 10, ahead of their participation in the National Veterans Day Parade in Birmingham on Friday, Nov. 11. The horses and their famous beer wagon are supposed to be at the Piggly Wiggly in Bluff...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Winn Dixie offering affordable Thanksgiving meals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Winn-Dixie grocery stores are celebrating Thanksgiving by making holiday meal planning easier and more affordable. The grocer is offering deals on Thanksgiving turkeys, hams, and other holiday essentials. Now through Nov. 22, all Winn-Dixie stores are offering holiday meals for under $30 with everything you need...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
mixonline.com

L-Acoustics A10 Creates an Experience for Church of the Highlands

Since its founding in 2001 by pastor Chris Hodges and a core group of 34 people, the growth of Church of the Highlands has been nothing short of astounding. In that time, the multi-site megachurch has grown to two dozen campus locations, mostly in central Alabama and centered around Birmingham. In the process, it has become the second-largest church in the United States, with an average of over 43,000 attendees each week.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamhomeandgarden.com

Welcome to our 2022 Inspiration Home

Beautiful décor meets innovative ideas in our 2022 Inspiration Home. Local and regional designers, as well as some of our favorite shops and services, fill this year’s house with fabulous finishes, innovative ideas, and gorgeous rooms. Take a close look around to check out the details—large and small—that will inspire the look and function of your own home.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

10 places to pick up your Thanksgiving meal this year

Thanksgiving is only a few weeks away, which means it is time to start planning your delicious spread. For those of us who love the holiday food but hate the hassle, we’ve rounded up ten places ready to help you have the best Thanksgiving meal around. 1. Continental Bakery.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Alabama Power to close oldest steam plant Jan. 1

Alabama Power plans to close its 109-year-old Gadsden Steam Plant - the oldest power plant in the company - on Jan. 1. The decision to retire the plant was based on cost and efficiency, the company said in a statement. No layoffs due to the plant’s retirement are expected.
GADSDEN, AL
92.9 WTUG

Dollar General Worker Does Video On “How Bad It Is”

In Alabama, you can drive a mile and see five Dollar General locations. They are everywhere and everyone loves them. Unless, in many recent cases, you work at DG. Now, an employee has posted a TikTok video on "how bad it is" at the store, in his opinion. @travisbennett767 #dollargeneral...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘They love you no matter what’

HOLLY POND, Ala. – Holly Pond’s Fortner Farm, owned by Stephanie and Benny Fortner, is a petting zoo that welcomes visitors to learn about the wide variety of animals on the farm, including goats, pigs, mini zebus, cows, emus, baby doll sheep, mini donkeys, a mini pony, bunnies and chickens.   Visitors are advised that they will get dirty and to dress accordingly, said Stephanie Fortner “We get in the pasture; we don’t feed through the fence.”  Fortner works with each of her animals from the time they are babies to get them used to being around people. “From day one you’ve got...
HOLLY POND, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Family finds history of property and Ocampo

Editor’s note: This article initially published in Generations. Copies are available at The Clanton Advertiser office, 1109 Seventh Street N in Clanton. The railroad and lumber industries played a crucial part in the development of Chilton County. Some of these towns that developed for a specific industry have faded...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
Bham Now

UAB ranked in the top 8% of global universities

In a new report from the U.S. News & World Report, University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) has been ranked in the top 8 percent of global universities and as the highest-ranked school in Alabama. The ranking is detailed in a new report that spotlights the Best Global Universities rankings...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

