ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kslnewsradio.com

Ogden man accused of stealing what he sold to a pawn shop

OGDEN, Utah — Police arrested a man Thursday morning who they believe stole, pawned and re-stole a trailer in Ogden. A probable cause statement claimed that, on Halloween, Douglas Errett stole a trailer from an Ogden property valued at $8,000. Ogden Police said Errett took the trailer to Hy...
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

Salt Lake police seek public's help finding badges stolen nearly a decade ago

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding several unique badges that police believe were stolen nearly a decade ago. On May 15, 2013, the department hosted its 33rd annual awards gala at the Grand America Hotel, 555 S. Main. As part of the event, several items from the department's police museum were put on display for attendees to look at as they entered the ballroom where the gala was being held.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Is gun seized in domestic violence case connected to Utah Lake shooting?

VINEYARD, Utah County — A domestic violence call in Vineyard may have led to the discovery of a gun that investigators believe was used in a double shooting near Utah Lake. On Oct. 17, Utah County sheriff's deputies responded to a call of a man who had brandished a gun at his ex-girlfriend. Deputies found the 28-year-old man and seized a gun that was determined to be stolen, according to charging documents.
VINEYARD, UT
KSLTV

Man hospitalized after West Haven auto-pedestrian crash

WEST HAVEN, Utah — A 23-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition late Tuesday night following an auto-pedestrian crash in West Haven. The incident happened at 1100 W. 21st Street at approximately 10 p.m. Sgt. Slater with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office said the driver has...
WEST HAVEN, UT
KSLTV

3 women arrested in Utah are tied to national baby formula theft ring, police say

RIVERDALE, Utah — Three Romanian national women were recently arrested in connection with what police say is a nationwide baby formula theft ring. Cristina Dumitru, 19, Critina Papalete, 34, and Loredana Parolea, age unknown, were charged Oct. 21 in 2nd District Court with engaging in a pattern of unlawful activity, a second-degree felony; retail theft, a third-degree felony; and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a class B misdemeanor. Police say federal charges are also being considered, but as of Thursday have not been filed.
RIVERDALE, UT
ksl.com

Driver error blamed for fatal 2021 Draper crash involving dump truck

DRAPER — Prosecutors believe driver error is more to blame for a fatal crash involving a dump truck on a steep Draper road nearly a year ago than faulty equipment. On Nov. 16, 2021, a large dump truck was going downhill near 14550 S. Bangerter Parkway as an SUV driven by 78-year-old Sondra Powell, of Draper, was headed uphill. Shane Randolph Newcume, 48, lost control of the truck as it was going down the hill at a high rate of speed, according to charging documents. Witnesses saw "smoke coming from the rear brakes."
DRAPER, UT
Gephardt Daily

Payson police seek owner of ‘weird dog’

PAYSON, Utah, Nov. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Payson Police officials have posted about found animals before, but their latest post may be their “Greatest Of All Time.”. The G.O.A.T. post is about a hoofed beast officers have unofficially named Billy. “Weird dog,” the Payson PD message says....
PAYSON, UT
Park Record

Sheriff’s Report: Tooele man struck by concrete truck

Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to an industrial accident on Oct. 31 in the Snyderville Basin. A 34-year-old Tooele man parked on White Pine Canyon Road was strapping down a forklift basket to the back of a semi-trailer, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. As the man was tightening the strap, it broke, causing him to fall back into the uphill lane of the roadway.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Three-vehicle crash in Pleasant Grove sends two people to hospital

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — A three-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Pleasant Grove sent two people to the hospital. According to Sgt. Cory Fenton, of the Pleasant Grove Police Department, one vehicle exited the northbound I-15 offramp at exit 275. Fenton says police believe the vehicle ran a red light and collided with a second vehicle. That vehicle was traveling eastbound on Pleasant Grove Blvd.
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
ksl.com

Rose Park neighbors looking for man roaming streets while exposed

SALT LAKE CITY — A Rose Park neighborhood is on high alert after a neighbor caught a man creeping around his home while exposing his lower body. It happened at approximately 3 a.m. Saturday. The man, who did not want to go on camera for safety reasons, said later that morning, he noticed he had missed someone at his door in the overnight hours. When he checked his cameras, he couldn't believe what he saw.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy