Renee Paquette Says MJF Did Solid Job With His Jon Moxley Impression On AEW Dynamite
Renee Paquette recently appeared as a guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW broadcast team member spoke about her belief that MJF did a solid impression of her husband Jon Moxley during their interview segment on a recent episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.
IMPACT! Stars Deonna Purrazzo & Steve Maclin Get Married
-- IMPACT Wrestling stars Deonna Purrazzo and Steve Maclin got married this past weekend on Saturday. The two have been in a relationship since 2020 and announced that they were engaged earlier this year in February. Purrazzo announced that they were married in her Instagram Stories. Several members of the...
Lio Rush Reveals AEW Saw Him More As A Manager Than An In-Ring Talent
Former WWE Star Lio Rush recently appeared on the Say Less podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how AEW President Tony Khan saw him more as a manager than an in-ring talent since that is what he was doing with Bobby Lashley in the WWE, but that is not what he is.
Court Bauer Talks Shane McMahon Wanting To Buy Pride Fighting Championship And Vince McMahon Turning It Down
MLW owner and former WWE writer Court Bauer recently appeared on The Insiders podcast for AdFreeShows to talk about topics such as Shane McMahon's interest in buying Pride Fighting Championship and Vince McMahon being reluctant, which would lead to the former WWE Chairman and CEO turning the idea down. Court...
Ric Flair Talks Lashing Out At JBL For Being A Bully
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently took to his "To Be The Man" podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as how wrestling should be a brotherhood and how there is no time for anybody to cause others personal embarrassment or hardship. Flair also talked about how every one knows the story surrounding JBL and how WWE should not reward him by putting him in the Hall of Fame.
Xia Brookside Recalls Training At 15, Working With Her Father In WWE
During her recent chat with Busted Open Radio, NXT UK alumna Xia Brookside explained the reason why she had to go behind the back of her father, British legend Robbie Brookside, to train inside the squared-circle. Check out the highlights. On training at the age of 15:. “I actually went...
Six-Way Women's Match Announced For WWE Smackdown; Winner Gets Title Shot
-- WWE has announced a Six-Way Women's Match for tomorrow's Friday Night Smackdown with the winner getting a shot at the Smackdown women's championship, currently held by Ronda Rousey. The competitors in the match will be Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi, Sonya Deville, Lacey Evans, and Xia Li.
Another NXT Wrestler Reportedly Headed For a Main Roster Call Up Soon
-- Another NXT wrestler is expected to be promoted to the main roster soon. On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Cameron Grimes has been earmarked for a call up to either Raw or Smackdown, presumably once his current feud with Joe Gacy in NXT wraps up. Grimes most recently lost to Gacy on Tuesday's NXT which some may understand as being the end of their program.
Saraya Goes Into Detail About Getting Cleared to Wrestle; Reveals She Texted Sasha Banks First
-- Saraya (fka Paige in WWE) officially announced on yesterday's AEW Dynamite that she's been fully cleared to resume wrestling and a match against Britt Baker is already on the cards for the next PPV. Speaking to Renee Paquette, Saraya went into more detail on getting cleared while also revealing that the first text she sent was to WWE's Sasha Banks.
Timothy Thatcher On Possibly Returning To The WWE Under Triple H's Regime
Former WWE Star Timothy Thatcher recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. on a variety of topics such as if he would consider returning to the WWE now that Triple H is in charge. “Once you leave a place… that’s in the past now and if our paths cross again, then we’ll have conversations again. But he’s [Triple H] got a lot on his plate now, especially since he’s in charge of the whole thing. That’s quite the undertaking now that he has to do. So he doesn’t need to be hearing from me.”
IMPACT's Gisele Shaw Says She Grew Up Watching The WWE Divas And The TNA Knockouts
IMPACT Wrestling Star Gisele Shaw spoke with Fightful on a number of topics such as how she wants the term "Diva" to have a good meaning to it and how she created an acronym for the term "Diva," which is someone who is Determined, Intelligent, Valiant and Authentic. Gisele Shaw...
WWE News: Latest Canvas 2 Canvas, NXT Superstar Promises To Bring "Justice" To The Brand (Video)
-- NXT Superstar Ava Raine has the spotlight on the latest WWE Canvas 2 Canvas. Check out the video below, along with a description of the footage:. The world was in shock to find out who the new face joining NXT's group Schism, and on this weeks Canvas 2 Canvas, Artist Rob Schamberger shows just who Ava Raine is.
Al Snow Gives In-Depth Thoughts On Triple H's Vision For WWE, Ric Flair's Last Match At Age 73, New Comic Book
Al Snow recently spoke with T.J. Stephens of PWMania.com for an in-depth interview to promote his new comic book, "The Ballad of Al Snow and Head." During the discussion, the former WWE Superstar spoke about the comic book, his thoughts on Ric Flair's out-of-retirement match at age 73, as well as his take on Paul "Triple H" Levesque now running WWE and what he thinks his vision for the company will be going forward.
Jimmy Korderas Comments On New Raw Is XXX Logo (Video)
During the latest edition of his own Reffin Rant, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas addressed the potential issues that fans may have with WWE's new Raw Is XXX logo. “So it seems like double entendres these days seem to get people a little too offended? Hmm…They announced the location and day that the Raw 30th anniversary is going to take place in Philly — in fact, on the 23rd of January. And the logo for it says Raw is X-X-X, obviously referring to the Roman numerals for 10, for the number 30, which is three Xs. But, triple X also has another meaning which I don’t have to explain to any of you. And some people seem to be offended by that, and you know what? We have to calm down a little bit. Because look, remember the Attitude Era was bad, there was a lot of stuff going on there. And even me with this cup, I’m sure someone is going to say something bad about it. It’s meant to be funny, that’s all. Take it easy.”
Producers Of The Matches And Segments That Took Place During Last Monday's Episode Of WWE RAW
The main event of last Monday night's episode of WWE RAW, which was the post-Crown Jewel episode, saw WWE United States Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins put his WWE United States Title on the line against then-"Mr. Money In The Bank" Austin Theory. Fightful Select revealed the producers of the matches and the segments that took place during last Monday night's episode of WWE RAW.
Matt Cardona Talks Nick Aldis Possibly Leaving The NWA
Former WWE Star and current IMPACT Star Matt Cardona, who has competed in a number of Indie wrestling promotions over the past several months, appeared on the This Is Pro Wrestling program to speak about a variety of topics such as the controversy between Nick Aldis and NWA President Billy Corgan as well as his thoughts on Aldis possibly leaving the promotion he helped put on the map.
Jim Ross Says Brock Lesnar's First Singles Loss In WWE Was "Pointless"
Brock Lesnar's first loss in a singles match in WWE was pointless. "Good Ole' J.R." spoke about "The Beast Incarnate" losing his first singles match to Big Show at WWE Survivor Series 2002 during the latest episode of his official podcast, "Grilling J.R." Featured below are some of the highlights...
Jim Cornette Says Sami Zayn Is His Favorite Person To Watch On Television
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Drive-Thru podcast, where he spoke about a number of topics such as how WWE SmackDown Superstar Sami Zayn is his favorite person to watch on television and how Sami is becoming the biggest babyface in the wrestling business and how he will potentially even main event against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in some shape or form down the line.
WWE News: Latest WWE Top 10, UUDD Battle of the Brands, Kairi Sane Comments On Raw Segment
-- A supersized episode of WWE Top 10 has been posted on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring current WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar and United States Champion Seth 'Freakin' Rollins:. Watch Seth “Freakin” Rollins’ best moments, featuring returns, championship wins and more career highlights....
Ric Flair Says Charlotte Flair Is The Greatest Female Wrestler Of All Time
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently took to his "To Be The Man" podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as how his daughter and multi-time WWE Women's Champion Charlotte Flair is in the best shape of her life and is the greatest female wrestler of all time.
