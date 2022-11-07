ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TODAY.com

George Clooney reveals which ‘Golden Girls’ star made him laugh most when he guest-starred

George Clooney went down memory lane on "The Drew Barrymore Show" Oct. 21, recalling what it was like behind the scenes of "The Golden Girls" and "The Facts of Life." Clooney appeared in one episode of "Golden Girls" during Season Two, in which he played an undercover detective who stays at the ladies’ house while investigating their neighbors for dealing stolen gems. Clooney was in his early 20s at the time and told Barrymore that he remembers how crassly the older stars talked, without rebuff.
In Style

TBT: Josh Hartnett Said His Split from Scarlett Johansson Was "Really Painful"

Who: Actor and producer Josh Hartnett, 44, and Oscar-nominated actress and Time 100 Most Influential People recipient Scarlett Johansson, 37. How They Met: The two young actors met on the set of the crime thriller The Black Dahlia in 2005. In the film, Hartnett played detective Dwight "Bucky" Bleichert, who was put in charge of investigating the murder of Hollywood starlet Elizabeth Short along with his partner Lee Blanchard, while Scarlett took on the role of Kay Lake, the girlfriend of Blanchard, and later, Bleichert.
Page Six

Christina Applegate gained 40 pounds, ‘can’t walk without a cane’ amid MS battle

Christina Applegate revealed she has gained 40 pounds and “can’t walk without a cane” after her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. “This is the first time anyone’s going to see me the way I am,” the actress, 50, told the New York Times on Monday of the upcoming third and final season of “Dead to Me.” Applegate noted that she is “very aware of” her changes in appearance and mobility. “I’m never going to accept this,” she admitted. “I’m pissed.” The Emmy winner went on to say that she has had to “process the loss of [her] life” and is still not “totally fine.” The interview came...
HollywoodLife

Michael Douglas, 78, Shows Off His New Red Hair While Out With Catherine Zeta-Jones

Michael Douglas is a redhead now! The actor, 78, was spotted with his new hair makeover as he left a restaurant, where he got lunch with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones in Paris on Tuesday, November 1. Michael’s hair was much longer than it had been, and it appeared that he dyed it a light shade of red (maybe for a new film project). He’d first debuted the look a few days earlier in a video on his Instagram.
People

Michael Douglas and Son Cameron Team Up for Family Drama About 'Love and Forgiveness'

Michael Douglas and son Cameron Douglas will team up onscreen for the first time in 19 years in Blood Knot Michael Douglas and Cameron Douglas are teaming up on the big screen once more. Almost 20 years after appearing together alongside late patriarch Kirk Douglas in the 2003 dramedy It Runs in the Family, the real-life father-son duo are set to play father and son in the upcoming family drama Blood Knot, from director Howard Deutch. Based on the 2015 novel Looking Through Water by Bob Rich, Blood Knot...
Distractify

Are Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson Still Friends in Real Life? Here's What We Know

Remember That '70s Show? No, we're not talking about a random show that aired during the psychedelic age of the 1970s. We're talking about That '70s Show, the popular sitcom on Fox that aired for eight seasons between 1998 and 2006. For audiences at the time, the series was a nostalgic and humorous window into this particularly trippy decade told through the lens of seven young teens trying to navigate their turbulent lives.
HollywoodLife

Johnny Depp’s Daughter Lily-Rose, 23, Looks Just Like Chanel Icon Mom Vanessa Paradis At Chanel Show

Lily-Rose Depp looked every inch the cover girl daughter of gorgeous parents when she stepped out at the Chanel show in Miami on Friday, Oct. 4. The 23-year-old The Idol actress, whose father is iconic actor Jonny Depp and mother is legendary model Vanessa Paradis, stunned at the star-studded show in a light blue cropped tank top and matching miniskirt. The beauty slipped into a pair of black and white wedged heels and added a Chanel belt and Chanel handbag to the ensemble.
MIAMI, FL
ETOnline.com

Chadwick Boseman's Wife Simone Ledward Boseman Gives First Sit-Down Interview Since His Death

Chadwick Boseman's wife, Simone Ledward Boseman, is looking back on her relationship with the late Black Panther star. Sitting down for her first formal interview since Chadwick's death in August 2020, Simone spoke to Whoopi Goldberg in a segment that aired on Tuesday's episode of Good Morning America, where she shared how she's keeping his legacy alive, two years after his tragic death.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

‘Harry Potter’ stars who have died

Robbie Coltrane's passing is the latest notable Harry Potter deaths Harry (Daniel Radcliffe, center) faces the Sorting Hat in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." The "Harry Potter" books and movies captivated audiences of all ages thanks to the longevity of the series. Many of those who featured in roles on the big screen will live on forever in the memories of wizarding fans. Still, real-life deaths have happened to some of the stars of the films and have been met with great sadness over the years. Here's a look at some of the "Harry Potter" actors we've lost over the years:Robbie Coltrane...

