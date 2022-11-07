Read full article on original website
Netflix’s New ‘Stranger Things’ VR Game Will Give Fans Vecna’s POV
Stranger Things is to Netflix what Walt Disney is to Disney. The series is a brilliant kombucha of horror, mystery, and science fiction genre, and premiered in 2016, skyrocketing to global popularity. To date, no other series has managed to surpass the viewership rating of the show, which has a total of 188 million views every hour. Set up in the fictional town of Hawkins in Indiana, United States, the series is well on its way to becoming a brand.
Famed Rock Star Dies
Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
“I just grabbed him and gave a kiss” Millie Bobby Brown Reveals How She Filmed the Kissing Scene in ‘Enola Holmes 2’
Starring Millie Bobby Brown as the youngest Holmes, the Netflix mystery has taken a strong foot after its release. Fans loved the storyline of Enola Holmes 2 and called it even more exciting and adventurous than the last one. Following the footstep of her brother this young detective somewhere finds her own identity. Also, she uses the advice her mother gave and finally asks for help from Viscount Tewkesbury and eventually Sherlock Holmes too.
Shell-shocked Meta employees say the massive layoffs are a ‘shit show’ after years of overhiring: ‘They absolutely knew they were being wasteful’
The rose-colored glasses have come off at Meta. The company, which ballooned its workforce during the pandemic, was forced to make massive cuts this week as critics bemoaned the excessive growth that led the social media behemoth down this road to begin with. The company laid off 13% of its...
Did the Exit of Henry Cavill From the Iconic Show, ‘The Witcher’, Accidently Benefit Liam Hemsworth?
As the world of Witcher is in shock after hearing the news of Henry Cavill leaving the show, there is another one coming up. The Witcher has been a groundbreaking role for Cavill. With the upcoming season 3, fans were excited to see their Witcher taking up his sword once again. However, their dreams were crushed as the actor announced his exit from the show. As Liam Hemsworth will take up the role in season 4, did you think it might not be an accident?
Despite ‘zero communications’, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Were Spotted Chatting at Their Son’s Football Game
Kim Kardashian was all smiles as she chatted with Kanye West. They were one of the most loving and popular couples in Hollywood. They got married in a super lavish ceremony. But eight years and four kids later, they have now headed towards a divorce. Most likely due to their differences, and Ye’s public outbursts.
“Ohhhhh, This Isn’t a Hobby” – When Ryan Reynolds’ Kids Realized That Aunt Taylor Swift Was Just as Famous as Their Dad
Working in the industry over the years, Ryan Reynolds has already collected too many famous friends from Jake Gyllenhaal to High Jackman. In fact, the actor and his wife Blake Lively also count Taylor Swift as part of their inner circle as well. Taytay has been tight with the couple...
Is Prince Harry Miffed With Meghan Markle for “saying too much of her own truth” in the Netflix Docuseries?
Netflix bosses are not happy with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle because of the discrepancies in the memoir and the Netflix docuseries. The Prince’s memoir titled Spare will hit the stores on January 10 while the Netflix show will release later next year. It is reported that the couple has portrayed two different truths in the projects.
5 Things to Know Before Streaming ‘Fifa Uncovered’ Documentary on Netflix
Netflix and it is more friendly relations with documentaries are no secret. While many of our obsession with documentaries stops at true crime, there is a sea of enlightening and equally gripping documentaries. A sea that Netflix is the proud owner of. From making documentaries about the coming of a vaccine during the pandemic to the dangers of social media in The Social Dilemma, the OTT Mughal has surely mastered the art. Apart from being incredibly informative another reason why viewers love Netflix documentaries is because of how devoid of censorship they are.
Remember When Kanye West Made Comments on Rihanna Over Her Past Abusive Relationship
Kanye West may be facing the consequences of his comments now, but his opinions have been in public for a long. The singer is currently facing backlash and calls for a ban thanks to his and anti-Semitic comments. He was also called out for harassing his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, over social media. But before all this, the entertainer also held an opinion of Rihanna over her domestic abuse case.
When Blake Lively Revealed How Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Deadpool’ Tortured Her During a Plane Ride
True love is when two people can tell each other anything without the fear of being judged. Therefore, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are one of the best couples in Hollywood. These two openly pull each other’s legs and make fun of each other. While doing that, they also love each other. However, did you know Reynolds’ Deadpool literally tortured Lively during a flight ride? Well, she once openly talked about it.
Why is ‘Harry Potter’ Affecting The Viewers While Watching ‘The Crown Season 5?’
It seems like Hogwarts has cast its magical spells onto the viewers of Netflix’s historical drama, The Crown. The series chronicles the 70 years of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign and everything that happened in between through a fictional lens. It has portrayed a few powerful-looking women in the industry as the late queen herself during different periods of her lifetime. While actors Olivia Colman and Claire Foy played the role until the fourth season. Harry Potter’s Imelda Staunton took the on-screen royal duties off their shoulders for The Crown season 5.
Netflix to Invest in Sports Leagues like Tennis and Surfing? Bidding for Streaming Rights Under the Plan
Along with being the largest streaming platform in the world, Netflix also believes in doing something different. The OTT knows its audience very well and tries to make shows for people with different demographic profiles. In the past few years, Netflix has made significant changes to its content pattern as well as its features. The platform already has a merchandise store. But, do you know, the platform is now thinking of stepping into sports?
“Gotta Keep on watching” – Henry Cavill Shares How He And His Girlfriend Natalie Got Hooked On To Netflix’s ‘Arcane’
Henry Cavill is hooked up! Well, not only to his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso but also to many other activities that the actor finds immensely interesting. And it seems like not just the meaningful matters of life but the British actor tends to find joy even in the trivial things such as binge-watching his favorite shows and spending time with his girlfriend or his beloved pet, Cal.
Reliving Old Times, Will Smith Shares THIS Adorable Post of Him With David Letterman
Will Smith recreated an adorable pose with David Letterman. After being in hiding for months, Will Smith is finally getting back to normal life. The actor rose from humble beginnings to become one of the biggest stars in the world today. The world saw him progress from playing a comedian to an action hero in that period.
After Prince Harry’s Memoir, Meghan Markle to Join the Bandwagon and Create Her Own Story
Books by Royals, let it be from within the palace or by the Royal authors, have always stirred curiosity in readers across the world. In the past, many such books by biographers have spoken the gospel truths about the unknown infamous stories of the Palace. In light of such controversies, the current big news is Prince Harry’s Spare. And of course, Meghan Markle is never spared.
“I’m coming over tomorrow night”- When Will Smith Invited Himself for Dinner at Naomi Harris’ House for THIS Reason
Inviting oneself to one’s house is kinda rude and inappropriate, but the rule does not apply to Will Smith. Hollywood’s bad boy once invited himself to his co-star, Naomi Harris’ house because he wanted to taste one of her family’s brilliant recipes. The star is still...
With The New Season of ‘The Crown’, What is Tampon Gate All About? Here’s Everything You Need To Know
Unlike the age-old, glorious, and unadulterated English landed Gentry of Buckingham Palace, the 21st century and its reign has stained British society with a mortifying mark of disgrace that can never be erased. And who does not like to revisit the past scandals and throw dirt onto the wrongdoers’ names, especially when they have got a chance, like Netflix’s Royal history saga, The Crown?
Amidst Divorce Settlement, Did Kim Kardashian Just Throw a Shade at Kanye West by Posting Drake’s Song on Her Social Media?
Kim Kardashian seems to be teasing Kanye West. The duo, who was once a loving couple, is nearly at the end of the divorce procedure now. Their very public split has kept everyone updated on every move make, especially since the rapper would post their personal chats on social media.
Ryan Reynolds Reveal How Netflix Is Now Ready for Dragon’s Lair Adaption, Says “I’m curious to see how it’ll go”
Ryan Reynolds has been busy lately as he is exploring new things and working on new projects. It was announced that the Canadian star has started working on Deadpool 3. While he is also promoting his upcoming movie Spirited, based on Charles Dickens’ novel. This Christmas-themed musical comedy will follow the story of a miserly misanthrope.
