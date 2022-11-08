Read full article on original website
Gephardt Daily
Juvenile jail break reported in South Salt Lake, one nabbed, another at large.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Nov. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two juveniles absconded from juvenile detention in South Salt Lake late Wednesday morning, with one recovered, the other still at large. The two females were in custody at a state juvenile facility at 177 Price Avenue when a fire...
kslnewsradio.com
Ogden man accused of stealing what he sold to a pawn shop
OGDEN, Utah — Police arrested a man Thursday morning who they believe stole, pawned and re-stole a trailer in Ogden. A probable cause statement claimed that, on Halloween, Douglas Errett stole a trailer from an Ogden property valued at $8,000. Ogden Police said Errett took the trailer to Hy...
PCPD asking for help in identifying hit-and-run suspect
PARK CITY, Utah — The Park City Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect from a hit-and-run incident that occurred on October 24. The suspect struck a man […]
ksl.com
Salt Lake police seek public's help finding badges stolen nearly a decade ago
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding several unique badges that police believe were stolen nearly a decade ago. On May 15, 2013, the department hosted its 33rd annual awards gala at the Grand America Hotel, 555 S. Main. As part of the event, several items from the department's police museum were put on display for attendees to look at as they entered the ballroom where the gala was being held.
ksl.com
Is gun seized in domestic violence case connected to Utah Lake shooting?
VINEYARD, Utah County — A domestic violence call in Vineyard may have led to the discovery of a gun that investigators believe was used in a double shooting near Utah Lake. On Oct. 17, Utah County sheriff's deputies responded to a call of a man who had brandished a gun at his ex-girlfriend. Deputies found the 28-year-old man and seized a gun that was determined to be stolen, according to charging documents.
KSLTV
American Fork PD struggling to find crossing guard for intersection with close calls
AMERICAN FORK, Utah — American Fork police said they’re having a hard time filling a crosswalk position near one of the busiest intersections at the junior high school. Kids and parents said they’ve seen several close calls where cars almost hit students because of it. When kids...
KSLTV
Man hospitalized after West Haven auto-pedestrian crash
WEST HAVEN, Utah — A 23-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition late Tuesday night following an auto-pedestrian crash in West Haven. The incident happened at 1100 W. 21st Street at approximately 10 p.m. Sgt. Slater with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office said the driver has...
KUTV
37-year-old man hospitalized in Salt Lake officer-involved critical incident
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man was transported with serious injuries after an officer-involved incident in a Salt Lake neighborhood, authorities stated. Multiple officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department responded to the Blue Koi apartments near 1700 South and 900 East on Tuesday, where the events culminated just before noon.
Man, 37, shot by Salt Lake City Police after he allegedly pulled weapon
Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) confirmed that a 37-year-old man was shot by officers after he reached for a gun shortly after 11:30 a.m. this morning, Nov. 8, at a home near 1700 South and 900 East.
KSLTV
3 women arrested in Utah are tied to national baby formula theft ring, police say
RIVERDALE, Utah — Three Romanian national women were recently arrested in connection with what police say is a nationwide baby formula theft ring. Cristina Dumitru, 19, Critina Papalete, 34, and Loredana Parolea, age unknown, were charged Oct. 21 in 2nd District Court with engaging in a pattern of unlawful activity, a second-degree felony; retail theft, a third-degree felony; and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a class B misdemeanor. Police say federal charges are also being considered, but as of Thursday have not been filed.
ksl.com
Driver error blamed for fatal 2021 Draper crash involving dump truck
DRAPER — Prosecutors believe driver error is more to blame for a fatal crash involving a dump truck on a steep Draper road nearly a year ago than faulty equipment. On Nov. 16, 2021, a large dump truck was going downhill near 14550 S. Bangerter Parkway as an SUV driven by 78-year-old Sondra Powell, of Draper, was headed uphill. Shane Randolph Newcume, 48, lost control of the truck as it was going down the hill at a high rate of speed, according to charging documents. Witnesses saw "smoke coming from the rear brakes."
Gephardt Daily
Payson police seek owner of ‘weird dog’
PAYSON, Utah, Nov. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Payson Police officials have posted about found animals before, but their latest post may be their “Greatest Of All Time.”. The G.O.A.T. post is about a hoofed beast officers have unofficially named Billy. “Weird dog,” the Payson PD message says....
KUTV
Centerville collision brings back painful memories for North Salt Lake family
NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — A North Salt Lake family is asking for more awareness after a teenage girl was critically injured in Centerville Wednesday. Police say the girl was in a crosswalk when she was struck by an 82-year-old driver. The girl is now in critical condition at Intermountain Medical Center.
2 missing Spanish Fork teens spotted in Salt Lake City, police say
Three teenagers from Spanish Fork went missing last week. One of them has been found on Monday, Nov. 7.
Park Record
Sheriff’s Report: Tooele man struck by concrete truck
Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to an industrial accident on Oct. 31 in the Snyderville Basin. A 34-year-old Tooele man parked on White Pine Canyon Road was strapping down a forklift basket to the back of a semi-trailer, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. As the man was tightening the strap, it broke, causing him to fall back into the uphill lane of the roadway.
Police standoff with armed woman in Lehi resolved
A neighborhood in Lehi was placed under lockdown Monday night as police worked to negotiate with a woman who barricaded herself inside a home.
kslnewsradio.com
Three-vehicle crash in Pleasant Grove sends two people to hospital
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — A three-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Pleasant Grove sent two people to the hospital. According to Sgt. Cory Fenton, of the Pleasant Grove Police Department, one vehicle exited the northbound I-15 offramp at exit 275. Fenton says police believe the vehicle ran a red light and collided with a second vehicle. That vehicle was traveling eastbound on Pleasant Grove Blvd.
UDOT identified intensive potential alternatives to I-15 corridor
The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is looking at different alternatives to help traffic along I-15 between Salt Lake City and Farmington.
Investigation shows no crime committed in Utah teen blackface video
Cedar City police and the Iron County School District reported they completed their investigations into a viral video that showed Utah teens wearing blackface in a Cedar City Walmart.
ksl.com
Rose Park neighbors looking for man roaming streets while exposed
SALT LAKE CITY — A Rose Park neighborhood is on high alert after a neighbor caught a man creeping around his home while exposing his lower body. It happened at approximately 3 a.m. Saturday. The man, who did not want to go on camera for safety reasons, said later that morning, he noticed he had missed someone at his door in the overnight hours. When he checked his cameras, he couldn't believe what he saw.
