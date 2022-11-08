Read full article on original website
Related
sfstandard.com
5 New Spots To Eat and Drink in the Bay Area
The end of daylight saving time has ushered in an early dusk. Mercifully, there’s no shortage of new dining options across the Bay Area. Two Japanese restaurants, one a modest sushi bistro in SoMa, and the other an Iron Chef-helmed palace in Downtown Napa, opened last week. A pizzeria serving Roman pinsa and a new outpost of Johnny Doughnuts are helping diners carbo-load in Pac Heights. And in Oakland, a restaurant and gathering space called For the Culture has resurrected the pink stucco building that was home to Mexicali Rose for nearly a century.
sfstandard.com
Thanksgiving Takeout: Where To Preorder Your Turkey Dinner in San Francisco
As Turkey Day draws closer, work may be gobbling up your time and inflation your grocery budget. CNN reports that a home-cooked Thanksgiving dinner could cost about 13% more than last year. Or maybe you trust that the team at Cassava, Lily, Brenda’s or Che Fico can out-chef anything coming...
sfstandard.com
Where Do Bartenders Drink? 5 Local Bars for Discerning Imbibers
When bartenders travel, they tend to visit—surprise!—bars. And when local barkeeps act as guides, they often steer their guests toward the best watering holes they know. We polled some top Bay Area mixologists, asking them to reveal their favorite spots and what makes them special. Smuggler’s Cove.
Eater
Boichik Bagels Just Opened Its First Shop on the Peninsula
Emily Winston’s New York-style bagels just debuted in Palo Alto on November 10 in a major way. The BakerBot-made bagels are ready at the bakery’s new shop, which soft opened at 7 a.m. at 855 El Camino Real, according to the Peninsula Foodist. Fans can line up (as they certainly will) to get the New York Times-acclaimed spreads and shmears. The new shop is located in Palo Alto’s Town & Country Village between Wildseed and CVS.
Eater
Put These Gorgeous Pies on Your Thanksgiving Table This Year
As we’ve already announced, it’s never too early to start thinking about Thanksgiving dessert. And while you can’t really go wrong with classic pumpkin or a streusel-topped apple pie, there’s also something to be said for going a more unexpected route for your meal’s sweet ending — which is where the Bay Area’s roster of talented bakers comes in. Leave the basic baked goods to someone else and pull out something that’s sure to impress everyone at the table.
Eater
This 117-Year-Old Classic North Beach Restaurant Is Finally Reopening
The Savoy Tivoli, originally opened in 1906 at 1434 Grant Avenue, is set to reopen after closing during the pandemic. The 117-year-old restaurant and bar is a veritable San Francisco institution: the Ramones played at the bar in 1976; it was the original home of the city’s holiday special “Beach Blanket Babylon;” and it’s situated a block from the original publishing location of City Lights. According to Tablehopper, the restaurant and bar will reopen after finishing up final inspections by the health department.
daytrippen.com
7 Best Bay Area Kids Birthday Party Places
Finding the perfect place for a children’s birthday party in the San Francisco Bay Area can be tedious. We have compiled a list of some of the best Bay Area birthday party places. Search through party listings from toddlers to teens. Many of these party venues offer packages to fit all budgets. If we missed your favorite place, let us know in the comment section.
sunset.com
This Pie Makes Every Other Holiday Dessert Look Boring
Jaynelle St. Jean’s pies are modernist works of edible art. Over the past few years, the Oakland-based baker has established herself as a design-minded deliverer of deliciousness with her bakery Pietisserie, which offers some 15 flavors in five visual categories. There’s the “cocoa” line of brooding dark crusts filled with contrasting dark berries and pumpkin; architectural lattice- and herringbone-topped “woven” pies; “open” pies, such as ultraviolet sweet purple potato; and the “pastel” collection featuring crusts dyed with beet, annatto, and other natural pigments, contrasted with yolky condensed-milk citrus fillings. St. Jean has garnered such a devoted following in the Bay Area that she announces her holiday pop-ups months in advance to give her customers a chance to strategize their dessert shopping.
6 Of The Best Things To Do In San Francisco That Are Completely Free
While The Golden City is known for its beautiful sites and sounds, it is notoriously expensive for both visitors and locals alike. Free things to do in San Francisco are hard to come by, but it's worth exploring the city without having to break the bank. Here are the top...
sfstandard.com
These Bay Area Dispensaries Offer Lifted Gift Packages While Supporting Cannabis Equity
As we settle into cool days and long nights, snuggling with a joint in hand never sounded so good. Celebrate “Weed Wednesday” (i.e., the day before Thanksgiving) with The Standard’s holiday guide to Bay Area dispensaries, where you can find the perfect gifts for loved ones in need of TLC—tinctures, lighters and concentrates, that is.
Michelin-starred Bay Area restaurant to close its doors by the end of the year
When famed chef David Kinch announced that he planned to sell Manresa a few months back, there was widespread hope that the 3-Michelin-starred fine dining establishment might be able to live on under new management.
nomadlawyer.org
Fremont: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Fremont, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Fremont California. If you’re looking for a cultural experience while on vacation in Fremont, California, you’ll find it at the Niles Essanay Silent Film Museum. This museum features the world’s largest collection of silent movie memorabilia. Another historical attraction is the...
sfstandard.com
The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence Host Their Krampus Pageant Again
If all five octaves of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” give you a tension headache and the perennial fracas over Starbucks’ holiday cups makes you want to steal Christmas from Whoville, then The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence’s fourth annual San Francisco Krampus Pageant might be for you.
Greater Milwaukee Today
New San Francisco park makes National Geographic’s global list of best trips for next year
SAN JOSE, Calif. — How special is it that the world’s premiere travel-and-photography outlet puts a macro lens on a new Bay Area park? For its 25 Breathtaking Places and Experiences for 2023, National Geographic includes San Francisco’s Tunnel Tops as one of the top destinations in the world, praising its family-friendly atmosphere and opportunities to conduct citizen science.
2 rescued at beach south of San Francisco, 1 dies
Two men were rescued from cold, turbulent waters on Nov. 6 at Pacifica State Beach. One survived, and the other died, officials said.
JA: Richmond woman transforms vacant lot into thriving community garden
RICHMOND - After years of living next to an abandoned city lot, a Richmond woman took matters into her own hands, and ended up creating a thriving place of community in her neighborhood. Andromeda Brooks created a happy place in Richmond where chickens, turkeys and other birds feed, and kids from the neighborhood and schools can learn about farm life. It's hard to imagine that ten years ago, no one would flock to this spot. ...
sfstandard.com
More Than 20 SF Museums Will Be Free the First Weekend in December
Thanks to the big bucks of a few deep-pocketed anonymous donors, 21 San Francisco arts and cultural institutions will offer free admission on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3 and 4. Dubbed “San Francisco Free Museum Weekend,” the two-day event will waive admission to some of the city’s most prestigious and...
An eight-car garage and an indoor ice hockey rink: A look inside Silicon Valley’s luxury homes
Even with the market cooldown, demand for homes priced at $5M and up remains steady. During a year that has seen a residential real estate market cool-down thanks to rising interest rates and other economic and political factors, the Midpeninsula’s luxury home market has not been immune from its effects.
sfstandard.com
4 Spots to Drink Wine Like Adele in SF
British pop star Adele’s latest music video shows the singer enthroned atop a red inner tube, adorned in a glittering gold dress, regally floating down a lazy river with a glass of rosé in hand as she sings the lyrics to her boozy ballad, “I Drink Wine,” from new album 30.
theoldmotor.com
Unique Street Scenes in the “City by the Bay”
Today we have a set of images taken on Taylor St. in San Francisco, CA, looking in two different directions. The images are dated by the source to November 26, 1961, and the expandable lead view below looks to the south on Taylor St. located in the North Beach neighborhood. Green St. is the cross street about half a block down from the top of the hill.
Comments / 1