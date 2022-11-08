ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

WILLIAM & MARY 116, MID-ATLANTIC CHRISTIAN 40

Percentages: FG .250, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 2-18, .111 (Dickerson 1-2, Colburn 1-5, Jones 0-1, Wellons 0-1, Hinton 0-2, Lambert 0-2, Richardson-Keys 0-2, Totten 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Jones). Turnovers: 11 (Richardson-Keys 3, Totten 3, Colburn 2, Lambert 2, Jones). Steals: 6 (Lambert 2,...
TOWSON 67, UMASS 55

Percentages: FG .532, FT .476. 3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Timberlake 4-7, Holden 2-3, Gibson 1-3, Hicks 0-1, Russell 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (C.Thompson 2, Biekeu, Holden, Timberlake). Turnovers: 16 (Holden 6, C.Thompson 4, Hicks 2, Sylla 2, Timberlake 2). Steals: 5 (Timberlake 3, Gibson...
TOWSON, MD
WESTERN MICHIGAN 99, GOSHEN COLLEGE 62

Percentages: FG .426, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Ramirez 5-12, C.Wright 1-2, Miller 1-2, G.Johnson 1-3, MacLagan 1-4, Hackman 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bibby, K.Johnson). Turnovers: 12 (G.Johnson 3, Hackman 3, C.Wright 2, Bibby, K.Johnson, MacLagan, Simfukwe). Steals: 6 (Simfukwe 3, G.Johnson, Miller,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
SOUTHERN UTAH 117, LA VERNE 55

Percentages: FG .352, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Malone 2-5, Brown 1-1, Holt 1-1, Adams 1-2, Harvey 1-2, Rapp 1-2, Moore 0-1, Creel 0-2, Knudson 0-2, Antonis 0-3). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Antonis 3, Harvey 2, Matthews). Turnovers: 30 (Malone 6, Matthews 4, Ziegler...
CEDAR CITY, UT
Washington 113, Dallas 105

Percentages: FG .430, FT .619. 3-Point Goals: 18-47, .383 (Dinwiddie 7-12, Hardaway Jr. 5-11, Doncic 3-8, Bullock 2-4, Finney-Smith 1-3, Green 0-1, Ntilikina 0-3, Kleber 0-5). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (McGee). Turnovers: 12 (Doncic 5, Finney-Smith 2, McGee 2, Dinwiddie, Green, Powell). Steals: 9 (Doncic...
WASHINGTON STATE
MARYLAND 71, WESTERN CAROLINA 51

Percentages: FG .270, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 7-28, .250 (Kell 2-4, Ru.Jones 2-4, Harris 2-5, Jackson 1-6, Woolbright 0-1, Pelote 0-8). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Claude). Turnovers: 16 (Jackson 4, Woolbright 4, Claude 3, Gilmore 2, Harris, Kell, Ru.Jones). Steals: 5 (Ru.Jones 2, Campbell, Jackson,...
CULLOWHEE, NC
RUTGERS 88, SACRED HEART 50

Percentages: FG .396, FT .375. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Solomon 3-4, Reilly 1-2, Sixsmith 1-6, Coursey 0-1, Johnson 0-1, McGuire 0-1, Galette 0-2, Mello 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Coursey, Espinal-Guzman, Galette, Thomas). Turnovers: 24 (McGuire 5, Galette 4, Johnson 4, Solomon 4, Sixsmith 2,...
COLGATE 77, BROWN 68

Percentages: FG .579, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Richardson 3-7, Louis-Jacques 2-3, Smith 1-2, Moffatt 1-6, Records 0-1, Baker 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Richardson, Woodward). Turnovers: 15 (Richardson 7, Smith 4, Records 3, Thomson). Steals: 5 (Moffatt 2, Cummins, Thomson, Woodward). Technical Fouls:...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wake Forest 57, East Carolina 46

WAKE FOREST (2-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 35.849, FT .611. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Spear 4-7, Summiel 1-1, Williams 1-3, Scruggs 1-2, Conley 1-5, Becker 0-1, Andrews 0-3) Blocked Shots: 5 (Becker 3, Williams 1, Scruggs 1) Turnovers: 17 (Williams 7, Summiel 2, Becker 2, Andrews 2, Scruggs 2, Harrison 1, Morales...
GREENVILLE, NC
Oregon St. 89, Seattle 53

SEATTLE (0-1) Kyrkjebo 2-6 0-0 4, Michaelsen 2-4 1-2 5, Blauenfeldt 0-3 2-2 2, Clark 3-14 1-2 8, Howard 3-8 0-0 6, Mya Moore 0-3 0-0 0, Phillips 0-3 0-0 0, Liggett 4-9 2-2 13, Makayla Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Jagger 0-1 0-0 0, Korolenko 1-5 1-1 3, Tarasow 1-2 0-0 3, Walker 3-6 0-0 9, Totals 19-64 7-9 53.
SEATTLE, WA
Buffalo hosts James Madison following Edwards' 21-point game

James Madison Dukes (2-0) at Buffalo Bulls (1-0) BOTTOM LINE: James Madison visits the Buffalo Bulls after Terrence Edwards scored 21 points in James Madison's 106-58 win against the Hampton Pirates. Buffalo finished 9-3 at home a season ago while going 19-11 overall. The Bulls allowed opponents to score 72.3...
BUFFALO, NY

