Florida State

Daily Mail

NASA's 'doomed' Artemis moon mission could FINALLY liftoff! World's most powerful rocket is now set to launch on November 14 following THREE failed attempts

NASA’s ‘doomed’ Artemis mission could finally take flight on November 14 in its fourth attempt to make history by paving the way for humans to return to the moon. The 69-minute launch window opens at 12:07am ET, but in case of another scrub the agency has set back-up dates for November 16 and 19.
The Independent

International Space Station forced to scramble out of way of deadly Russian debris

The International Space Station has been forced to move out of the way of potentially lethal Russian debris.The floating lab fired its thrusters for just over five minutes, so that it could be at a safe distance from a fragment of destroyed Russian spacecraft.The fragments came from Cosmos 1408, Nasa said. That was an old satellite that was destroyed in a Russian weapons test in November last year – and pieces of which have since been flying around above the Earth, repeatedly putting missions at risk.The space station fired its thrusters beginning at 8.25pm EDT, ultimately raising the station’s altitude...
Gizmodo

China's Mysterious Spaceplane Raises Orbit Nearly 3 Months After Launch

It’s been nearly eight weeks since we last heard from China’s spaceplane, which launched from the the Gobi Desert in early August. But things are happening, as the spaceplane recently fired its thrusters to ascend to a higher and more circular orbit, but for reasons that aren’t entirely clear.
Gizmodo

SpaceX's Huge Starship Rocket Could Launch as Early as Next Month, NASA Says

SpaceX’s super-heavy lift rocket could finally be ready to embark on its first orbital test flight in December, according to a NASA official. During a NASA Advisory Council meeting on Monday, Mark Kirasich, a senior NASA official overseeing the development of the Artemis program, said that Starship’s test flight may take place early next month, Reuters reported. “We track four major Starship flights. The first one here is coming up in December, part of early December,” Kirasich is quoted as saying.
CNET

Spacecraft Carrying Valuable Cargo to ISS Hit By Unusual Travel Glitch

Northrop Grumman's NG-18 Cygnus space freighter is loaded up with 4 tons of hardware, crew supplies and research equipment destined for the International Space Station. It successfully launched from Virginia on Monday morning, but it hasn't been smooth sailing as Cygnus aims to reach the ISS on Wednesday. Only one of the spacecraft's two solar arrays has unfurled.
Bay News 9

NASA gives the go-ahead for launch of problem-plagued Artemis mission

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER — During an update on Thursday, NASA officials confirmed that they are still a go for the previously problem-plagued Artemis moon mission, even as they eye a possibly disruptive weather system. What You Need To Know. Artemis moon rocket and capsule will begin the roll out...
Gizmodo

China’s New Megarocket Design Shows NASA’s SLS Is Already Obsolete

Reusable rockets, whether large or small, are the future, and as a newly unveiled model of a Long March 9 launch vehicle suggests, Chinese rocket scientists are coming around to the idea. A team in China presented its updated model at the ongoing Zhuhai Airshow, as reported in SpaceNews. The...
Florida Today

Fate of NASA's Artemis I launch uncertain as Tropical Storm Nicole churns in Atlantic

Space is important to us and that’s why we're working to bring you top coverage of the industry and Florida launches. Journalism like this takes time and resources. Please support it with a subscription here. --- Update: Kennedy Space Center has confirmed to FLORIDA TODAY that the Space Launch System rocket and Orion capsule at pad 39B will not be rolled back to the Vehicle Assembly Building to ride out Subtropical Storm Nicole. The full statement: ...
The Associated Press

Intuitive Machines Mission Control Cleared to Track Artemis I Mission

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Intuitive Machines, LLC (“Intuitive Machines” or the “Company”), a leading exploration, infrastructure, and services company, today announced NASA’s approval for Intuitive Machines to utilize its mission control and global ground station network to track the Artemis I Mission (“Artemis I”). Artemis I is NASA’s first mission in a series of increasingly complex missions that are expected to enable human exploration to the Moon and Mars. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005374/en/ One-way Doppler measurements involve determining the Doppler shift in the Orion S-band return link carrier signal as observed at each of Intuitive Machines’ ground stations. By demonstrating Intuitive Machine’s capability to provide precise Doppler measurements, NASA may consider the Company’s capability to augment the agency’s existing tracking measurements. (Graphic: Intuitive Machines)
scitechdaily.com

Cygnus Space Freighter Arrives at ISS With Only One Working Solar Array

Update: Ground Controllers Install Cygnus on Station. Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus spacecraft installation on the International Space Station is now complete. Cygnus, carrying over 8,200 pounds of cargo and science experiments, launched atop an Antares rocket at 5:32 a.m. EST (2:32 a.m. PST) on Monday, November 7 from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. At 5:20 a.m., NASA astronaut Nicole Mann, along with NASA astronaut Josh Cassada as backup, captured Cygnus using the Canadarm2 robotic arm.
geekwire.com

Starfish Space reveals ambitious plan to demonstrate satellite docking

Just three years after it was founded, a Tukwila, Wash.-based startup called Starfish Space is putting the pieces in place to demonstrate how a low-cost satellite can hook up with other spacecraft in orbit. If next year’s experiment with a prototype satellite called Otter Pup succeeds, that could open the...
