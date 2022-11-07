Read full article on original website
KU freshmen Gradey Dick, MJ Rice deliever dazzling debuts in back-to-back Kansas victories
It’s still early in the 2022-23 college basketball season, yet Kansas fans already have seen KU freshmen Gradey Dick and MJ Rice make pretty memorable college debuts in back to back games. Both players used the word “dream” when describing their first games as Jayhawks, and both had a...
Jalen Wilson makes it 2-for-2 at the top of the list in Kansas' 2-0 start
1 – Jalen Wilson – The man scored 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting in the first half of Thursday's 82-59 win over North Dakota State, with most of it coming in silky smooth fashion. On top of that, he also led the Jayhawks in rebounding, with 9. It’s starting to feel like Jalen Wilson is going to start every game in attack mode and look to set the tone for others in a way that some of KU’s past leading scorers didn’t always do. Ochai Agbaji started to do it in Big 12 play and during the NCAA Tournament run. But for much of his All-American season a year ago, Agbaji let the game come to him and then took advantage when it did. With so many young guys and unproven scorers around him, Wilson’s in a slightly different role and he knows it. His assertiveness to open games is exactly what KU needs and will continue to need throughout the season.
Notebook: Kansas freshman MJ Rice 'terrific' in KU debut vs. North Dakota State
It did not take Kansas freshman MJ Rice long to make a memorable impact in his first game as a Jayhawk on Thursday night. And Kansas fans likely won’t soon forget it. After missing the season opener and KU’s exhibition win last week, Rice suited up and played on Thursday night, scoring 10 points on 5-of-10 shooting to go along with 5 rebounds in 18 minutes. Fifth-ranked Kansas defeated North Dakota State 82-59 in the win.
Speed demons: No. 5 Kansas clobbers North Dakota State, 82-59, to move to 2-0
The plan for the fifth-ranked Kansas men’s basketball team against North Dakota State’s quality big men on Thursday night was to make their heads spin before they got set. In a game that was all but over 10 minutes into the first half, Kansas overwhelmed NDSU 82-59, winning the first half 48-19 to set the tone for the run-away victory.
What we learned about this Kansas team in the season-opening win over Omaha & what's next
We've now seen one full game from the 2022-23 Kansas men's basketball team and before the Jayhawks head back to Allen Fieldhouse for Game No. 2 of the season on Thursday night against North Dakota State, let's take a quick look at what we've learned. Led by freshman Gradey Dick's...
Suspended Kansas basketball coach Bill Self saw defensive improvement while watching from home
Suspended Kansas basketball coach Bill Self watched every second of Monday’s season-opening win from his home in Lawrence, and, not surprisingly, it was the Jayhawks’ defense that stood out most to him. “I told the guys today, ‘We don’t guard, but we are a heck of a lot...
