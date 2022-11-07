MADISON (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has defeated Republican Tim Michels to keep battleground Wisconsin under Democratic control heading into the 2024 presidential election. Nearly five hours after the polls closed and the doors opened to Evers’ supporters for his election night gathering at the Orpheum Theatre, the supporters heard what they were waiting for: Michels conceded and Evers will serve a second term as governor.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO