As the world of Witcher is in shock after hearing the news of Henry Cavill leaving the show, there is another one coming up. The Witcher has been a groundbreaking role for Cavill. With the upcoming season 3, fans were excited to see their Witcher taking up his sword once again. However, their dreams were crushed as the actor announced his exit from the show. As Liam Hemsworth will take up the role in season 4, did you think it might not be an accident?

2 DAYS AGO