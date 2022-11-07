Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Veteran WWE Star Returns To Raw For Match With Austin Theory
Veteran WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin returned to "WWE Raw" this week for his first singles match in nearly nine months. Before the show, Benjamin confronted Austin Theory in a backstage segment, telling Mr. Money in the Bank that he has "failed to live up to the hype," and will never be on the level of top WWE Superstars such as Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, and Bobby Lashley.
PWMania
Nikki Cross Crowned New WWE 24/7 Champion and Disposes Title (Video)
A new champion has been crowned in the return of the WWE 24/7 Championship. The new Nikki Cross challenged Dana Brooke for the 24/7 Championship this week on WWE RAW. In a competitive match, Cross won the title in under five minutes. Cross recently made a comeback, dropped the superhero...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Retiring Championship Belt?
This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw featured a face to face confrontation between Damage CTRL and Asuka, Alexa Bliss and Bianca Belair. The segment came to an end when Nikki Cross attacked the faces and aligned herself with Damage CTRL. Later in the show Nikki Cross challenged...
bodyslam.net
Vince McMahon Reportedly Gave John Cena And WWE His Blessing To Continue Working Together
Vince McMahon has no qualms with John Cena wrestling for WWE after his retirement. Ringside News exclusively reported that John Cena has “already discussed WrestleMania with Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan. That being said, John Cena “also remains loyal to Vince McMahon.”. Now, Ringside News have...
ringsidenews.com
Baron Corbin Welcomes Austin Theory To The Club After Failed MITB Cash-In
Baron Corbin has had different runs in the WWE. He was once a constable of the Monday Night show and is now called the ‘Modern Day Wrestling God,’ as JBL accompanies him. This week on Raw, Austin Theory tried to cash in his Money In The Bank briefcase on the United States Champion Seth Rollins. His attempt was foiled by a stomp from the champion after a lot of help from Bobby Lashley.
itrwrestling.com
Nikki Cross Throws Newly-Won 24/7 Championship In The Trash
On October 24th, Nikki Cross made a splash when she returned to WWE Raw in the main event Raw Women’s Championship match between Bianca Belair and Bayley. Though she initially cost Belair the match, she turned her attention to Damage CTRL after the bout, attacking all three members and leaving Bayley lying in the ring alongside Bianca Belair.
ringsidenews.com
Jason Jordan Was Very Busy Backstage During WWE RAW This Week
Jason Jordan was promoted to the role of Lead Producer last year. This came after John Laurinaitis was moved to overseeing talent relations. Seth Rollins is one of the most popular and consistent performers on the WWE roster today. The Visionary has gained a reputation as an incredible storyteller inside the squared circle. It looks like Jordan produced all of Seth Rollins’ segments.
wrestlinginc.com
Paul Heyman Says WWE Star Has Impacted Brock Lesnar's Psyche
Brock Lesnar has well established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the landscape of mixed martial arts, and professional wrestling. Defeating the likes of John Cena, Roman Reigns and The Rock, Lesnar evidently slayed some of the best performers that WWE has offered him up. However, a bout with "The Almighty" Bobby Lashley had been 20 years in the making.
wrestletalk.com
Bayley Names Women’s Star She Wants To Team With In WarGames
Bayley has named the person she would like to see join Damage CTRL in one of the WarGames matches at WWE Survivor Series. In a trailer for the event that aired during WWE Crown Jewel, it was confirmed that the WarGames matches will feature two teams of five wrestlers apiece.
ewrestlingnews.com
The Producers For Last Night’s Episode Of WWE RAW Revealed
You can check out a complete list of producers from this week’s episode of WWE RAW below, courtesy of Fightful:. * Jamie Noble produced the Bloodline vs. New Day & Matt Riddle match. * Adam Pearce produced the Cedric Alexander vs. Baron Corbin match. * Jason Jordan produced all...
rajah.com
Jim Cornette Says Sami Zayn Is His Favorite Person To Watch On Television
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Drive-Thru podcast, where he spoke about a number of topics such as how WWE SmackDown Superstar Sami Zayn is his favorite person to watch on television and how Sami is becoming the biggest babyface in the wrestling business and how he will potentially even main event against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in some shape or form down the line.
rajah.com
AEW News: AEW Stars Set for Charity Event, Dynamite Preview (Video)
-- All Elite Wrestling stars will be at the upcoming Hearts of Reality event. From December 8th through December 10th, Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo will help raise money for the Give Kids the World Village in Florida. In other All Elite Wrestling news, the official AEW Twitter account posted...
rajah.com
Update On The Viewership Numbers Of This Past Friday's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
Showbuzz Daily reports that last Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX was able to draw a total of 2.131 million viewers, with a 0.48 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This total is up 155.21% from last week’s final viewership of 835,000 viewers for the special FS1 episode.
rajah.com
Colt Cabana Says Gabe Sapolsky Is One Of His Favorites And A Great Promoter
AEW Star Colt Cabana made an appearance on Captain’s Corner to talk about a variety of topics such as how Gabe Sapolsky is one of his favorites and how Gabe was a great promoter and booker. Colt Cabana said:. “He’s one of my favorites. Gabe let us do whatever...
rajah.com
Skye Blue Comments On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Nyla Rose Taunts Jade Cargill (Photo), Keith Lee/Julia Hart
- Skye Blue took to social media on Tuesday to comment on her advertised showdown against Jamie Hayter on this week's AEW Dynamite on TBS show. Blue wrote, "Ya'll ain't ready for Wednesday ... I'm beyond excited for this." Check out the tweet below, and make sure to join us here at Rajah.com on 11/9 for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.
itrwrestling.com
WWE Star Tips Stephanie McMahon And Triple H To Bring Back Premium Live Event
In October 2018 WWE held their first, and to date only, all-female pay-per-view event, Evolution. The show was designed a showcase for WWE women’s division which had grown in importance in recent years. Ever since the event took place there have been calls from fans for a second ‘Evolution’...
rajah.com
WWE Raw Talk Recap (11/7): Elias, Alpha Academy, More
After the latest edition of Monday Night Raw, WWE taped a brand new episode of Raw Talk. Monday night’s episode of Raw Talk featured the Alpha Acadmey, and more. Check it out:. Raw Talk (11/7) -Jackie Redmond welcomes all of the viewers on-board, and introduces everyone to her co-host,...
rajah.com
Joseph Conners Reflects On His Run In WWE, Accomplishments In NXT UK (Video)
Joseph Conners recently appeared as a guest on the Wrestling With Johners podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the former WWE NXT U.K. Superstar reflected on his run in WWE, the accomplishments he achieved in NXT U.K. and more. Featured below are some...
rajah.com
Enzo "Real1" Amore Reflects On Worked-Shoot At NJPW & ROH: Supercard At MSG
What was the situation with Enzo "Real1" Amore and the worked-shoot that went down during the NJPW & ROH Supercard event at Madison Square Garden in New York City back in 2019?. The former WWE Superstar spoke at length about the controversial situation during his recent appearance on the DDP...
