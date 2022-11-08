ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah County, UT

ksl.com

Is gun seized in domestic violence case connected to Utah Lake shooting?

VINEYARD, Utah County — A domestic violence call in Vineyard may have led to the discovery of a gun that investigators believe was used in a double shooting near Utah Lake. On Oct. 17, Utah County sheriff's deputies responded to a call of a man who had brandished a gun at his ex-girlfriend. Deputies found the 28-year-old man and seized a gun that was determined to be stolen, according to charging documents.
VINEYARD, UT
Idaho State Journal

Utah Man dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound in Southeast Idaho

On November 08, 2022, at about 11:14 PM, the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office responded to a location on Ivins Road east of the city of Bancroft to investigate a report of a subject with a gunshot wound. The victim of the gunshot has been identified as Reo Keanu Ramirez, 27, of from Tooele, Utah. His family has been notified. The investigation revealed that Mr. Ramirez died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. All individuals present at the scene are cooperating with law enforcement and the incident is currently under investigation. This was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community. The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office wishes to extend its condolences to the victim’s family during this difficult time.
TOOELE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Payson police seek owner of ‘weird dog’

PAYSON, Utah, Nov. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Payson Police officials have posted about found animals before, but their latest post may be their “Greatest Of All Time.”. The G.O.A.T. post is about a hoofed beast officers have unofficially named Billy. “Weird dog,” the Payson PD message says....
PAYSON, UT
ksl.com

Salt Lake police seek public's help finding badges stolen nearly a decade ago

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding several unique badges that police believe were stolen nearly a decade ago. On May 15, 2013, the department hosted its 33rd annual awards gala at the Grand America Hotel, 555 S. Main. As part of the event, several items from the department's police museum were put on display for attendees to look at as they entered the ballroom where the gala was being held.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Solo skier triggers avalanche in Park City

PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A solo skier triggered an avalanche in the backcountry adjacent to Park City Mountain Resort, according to Utah Avalanche Center. According to UAC, the avalanche occurred on the Park City Ridgeline within the resort on Wednesday. Reports stated the skier was caught, but made...
PARK CITY, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

VIDEO: Utah Highway Patrol vehicle hit after slick roads leads to series of crashes

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — One person was injured and a Utah Highway Patrol vehicle damaged after a series of early morning crashes caused by slick roads Thursday in Taylorsville. Officials said that the cluster of accidents happened on Interstate 215 near Redwood Road at around 4:45 a.m. Three vehicles were involved in crashes when they spun off the road due to slick conditions, UHP said.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
Axios

The best taquerias in Utah County

Utah County tends to get roasted by residents living in Salt Lake County for its lack of nightlife and small-town vibes. And believe me — sometimes it's justified. Yes, but: One thing Salt Lakers can't knock is Utah County's overlooked food scene, particularly when it comes to Mexican food.
UTAH COUNTY, UT

