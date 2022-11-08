Read full article on original website
50 Most Beautiful People In Atlanta According To JEZEBELJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Bartaco opens new location in Vinings + secret taco newsMalika BowlingVinings, GA
Women’s Volleyball: ‘A sister away from home’: Gonzales, MacNeill reminisce on journey from Georgia to Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
WTOP
Buffalo hosts James Madison following Edwards’ 21-point game
James Madison Dukes (2-0) at Buffalo Bulls (1-0) BOTTOM LINE: James Madison visits the Buffalo Bulls after Terrence Edwards scored 21 points in James Madison’s 106-58 win against the Hampton Pirates. Buffalo finished 9-3 at home a season ago while going 19-11 overall. The Bulls allowed opponents to score...
WTOP
Grant, Blazers win again on the road, 106-95 over Pelicans
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jerami Grant dribbled between his legs, knifed between New Orleans forwards Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram and dunked hard with two hands before defenders Herb Jones and Trey Murphy III could meet him at the rim. That forceful fourth-quarter flush highlighted Grant’s 27-point performance, and...
WTOP
Cardinals visit Rams in meeting of stumbling NFC West rivals
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams are only eight games removed from their Super Bowl victory. The Arizona Cardinals are just nine games removed from an 11-win season and a playoff appearance. Yet the stakes seem fairly high for these two struggling NFC West...
WTOP
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. ATLANTA FALCONS at CAROLINA PANTHERS — ATLANTA: DE Matt Dickerson, TE Anthony Firkser, TE Feleipe Franks, S Erik Harris, C Jonotthan Harrison, LB Nate Landman, CB A.J. Terrell. CAROLINA: S Juston Burris, OT Larnel Coleman, QB Sam Darnold, WR Rashard Higgins, LB Arron Mosby.
WTOP
Draper, Nakashima advance; Musetti out of Next Gen Finals
MILAN (AP) — Tournament favorite Lorenzo Musetti was eliminated from the Next Gen ATP Finals on Thursday as he lost his final group match in straight sets to Jack Draper. The third-seeded Draper took less than an hour to prevail 4-1, 4-0, 4-3 (3) despite playing in front of a partisan home crowd supporting Musetti. Draper secured the win with his 12th ace of the match on the first of three match points to book his place in the semifinals.
WTOP
Healthier 49ers host Chargers in 1st game post-bye
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (5-3) at SAN FRANCISCO (4-4) Sunday, 8:20 p.m. EST, NBC. SERIES RECORD: Chargers lead 8-7. LAST MEETING: Chargers beat 49ers 29-27 on Sept. 30, 2018, in Carson, California. LAST WEEK: Chargers beat Falcons 20-17; 49ers had bye, beat Rams 31-14 on Oct. 30. CHARGERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (9),...
WTOP
McCarthy back at Lambeau as Cowboys visit desperate Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Circumstances surrounding Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy’s return to Lambeau Field to face his former team are quite a bit different from expected. This initially shaped up as a midseason matchup between two teams with high expectations after reaching the playoffs a year...
WTOP
Thursday’s Transactions
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with OF Rob Refsnyder on a one-year contract for the 2023 season. Declined the 2023 option on OF Tommy Pham. Selected the contract of 2B Emmanuel Valdez from Worcester (IL). DETROIT TIGERS — Assigned RHP Bryan Garcia, SSs Jermaine Palacios and Luis...
WTOP
Struggling Rams aim to get back on track against Cardinals
ARIZONA (3-6) at LOS ANGELES RAMS (3-5) Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST, FOX. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Rams by 1 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Cardinals 4-5; Rams 2-5-1. SERIES RECORD: Rams lead 48-39-2. LAST MEETING: Rams beat Cardinals 20-12 on Sept. 25 in Glendale, Ariz. LAST WEEK: Cardinals lost to Seahawks...
NFL TV Schedule 2022: Week 10
The slumping Green Bay Packers host the surging Dallas Cowboys in the headlining game in Week 10 of the NFL season. Aaron Rodgers threw three interceptions in the Packers' loss at the Detroit Lions last Sunday to run their losing streak to five, while Dallas has won six of seven games since the...
