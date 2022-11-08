Read full article on original website
Fairfield Sun Times
Tax reduction, paired with spending on repairs for state facilities included in Gianforte’s budget
Money illustration (Photo via Pixabay | Public Domain). Gov. Gianforte is prioritizing tax relief and spending surplus on repairs and expansions to the state hospital and state prison, according to a release outlining his 2023 budget priorities on Thursday. The full budget will be released Tuesday. The governor is the...
Fairfield Sun Times
‘Born alive’ Act fails to gain support in Montana
Dr. Brad Holbrook, an obstetrician and maternal-fetal medicine physician, speaks at an event advocating against ballot measure LR-131 in the Capitol rotunda in Helena on Thursday. (Photo by Nicole Girten/Daily Montanan) Legislative Referendum 131, a lawmaker-proposed measure known as the “Born Alive” Act that would have purportedly required doctors to...
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana’s statewide results trickle as digital privacy amendment seems certain
Voters register and vote in Yellowstone County, Montana on Nov. 8, 2022. Despite icy and snowpacked roads, voters turned out in Montana's largest city (Photo by Darrell Ehrlick of the Daily Montanan). The first real blast of winter hit Montana on Monday and into Election Day and while it didn’t...
Fairfield Sun Times
Rosendale ahead, though too early to call Eastern Congressional District race in Montana
Four candidates running in the Montana's newly drawn Second Congressional District. With nearly one quarter of ballots counted in the state, it is still too early to call a winner in Montana’s Eastern Congressional District, although incumbent Rep. Matt Rosendale is ahead so far, according to the Montana Secretary of State’s Office.
Fairfield Sun Times
Georgia’s short runoff election turnaround to spark frenzied ground game to capture U.S. Senate prize
Herschel Walker and Sen. Raphael Warnock may be enjoying a break from their hectic campaign schedules for now, but they will soon be back on the roads and the airwaves hoping to convince Georgians to vote for them in the Dec. 6 runoff election. So will the grassroots organizations that...
Fairfield Sun Times
School closures for November. 9
MONTANA - Here is a list of school closures for Wednesday, Nov. 9. Last Updated: Nov. 9 at 6:45 a.m. Browning Middle School - No school due to a break in the heating system.
Fairfield Sun Times
Secretary Christi Jacobsen thanks election workers and voters, congratulates candidates as polls close
HELENA, Mont. — As polls closed across Montana, Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen thanked state and local election officials for their efforts during the state's midterm General Election. Secretary Jacobsen also thanked the thousands of voters who cast their ballots, while offering congratulations to all of the candidates appearing on the midterm ballots.
Fairfield Sun Times
Soldiers return to Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. - After over a year away from home, soldiers with the Montana National Guard are back in the Treasure State, and Thursday at Minuteman Aviation, they were greeted and welcomed home by loved ones. Nearly 300 soldiers from the guard left Montana back in 2021 and were deployed...
Fairfield Sun Times
DeSantis surges, Trump falters in midterms
(The Center Square) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ sweeping win in Florida on Tuesday has propelled his stature in the Republican Party just as candidates backed by former President Donald Trump struggled on election day, setting a more favorable stage for DeSantis ahead of a potential 2024 presidential primary matchup.
Fairfield Sun Times
Series of road incidents reported across Montana
MONTANA - As winter weather continues to impact Montana roadways, several crashes are reported across the state Thursday morning. According to Montana Department of Transportations's 511 road report map:. A Jackknife semi-truck is creating partial blockage on I-94 eastbound 3.25-miles east of Hathaway-Exit 117 near Forsyth. A semi trailer slid-off...
Fairfield Sun Times
Disabled semi-truck blocking HWY 287 NB driving lane north of McAllister, chains required on Norris Hill
MCALLISTER, Mont. - A disabled semi-truck is blocking the northbound driving lane on Highway 287 north of McAllister Tuesday. The incident is located 3.75 miles north of McAllister at mile-marker 59.5. Additionally, chains are required from McAllister to Junction Montana 84 East-Norris. Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road map said...
