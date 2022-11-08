ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piscataway Township, NJ

ksl.com

Fudd scores 26 as No. 6 UConn beats Northeastern 98-39

STORRS, Conn. — Azzi Fudd overcame a poor shooting start to score 26 points, leading No. 6 UConn to a season-opening 98-39 victory over Northeastern. Fudd, a sophomore, missed her first seven 3-point tries but shot 9 for 17 overall, including 1 for 8 from long range, and 7 for 7 from the line. She added four assists and had six of UConn's 18 steals. Aaliyah Edwards had 14 points and 12 rebounds and Lou Lopez Senechal added 17 points, including a four-point play. Dorka Juhasz finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds as UConn won its 27th straight season opener. Gemima Motema had 11 points to lead Northeastern (1-1).
BOSTON, MA
ksl.com

Caldwell leads Lindenwood over Hannibal-LaGrange 85-58

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — Kevin Caldwell Jr.'s 20 points helped Lindenwood defeat NAIA-member Hannibal-La Grange 85-58. Caldwell also contributed seven assists for the Lions (1-1). Brandon Trimble added 16 points while going 5 of 10 from the floor, including 3 for 7 from distance, and 3 for 4 from the line, and they also had four steals. Chris Childs recorded 14 points and was 5 of 13 shooting (4 for 7 from distance).Joe McBride led the Trojans (0-1) in scoring, finishing with 25 points.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
ksl.com

The 'BQ' versions of COVID-19 account for nearly 30% of Utah's cases

SALT LAKE CITY — Nearly 30% of Utah's COVID-19 cases are likely being caused by what the state's chief scientist called a "nasty" pair of fast-spreading and treatment-resistant descendants of an omicron subvariant that's dominated in the United Staes since mid-year. Known as BQ.1 and BQ.1.1, the latest versions...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

3 women arrested in Utah are tied to national baby formula theft ring, police say

RIVERDALE — Three Romanian national women were recently arrested in connection with what police say is a nationwide baby formula theft ring. Cristina Dumitru, 19, Critina Papalete, 34, and Loredana Parolea, age unknown, were charged Oct. 21 in 2nd District Court with engaging in a pattern of unlawful activity, a second-degree felony; retail theft, a third-degree felony; and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a class B misdemeanor. Police say federal charges are also being considered, but as of Thursday have not been filed.
RIVERDALE, UT
ksl.com

Utah's 4 Republicans easily keep their House seats

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's Republican incumbents solidified their control of the state's four congressional districts Tuesday, each leading their Democratic opponents by at least 28 points, early results show. 1st Congressional District. Rep. Blake Moore will see a second term after the Associated Press called the race Tuesday...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Emergency managers ask Utahns to prepare 72-hour kits for winter season

SALT LAKE CITY — As another round of winter weather makes its way to the Beehive State, emergency managers are asking Utahns to be prepared with 72-hour kits. "The name of the game for disaster preparedness is being prepared," said Bryan Stinson with the Utah Division of Emergency Management and Be Ready Utah. "That means to do it beforehand."
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Here are the latest ballot count updates across Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Although all of Utah's congressional races have been called, election workers are still tallying votes across the state. Several counties updated their election results again Wednesday evening. The majority of Utahns are still opposed to a ballot measure that would allow the state Legislature to...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Is gun seized in domestic violence case connected to Utah Lake shooting?

VINEYARD, Utah County — A domestic violence call in Vineyard may have led to the discovery of a gun that investigators believe was used in a double shooting near Utah Lake. On Oct. 17, Utah County sheriff's deputies responded to a call of a man who had brandished a gun at his ex-girlfriend. Deputies found the 28-year-old man and seized a gun that was determined to be stolen, according to charging documents.
VINEYARD, UT
ksl.com

The genius way Utahns are buying luxury vacation rentals

This story is sponsored by Ember. As the weather is beginning to cool, you're probably considering your next warm climate getaway to sunny Southern Utah. Many Utahns make frequent trips to the St. George area but are increasingly weary of paying expensive nightly rental prices every time you take the family down. No doubt you've thought to yourself, "wouldn't it be great if we just owned our own vacation home here"? But who has the time or money to own an entire second home all to yourself? Very few.
UTAH STATE

