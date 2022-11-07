Over 2 Million Line the Streets of Houston for Astros Parade

The Houston Astros won the World Series title with an epic 6th-inning rally Saturday. The excitement throughout Houston continued culminating with a massive Astros parade through the streets of downtown Houston Monday.

It is estimated that over 2 million fans lined the streets, peered out of high-rise windows and filled parking garages. Fans climbed light poles to get a better view of management and the team.

The Commissioner’s trophy made its way downtown as well to an overwhelming response from onlookers.

Just an electric scene in Houston. -Josh Criswell @criswell_sports

The crowds were massive till the end.

After an epic 6 game series against the Phillies that included multiple history-making performances, the Astros won the 2022 World Championship.