Washington State

Fairfield Sun Times

‘Born alive’ Act fails to gain support in Montana

Dr. Brad Holbrook, an obstetrician and maternal-fetal medicine physician, speaks at an event advocating against ballot measure LR-131 in the Capitol rotunda in Helena on Thursday. (Photo by Nicole Girten/Daily Montanan) Legislative Referendum 131, a lawmaker-proposed measure known as the “Born Alive” Act that would have purportedly required doctors to...
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

School closures for November. 9

MONTANA - Here is a list of school closures for Wednesday, Nov. 9. Last Updated: Nov. 9 at 6:45 a.m. Browning Middle School - No school due to a break in the heating system.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Secretary Christi Jacobsen thanks election workers and voters, congratulates candidates as polls close

HELENA, Mont. — As polls closed across Montana, Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen thanked state and local election officials for their efforts during the state's midterm General Election. Secretary Jacobsen also thanked the thousands of voters who cast their ballots, while offering congratulations to all of the candidates appearing on the midterm ballots.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Soldiers return to Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. - After over a year away from home, soldiers with the Montana National Guard are back in the Treasure State, and Thursday at Minuteman Aviation, they were greeted and welcomed home by loved ones. Nearly 300 soldiers from the guard left Montana back in 2021 and were deployed...
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

DeSantis surges, Trump falters in midterms

(The Center Square) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ sweeping win in Florida on Tuesday has propelled his stature in the Republican Party just as candidates backed by former President Donald Trump struggled on election day, setting a more favorable stage for DeSantis ahead of a potential 2024 presidential primary matchup.
FLORIDA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Series of road incidents reported across Montana

MONTANA - As winter weather continues to impact Montana roadways, several crashes are reported across the state Thursday morning. According to Montana Department of Transportations's 511 road report map:. A Jackknife semi-truck is creating partial blockage on I-94 eastbound 3.25-miles east of Hathaway-Exit 117 near Forsyth. A semi trailer slid-off...
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Disabled semi-truck blocking HWY 287 NB driving lane north of McAllister, chains required on Norris Hill

MCALLISTER, Mont. - A disabled semi-truck is blocking the northbound driving lane on Highway 287 north of McAllister Tuesday. The incident is located 3.75 miles north of McAllister at mile-marker 59.5. Additionally, chains are required from McAllister to Junction Montana 84 East-Norris. Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road map said...
MCALLISTER, MT

