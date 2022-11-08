Read full article on original website
SOUTHERN UTAH 117, LA VERNE 55
Percentages: FG .352, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Malone 2-5, Brown 1-1, Holt 1-1, Adams 1-2, Harvey 1-2, Rapp 1-2, Moore 0-1, Creel 0-2, Knudson 0-2, Antonis 0-3). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Antonis 3, Harvey 2, Matthews). Turnovers: 30 (Malone 6, Matthews 4, Ziegler...
Wake Forest 57, East Carolina 46
WAKE FOREST (2-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 35.849, FT .611. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Spear 4-7, Summiel 1-1, Williams 1-3, Scruggs 1-2, Conley 1-5, Becker 0-1, Andrews 0-3) Blocked Shots: 5 (Becker 3, Williams 1, Scruggs 1) Turnovers: 17 (Williams 7, Summiel 2, Becker 2, Andrews 2, Scruggs 2, Harrison 1, Morales...
Maryland 71, W. Carolina 51
W. CAROLINA (0-2) Claude 5-11 2-2 12, Jackson 1-8 4-4 7, Ru.Jones 2-4 1-2 7, Woolbright 2-10 0-1 4, Harris 3-7 0-0 8, Campbell 1-3 0-0 2, Pelote 0-9 1-2 1, Granger 0-5 0-0 0, Kell 3-5 0-0 8, Gilmore 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 17-63 10-13 51. MARYLAND (2-0) Reese...
WESTERN MICHIGAN 99, GOSHEN COLLEGE 62
Percentages: FG .426, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Ramirez 5-12, C.Wright 1-2, Miller 1-2, G.Johnson 1-3, MacLagan 1-4, Hackman 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bibby, K.Johnson). Turnovers: 12 (G.Johnson 3, Hackman 3, C.Wright 2, Bibby, K.Johnson, MacLagan, Simfukwe). Steals: 6 (Simfukwe 3, G.Johnson, Miller,...
Auburn 71, South Alabama 62
AUBURN (2-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 37.705, FT .808. 3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Coulibaly 2-5, Scott-Grayson 2-3, Richardson 0-1, Duhon 0-2, Shaw 0-4, Wells 0-2, Graves 0-3) Blocked Shots: 9 (Duhon 2, Graves 2, Richardson 1, Coulibaly 1, Shaw 1, Bostic 1, Wells 1) Turnovers: 15 (Richardson 5, Shaw 3, Bostic 2,...
RUTGERS 88, SACRED HEART 50
Percentages: FG .396, FT .375. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Solomon 3-4, Reilly 1-2, Sixsmith 1-6, Coursey 0-1, Johnson 0-1, McGuire 0-1, Galette 0-2, Mello 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Coursey, Espinal-Guzman, Galette, Thomas). Turnovers: 24 (McGuire 5, Galette 4, Johnson 4, Solomon 4, Sixsmith 2,...
Washington 113, Dallas 105
Percentages: FG .430, FT .619. 3-Point Goals: 18-47, .383 (Dinwiddie 7-12, Hardaway Jr. 5-11, Doncic 3-8, Bullock 2-4, Finney-Smith 1-3, Green 0-1, Ntilikina 0-3, Kleber 0-5). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (McGee). Turnovers: 12 (Doncic 5, Finney-Smith 2, McGee 2, Dinwiddie, Green, Powell). Steals: 9 (Doncic...
COLGATE 77, BROWN 68
Percentages: FG .579, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Richardson 3-7, Louis-Jacques 2-3, Smith 1-2, Moffatt 1-6, Records 0-1, Baker 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Richardson, Woodward). Turnovers: 15 (Richardson 7, Smith 4, Records 3, Thomson). Steals: 5 (Moffatt 2, Cummins, Thomson, Woodward). Technical Fouls:...
WILLIAM & MARY 116, MID-ATLANTIC CHRISTIAN 40
Percentages: FG .250, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 2-18, .111 (Dickerson 1-2, Colburn 1-5, Jones 0-1, Wellons 0-1, Hinton 0-2, Lambert 0-2, Richardson-Keys 0-2, Totten 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Jones). Turnovers: 11 (Richardson-Keys 3, Totten 3, Colburn 2, Lambert 2, Jones). Steals: 6 (Lambert 2,...
No. 19 Arizona 113, N. Arizona 56
N. ARIZONA (0-2) Jaiteh 2-3 0-2 4, Nyah Moran 2-9 4-6 8, Oltrogge 3-10 0-0 8, Rodabaugh 2-6 2-2 7, Schenck 1-6 4-4 6, Glancey 5-8 1-2 11, Neverson 1-4 0-0 2, Feldman 2-7 0-0 5, McMorris 0-0 1-2 1, Taylor 0-1 0-0 0, Olivia Moran 1-2 1-4 4, Totals 19-56 13-22 56.
Alcorn State RB Jarveon Howard is Rushing His Way Into the Record Books
The senior running back has a chance to make history during Alcorn's three remaining games.
Carolina 7, Edmonton 2
Carolina133—7 First Period_1, Carolina, Svechnikov 9 (Aho, Teravainen), 19:40. Second Period_2, Carolina, Burns 3 (Teravainen, Necas), 5:58 (pp). 3, Edmonton, Hyman 7 (Draisaitl, McDavid), 7:25 (pp). 4, Carolina, Svechnikov 10 (Necas), 10:24. 5, Carolina, Staal 2 (Martinook, Slavin), 19:59. Third Period_6, Edmonton, McDavid 15 (Kulak, Barrie), 7:26. 7, Carolina,...
Bills-Vikings executed the ultimate win-win trade in 2020
For as long as they are both playing in the NFL, there will be a connection and comparison between Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs and Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, not through any fault of their own. When Brandon Beane made the seismic trade in March 2020 to acquire Diggs from Minnesota, part of the package of draft picks he sent was Buffalo’s first-rounder in that draft, No. 22 overall. ...
NHL Expanded Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Pittsburgh at Toronto, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Washington, 7 p.m. San Jose at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m. Saturday's Games.
