San Jose, CA

Wyoming Wrestling Set to Begin Season with Cowboy Open

LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowboy Wrestling squad will officially start their season on Saturday as they host the Cowboy Open at the War Memorial Fieldhouse. Wrestling is set to begin at 9 a.m. MT featuring a field the includes competitors from Air Force, Utah Valley, Northern Colorado and Oregon State.
Wyoming’s Zach Watts seeks fourth Border War victory

LARAMIE -- Zach Watts' first collegiate football game took place less than 16 miles from his hometown. Nico Evans rushed for a team-high 176 yards that night. Quarterback Sean Chambers, who was also starting his first game in a Wyoming uniform, added 101 more on the ground and an additional 116 through the air in the Cowboys' initial visit to Canvas Stadium.
‘Don’t send my boy to Wyoming U’

LARAMIE -- No one epitomized Colorado State quite like Thurman "Fum" McGraw. Not only was he the school's first consensus All-American, he later returned to Fort Collins where he served as Athletic Director from 1976-86. McGraw was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1981. His No. 48 jersey is retired. It now hangs on the west side of Canvas Stadium.
Wyoming H.S. Sports Pics of the Week-Nov 4-5

The fall season is nearing a conclusion and last week we had the state volleyball tournament, girls' swimming, and semi-final football. We do have some images to share from the volleyball and football action over the weekend and the stakes were high in last week's competition. Thanks once again to...
One Person Burned in House Fire in Cheyenne

Officials are trying to determine what sparked an early Monday morning house fire in west Cheyenne that left one person burned. Cheyenne Fire Rescue Division Chief Andrew Dykshorn says firefighters were called to the scene in the 1000 block of W. 20th Street at 5:19 a.m. "Arriving on the scene...
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

