For as long as they are both playing in the NFL, there will be a connection and comparison between Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs and Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, not through any fault of their own. When Brandon Beane made the seismic trade in March 2020 to acquire Diggs from Minnesota, part of the package of draft picks he sent was Buffalo’s first-rounder in that draft, No. 22 overall. ...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 20 MINUTES AGO