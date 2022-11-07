During the latest edition of his own Reffin Rant, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas addressed the potential issues that fans may have with WWE's new Raw Is XXX logo. “So it seems like double entendres these days seem to get people a little too offended? Hmm…They announced the location and day that the Raw 30th anniversary is going to take place in Philly — in fact, on the 23rd of January. And the logo for it says Raw is X-X-X, obviously referring to the Roman numerals for 10, for the number 30, which is three Xs. But, triple X also has another meaning which I don’t have to explain to any of you. And some people seem to be offended by that, and you know what? We have to calm down a little bit. Because look, remember the Attitude Era was bad, there was a lot of stuff going on there. And even me with this cup, I’m sure someone is going to say something bad about it. It’s meant to be funny, that’s all. Take it easy.”

1 DAY AGO