SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding several unique badges that police believe were stolen nearly a decade ago. On May 15, 2013, the department hosted its 33rd annual awards gala at the Grand America Hotel, 555 S. Main. As part of the event, several items from the department's police museum were put on display for attendees to look at as they entered the ballroom where the gala was being held.

