MILAN (AP) — Tournament favorite Lorenzo Musetti was eliminated from the Next Gen ATP Finals on Thursday as he lost his final group match in straight sets to Jack Draper. The third-seeded Draper took less than an hour to prevail 4-1, 4-0, 4-3 (3) despite playing in front of a partisan home crowd supporting Musetti. Draper secured the win with his 12th ace of the match on the first of three match points to book his place in the semifinals.

13 HOURS AGO