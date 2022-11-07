Read full article on original website
rajah.com
KC Navarro Opens Up On The Acclaimed's Anthony Bowens Being Like A Big Brother To Him
KC Navarro recently spoke with Fightful Select for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the wrestling veteran spoke about how The Acclaimed's Anthony Bowens is like a big brother to him, as well as how he feels about being Warrior Champion. Featured below are some...
rajah.com
Lio Rush Reveals His Second Injury Cost Him An Opportunity In A Power Rangers Movie
Former WWE Star Lio Rush recently appeared on the Say Less podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how his second injury cost him an opportunity to be in a Power Rangers film and how he was looking forward to be a villain and fight off one of the Power Rangers.
rajah.com
Tony Schiavone Says Renee Paquette Is One Of AEW's Best Signings To Date
Renee Paquette is a big deal. Not only has AEW President Tony Khan referred to her as one of the biggest signings in recent AEW history, longtime pro wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone thinks so, too. The AEW commentator recently sounded off on his What Happened When podcast about the addition...
rajah.com
Ari Daivari Reveals How Tony Khan Changed Up His Character In AEW
Ari Daivari recently appeared as a guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW star spoke about how Tony Khan changed up his original character in All Elite Wrestling and how that led to the formation of the Trustbusters.
rajah.com
WWE News: Toy Drive At This Week’s Raw, Every Roman Reigns Title Victory (Video)
-- According to a report from PWInsider, the Mohegan Sun Arena is hosting a toy drive tonight, ahead of WWE Monday Night Raw in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. Members of the WWE Universe that bring a donation will have the chance to take a selfie with a WWE Champiosnhip replica. -- In...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Retiring Championship Belt?
This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw featured a face to face confrontation between Damage CTRL and Asuka, Alexa Bliss and Bianca Belair. The segment came to an end when Nikki Cross attacked the faces and aligned herself with Damage CTRL. Later in the show Nikki Cross challenged...
wrestlinginc.com
The Details Behind Bret Hart's Final WCW Match
To call yourself "the best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever will be," you must have a great deal of confidence in your abilities. Bret "The Hitman" Hart has tried to embody that moniker throughout his entire wrestling career, having grown up in a legendary wrestling family. After an extremely successful career with WWE, where he was a 5-time WWE Champion, he left in controversial fashion, following the "Montreal Screwjob" at Survivor Series in November 1997 — going on to sign with the rival promotion WCW and debuting on "Monday Nitro" the following month.
wrestletalk.com
Ric Flair Not Happy About WWE Star Appearing On Raw
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is not happy to see one name return to our screens on Raw. The Nature Boy was watching the November 7 edition of Raw when he described JBL’s presence as a ‘joke.’. Ric Flair referred to John Bradshaw Layfield’s history of controversy...
rajah.com
Konnan Reveals What Colt Cabana Told Him Backstage In AEW About CM Punk
Pro wrestling legend Konnan recently took to his "Keepin' It 100 with Konnan" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as what Colt Cabana told him backstage in AEW several months back about what he thinks of former AEW World Champion CM Punk and how Punk won't even talk to him and try to mend their friendship.
rajah.com
Will Ospreay Shares His WWE Dream Matchups
Ahead of his upcoming battle against Shota Umino, IWGP US Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay shared his interest in potential dream matchups with WWE Superstars Seth Rollins and Ricochet. Check out the comments from Ospreay below, via Tokyo Sports. “I have a list of opponents I want to fight, but the...
rajah.com
Sasha Banks Working Out In The Ring Ahead Of Rumors Of Wrestling Return (Video & Photos)
"The Boss" is up to something. After recently announcing that something big was in the works, Sasha Banks is featured in some photos of herself working out inside the squared circle. Ahead of rumors of her in-ring return, Banks was recently spotted training in the ring in Mexico training with...
rajah.com
Jimmy Korderas Comments On New Raw Is XXX Logo (Video)
During the latest edition of his own Reffin Rant, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas addressed the potential issues that fans may have with WWE's new Raw Is XXX logo. “So it seems like double entendres these days seem to get people a little too offended? Hmm…They announced the location and day that the Raw 30th anniversary is going to take place in Philly — in fact, on the 23rd of January. And the logo for it says Raw is X-X-X, obviously referring to the Roman numerals for 10, for the number 30, which is three Xs. But, triple X also has another meaning which I don’t have to explain to any of you. And some people seem to be offended by that, and you know what? We have to calm down a little bit. Because look, remember the Attitude Era was bad, there was a lot of stuff going on there. And even me with this cup, I’m sure someone is going to say something bad about it. It’s meant to be funny, that’s all. Take it easy.”
rajah.com
Jim Cornette Says Sami Zayn Is His Favorite Person To Watch On Television
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Drive-Thru podcast, where he spoke about a number of topics such as how WWE SmackDown Superstar Sami Zayn is his favorite person to watch on television and how Sami is becoming the biggest babyface in the wrestling business and how he will potentially even main event against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in some shape or form down the line.
rajah.com
Booker T Names Carmelo Hayes, More As His "Fave Five" NXT Superstars
Booker T revealed his ‘fave five’ WWE NXT Superstars today. In a post on Twitter, the Two-Time WWE Hall Of Famer, Grand Slam Champion, and current NXT commentator told fans:. Which NXT Superstars would make your Top 5 list? Sound off in the comments section.
rajah.com
Al Snow Gives In-Depth Thoughts On Triple H's Vision For WWE, Ric Flair's Last Match At Age 73, New Comic Book
Al Snow recently spoke with T.J. Stephens of PWMania.com for an in-depth interview to promote his new comic book, "The Ballad of Al Snow and Head." During the discussion, the former WWE Superstar spoke about the comic book, his thoughts on Ric Flair's out-of-retirement match at age 73, as well as his take on Paul "Triple H" Levesque now running WWE and what he thinks his vision for the company will be going forward.
rajah.com
Road Dogg Says He Pitched For Big E. To Win WWE Title, Reflects On Their Recent Talk
Road Dogg actually pitched for Big E. to become the WWE Champion before it actually happened. The longtime WWE producer and former D-Generation X and New Age Outlaws member spoke about this during the latest episode of his "Oh ... You Didn't Know with Road Dogg Brian James" podcast. Featured...
rajah.com
Wheeler Yuta Says Cutting Promos On TV Is Definitely An Area He Can Improve On
All Elite Wrestling Star Wheeler Yuta recently appeared on the MackMania podcast to talk about topics such as how he has been cutting promos more on AEW television and how that is something he never used to do on the independent scene. Wheeler Yuta said:. “Just very recently, I’ve grabbed...
rajah.com
Jade Cargill On What The Elite’s Return Would Mean For AEW
AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill appeared on NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count to talk about a number of topics such as what would The Elite's return mean for All Elite Wrestling. Jade Cargill said:. “You guys are just gonna have to watch. They’re a fantastic group. I love...
rajah.com
Ric Flair To Address Dark Side Of The Ring: Plane Ride From Hell Allegations In New Documentary
Ric Flair will be addressing the harmful allegations made against him in the popular VICE TV "Dark Side of the Ring" series covering the infamous WWE Plane Ride From Hell incident. "The Nature Boy" noted during a recent installment of his "To Be The Man" podcast that he will be...
rajah.com
Enzo "Real1" Amore Reflects On Worked-Shoot At NJPW & ROH: Supercard At MSG
What was the situation with Enzo "Real1" Amore and the worked-shoot that went down during the NJPW & ROH Supercard event at Madison Square Garden in New York City back in 2019?. The former WWE Superstar spoke at length about the controversial situation during his recent appearance on the DDP...
