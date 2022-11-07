Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
What's actually at stake in Wisconsin's tight secretary of state race?
(WLUK) -- Election integrity was a hot topic this Election Day, with many voters across the country paying close attention to the secretary of state races. In 38 U.S. states, the secretary of state is the chief election official -- meaning they are often in charge of running and certifying elections.
Evers holds off challenger Michels to win second term as governor
MADISON (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has defeated Republican Tim Michels to keep battleground Wisconsin under Democratic control heading into the 2024 presidential election. Nearly five hours after the polls closed and the doors opened to Evers’ supporters for his election night gathering at the Orpheum Theatre, the supporters heard what they were waiting for: Michels conceded and Evers will serve a second term as governor.
Northeast Wisconsin votes in favor of major school referendums
(WLUK) -- Northeast Wisconsin's two largest school districts both received approval on their referendums Tuesday. Voters supported Green Bay's $92.6 million referendum to pay for facility improvement projects. With this referendum, the tax rate will be $800 for $100,000 in property value. Though this is higher than if the referendum...
Wisconsin daily COVID case average under 800 for first time since April
MADISON (WLUK) -- For the first time in nearly seven months, Wisconsin's seven-day average of new confirmed COVID-19 cases is below 800. The state Department of Health Services reported 940 new cases on Wednesday. The seven-day average fell to 789, its lowest level since April 19. Test positivity fell to...
State receives over 54,000 pounds of drugs on Drug Take Back Day
MADISON (WLUK) -- Tens of thousands of unwanted medications are now being safely disposed of after this year's Drug Take Back Day. Over 140 law enforcement agencies across the state helped collect 54,040 pounds of medications on Oct. 29. Aside from Drug Take Back Day, Wisconsin also has 490 permanent...
Record-breaking warmth will be replaced with much cooler and wet weather later today
(WLUK) -- The mercury pushed 70 degrees across Northeast Wisconsin Thursday, shattering high temperature records before noon. Records were broken in Green Bay (old record 67 in 2016), Appleton (68 in 1931), Oshkosh (66 in 2020) and Antigo (63 in 1917). With the temperature continuing to rise throughout the day,...
Nicole becomes a hurricane while moving closer, hours away from making landfall
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — The storm is now officially Hurricane Nicole. The National Hurricane Center determined that in a special 6 p.m. Wednesday advisory, saying the strengthening happened while the storm was making landfall in Grand Bahama Island. Nicole's maximum sustained winds were at 75 mph, which...
