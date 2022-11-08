James Madison Dukes (2-0) at Buffalo Bulls (1-0) BOTTOM LINE: James Madison visits the Buffalo Bulls after Terrence Edwards scored 21 points in James Madison's 106-58 win against the Hampton Pirates. Buffalo finished 9-3 at home a season ago while going 19-11 overall. The Bulls allowed opponents to score 72.3...

BUFFALO, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO