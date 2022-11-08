ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mike Ezell wins 4th Congressional Race

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell says he’s getting a few days of post-campaign rest before heading up to Washington to assemble his staff. He’s taking over Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District after winning last night’s election. He walked away with 74 percent of the vote. Democrat Johnny...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
Mississippi counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Jones County Runoff Election Results

Candidates in Tuesday’s mid-term election for United States Congressional Districts battled to get votes from residents in Jones County. The ballots poured into the Jones County Courthouse Tuesday evening in the primary elections for the two U.S. Congressional seats in the county. Voters went to the polls to vote...
Governor Reeves Announces 15 New RESTORE Act Projects Totaling $49 Million

JACKSON, Miss. – Governor Tate Reeves today announced 15 new RESTORE Act projects totaling $49 million for Mississippi’s Gulf Coast. “I remain fully committed to ensuring that every dollar meant for our Gulf Coast, stays on our Gulf Coast,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “Mississippi’s economy is thriving in every region across our state, and this includes our Gulf Coast. These 15 new projects that I approved will strengthen our Coastal economy and better the quality of life for those living there. I’m grateful to the Governor’s Gulf Coast Advisory Committee and the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality for their continued efforts to make our state the best in the nation to live, work, and raise a family.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Dupree thanks supporters after loss in 4th Dist. Congressional race

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Democratic Party candidate and former Hattiesburg mayor Johnny DuPree reacted to Tuesday’s 4th District Congressional election results. DuPree lost to Republican candidate Mike Ezell. DuPree says he’s disappointed in the outcome but not the effort made. He says he appreciates everyone who supported him.
HATTIESBURG, MS
Live election updates: Results for Mississippi races

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2022 General Election Day is here in Mississippi, and voters will head to the polls to make their decisions for multiple races in the state. WJTV 12 News is Your Local Election Headquarters and will have you covered throughout Election Day. Check back here for live updates throughout the day (all […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Pine Belt school board races decided during election

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A couple of Pine Belt school board elections were decided on Tuesday night. According to unofficial vote counts, Jones County School Board District 5 incumbent Lester Boyles lost to Nick Wooten. Wooten received 1,492 votes while Boyles received 755 votes. In Marion County, unofficial results...
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
Mississippi voter turnout remains steady on Election Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippians are making it a priority to vote in the November 8 General Election before they head home from a day of work. People of all ages are participating in the vote as Jackson has made all efforts to implement the importance of voting on election day. WJTV 12 News crews […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Sheriff Ezell casts ballot for midterm election

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell has cast his ballot in the midterm election. This afternoon in Pascagoula, the sheriff, who is running for congressman for the 4th Congressional District cast his ballot and News 25 was there. Sheriff Ezell is running as the Republican candidate after defeating incumbent Steven Palazzo...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
2022 Midterm Election Results

South Mississippi residents went to the polls today for the midterm elections. Other than the congressional race, most elections centered on judicial seats, which are nonpartisan, and school board seats. Here are the results:. For U.S. House of Representatives 4th Congressional District: Mike Ezell wins with 111,900 votes. Johnny Dupree...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
Mississippi trying to find source of election day cyber attack

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson issued a statement following an alleged cyber attack on the department's websites that provide election information and more. He issued the following statement on Tuesday, Nov. 8 during the general election. “An abnormally large increase in traffic volume due to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Voters reject medical marijuana growth, sale in George County

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – George County will still not allow medical marijuana businesses after voters signaled their disinterest Tuesday. Unofficial results show 52.3% of voters said no to allowing growing facilities, 52.1% were against cannabis sales in the county. George County supervisors previously voted to opt out of the state law signed in February […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
Laurel Council approves security contract, annual report and property matters

The Laurel City Council handled several annual matters during its business session this week. With a 6-0 vote (with Ward Two Councilman Kevin Kelly being absent), the group voted to adopt a resolution ordering a credit allowance be approved on a list of insolvent and delinquent taxpayers and business personal property taxes.

