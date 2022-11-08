Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
What does the future of the Democratic Party look like in Mississippi?
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Can Mississippi move away from being known as a red state? One Democratic candidate is calling out his own party’s leadership for being a roadblock to victories. WLBT spoke with Mississippi Democratic Party chairman Tyree Irving in October of 2021 about the future of the...
wxxv25.com
Mike Ezell wins 4th Congressional Race
Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell says he’s getting a few days of post-campaign rest before heading up to Washington to assemble his staff. He’s taking over Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District after winning last night’s election. He walked away with 74 percent of the vote. Democrat Johnny...
Mississippi counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
impact601.com
Jones County Runoff Election Results
Candidates in Tuesday’s mid-term election for United States Congressional Districts battled to get votes from residents in Jones County. The ballots poured into the Jones County Courthouse Tuesday evening in the primary elections for the two U.S. Congressional seats in the county. Voters went to the polls to vote...
Michael Guest re-elected to Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District seat
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Incumbent Michael Guest (R-Miss.) was re-elected to his seat as the U.S. Representative for the Third District of Mississippi in the November 8 General Election. He defeated Democratic candidate Shuwaski Young. According to his website, Guest lives in Rankin County and is a graduate of Brandon High School. He is a […]
wxxv25.com
Governor Reeves Announces 15 New RESTORE Act Projects Totaling $49 Million
JACKSON, Miss. – Governor Tate Reeves today announced 15 new RESTORE Act projects totaling $49 million for Mississippi’s Gulf Coast. “I remain fully committed to ensuring that every dollar meant for our Gulf Coast, stays on our Gulf Coast,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “Mississippi’s economy is thriving in every region across our state, and this includes our Gulf Coast. These 15 new projects that I approved will strengthen our Coastal economy and better the quality of life for those living there. I’m grateful to the Governor’s Gulf Coast Advisory Committee and the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality for their continued efforts to make our state the best in the nation to live, work, and raise a family.”
WDAM-TV
Dupree thanks supporters after loss in 4th Dist. Congressional race
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Democratic Party candidate and former Hattiesburg mayor Johnny DuPree reacted to Tuesday’s 4th District Congressional election results. DuPree lost to Republican candidate Mike Ezell. DuPree says he’s disappointed in the outcome but not the effort made. He says he appreciates everyone who supported him.
Live election updates: Results for Mississippi races
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2022 General Election Day is here in Mississippi, and voters will head to the polls to make their decisions for multiple races in the state. WJTV 12 News is Your Local Election Headquarters and will have you covered throughout Election Day. Check back here for live updates throughout the day (all […]
WDAM-TV
Pine Belt school board races decided during election
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A couple of Pine Belt school board elections were decided on Tuesday night. According to unofficial vote counts, Jones County School Board District 5 incumbent Lester Boyles lost to Nick Wooten. Wooten received 1,492 votes while Boyles received 755 votes. In Marion County, unofficial results...
impact601.com
Mississippi House Speaker Philip Gunn announces he will not run for re-election
JACKSON — House Speaker Philip Gunn, one of the most powerful figures in state government, announced Wednesday that he will not run for re-election next year, clearing the way for a new face to lead the Mississippi House of Representatives. Gunn made his plans known to House Republican members...
Mississippi voter turnout remains steady on Election Day
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippians are making it a priority to vote in the November 8 General Election before they head home from a day of work. People of all ages are participating in the vote as Jackson has made all efforts to implement the importance of voting on election day. WJTV 12 News crews […]
WLOX
Mississippi was the target of a sustained cyber attack on election day
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hackers made Mississippi one of their election-day targets. But officials say it didn’t impact votes. Still, it kept many of you from accessing polling place information on one of the state websites. You’d expect the Secretary of State’s website to be a popular online destination...
wxxv25.com
Sheriff Ezell casts ballot for midterm election
Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell has cast his ballot in the midterm election. This afternoon in Pascagoula, the sheriff, who is running for congressman for the 4th Congressional District cast his ballot and News 25 was there. Sheriff Ezell is running as the Republican candidate after defeating incumbent Steven Palazzo...
wxxv25.com
2022 Midterm Election Results
South Mississippi residents went to the polls today for the midterm elections. Other than the congressional race, most elections centered on judicial seats, which are nonpartisan, and school board seats. Here are the results:. For U.S. House of Representatives 4th Congressional District: Mike Ezell wins with 111,900 votes. Johnny Dupree...
wtva.com
Mississippi trying to find source of election day cyber attack
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson issued a statement following an alleged cyber attack on the department's websites that provide election information and more. He issued the following statement on Tuesday, Nov. 8 during the general election. “An abnormally large increase in traffic volume due to...
Voters reject medical marijuana growth, sale in George County
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – George County will still not allow medical marijuana businesses after voters signaled their disinterest Tuesday. Unofficial results show 52.3% of voters said no to allowing growing facilities, 52.1% were against cannabis sales in the county. George County supervisors previously voted to opt out of the state law signed in February […]
Ezell wins in Mississippi, keeping US House seat for GOP
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mike Ezell has defeated a Democrat and a Libertarian candidate in a south Mississippi congressional race, allowing Republicans to retain control of the seat. Ezell defeated Democrat Johnny DuPree and Libertarian Alden Patrick Johnson in the southern 4th District. Ezell is the sheriff of coastal...
impact601.com
Laurel Council approves security contract, annual report and property matters
The Laurel City Council handled several annual matters during its business session this week. With a 6-0 vote (with Ward Two Councilman Kevin Kelly being absent), the group voted to adopt a resolution ordering a credit allowance be approved on a list of insolvent and delinquent taxpayers and business personal property taxes.
impact601.com
Guest takes Jasper County; while Jimmie Smith bests incumbent Bolden for East Jasper School Board seat
It was a busy night at the Jasper County Courthouse as votes were tallied and results from all precincts were in by 8:10 p.m., with a new board member taking a seat in the East Jasper School District. The following seats were up for grabs:. US House of Representatives 3rd...
WAPT
Election managers say voter turnout has been slow at Mississippi polling locations
JACKSON, Miss. — The turnout for Tuesday's general election has been called slow by some precinct managers. With the weight of the midterm elections at stake, voters are debating turnout and why there isn't more. "Every time, it is so important. I might want to complain, so I vote...
