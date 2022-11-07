1 – Jalen Wilson – The man scored 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting in the first half of Thursday's 82-59 win over North Dakota State, with most of it coming in silky smooth fashion. On top of that, he also led the Jayhawks in rebounding, with 9. It’s starting to feel like Jalen Wilson is going to start every game in attack mode and look to set the tone for others in a way that some of KU’s past leading scorers didn’t always do. Ochai Agbaji started to do it in Big 12 play and during the NCAA Tournament run. But for much of his All-American season a year ago, Agbaji let the game come to him and then took advantage when it did. With so many young guys and unproven scorers around him, Wilson’s in a slightly different role and he knows it. His assertiveness to open games is exactly what KU needs and will continue to need throughout the season.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 17 HOURS AGO