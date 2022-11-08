Read full article on original website
What does the future of the Democratic Party look like in Mississippi?
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Can Mississippi move away from being known as a red state? One Democratic candidate is calling out his own party’s leadership for being a roadblock to victories. WLBT spoke with Mississippi Democratic Party chairman Tyree Irving in October of 2021 about the future of the...
Mississippi voter turnout remains steady on Election Day
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippians are making it a priority to vote in the November 8 General Election before they head home from a day of work. People of all ages are participating in the vote as Jackson has made all efforts to implement the importance of voting on election day. WJTV 12 News crews […]
Live election updates: Results for Mississippi races
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2022 General Election Day is here in Mississippi, and voters will head to the polls to make their decisions for multiple races in the state. WJTV 12 News is Your Local Election Headquarters and will have you covered throughout Election Day. Check back here for live updates throughout the day (all […]
Mike Ezell wins 4th Congressional Race
Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell says he’s getting a few days of post-campaign rest before heading up to Washington to assemble his staff. He’s taking over Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District after winning last night’s election. He walked away with 74 percent of the vote. Democrat Johnny...
Governor Reeves announces 15 new RESTORE Act projects
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves announced 15 new Resources and Ecosystems Sustainability, Tourist Opportunities, and Revived Economies (RESTORE) Act projects Thursday, totaling $49 million for Mississippi’s Gulf Coast. The 15 projects announced for 2022 are funded through the Act, which is a Gulf Coast Restoration trust fund.
Mississippi man turns $20 into $100,000 lottery win
A Mississippi man turned $20 into $100,000 with a purchase of a Mississippi Lottery scratch-off ticket. Mississippi Lottery officials report that the lottery player from Louisville won $100,000 on a $20 Mega Money ticket. The man identified as “Harvey L.” purchased the winning ticket from Fair Oil-Louisville on S. Church...
Bennie Thompson re-elected to Mississippi’s 2nd Congressional District seat
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Incumbent Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) was re-elected as the U.S. Representative for the Second District of Mississippi in the November 8 General Election. Thompson defeated Republican Brian Flowers in the race. He previously defeated Flowers in the same race in 2020. Thompson is a native of Bolton, Mississippi, and he is a […]
Final preparations and predictions are being made ahead of Mississippi’s midterm election day
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Polls open for the midterm elections at 7:00 Tuesday morning. Local races will vary depending on where you live, but everyone in the state will be voting for the U.S. House seats. It takes a lot of logistics work at the county level to be prepared...
Mississippi election results for Nov. 8, 2022
Mississippi voters will choose U.S. House seats, plus there are local elections in some cities, town and counties. Find results below after polls close Tuesday evening.
Mississippi trying to find source of election day cyber attack
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson issued a statement following an alleged cyber attack on the department's websites that provide election information and more. He issued the following statement on Tuesday, Nov. 8 during the general election. “An abnormally large increase in traffic volume due to...
Mississippi was the target of a sustained cyber attack on election day
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hackers made Mississippi one of their election-day targets. But officials say it didn’t impact votes. Still, it kept many of you from accessing polling place information on one of the state websites. You’d expect the Secretary of State’s website to be a popular online destination...
Voters head to the polls for the midterm elections
Midterm voting is underway and voters in South Mississippi were out bright and early this morning ready to cast their ballots. People were lined up outside the Lyman Community Center in Gulfport waiting to exercise their right to vote. Poll workers started arriving around 6 this morning to make sure...
Boyd wins state House seat; Kitchens re-elected as judge
Andy Boyd didn’t want to believe he had won. His opponent in the District 37 state representative special election, David Chism, had already conceded. Still, Boyd wanted to see all the numbers before declaring victory. It took Circuit Clerk Teresa Barksdale coming out into the hallway on the second...
How the Mississippi Governor’s Salary Compares to Other States
It is generally true that you don't get into politics for the paycheck. Even though politicians have significant power and clout, as well as the ability to affect the lives of thousands, even millions, of Americans, elected officials make significantly less than most CEOs with that kind of influence. Annual...
Officials: Mississippi Secretary of State’s website targeted by cyberattack on election day
State and federal officials say a cyberattack was launched on election day against the Mississippi Secretary of State’s website. Secretary of State Mike Watson reported the attack on Tuesday. “An abnormally large increase in traffic volume due to DDoS activity caused the public-facing side of our websites to be...
Mississippi House Speaker Philip Gunn announces he will not run for re-election
JACKSON — House Speaker Philip Gunn, one of the most powerful figures in state government, announced Wednesday that he will not run for re-election next year, clearing the way for a new face to lead the Mississippi House of Representatives. Gunn made his plans known to House Republican members...
2022 Midterm Election Results
South Mississippi residents went to the polls today for the midterm elections. Other than the congressional race, most elections centered on judicial seats, which are nonpartisan, and school board seats. Here are the results:. For U.S. House of Representatives 4th Congressional District: Mike Ezell wins with 111,900 votes. Johnny Dupree...
Trent Kelly re-elected to Mississippi’s 1st Congressional District seat
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Incumbent Trent Kelly (R-Miss.) was re-elected as the U.S. Representative for the First District of Mississippi in the November 8 General Election. He defeated opponent Dianne Black. He was initially elected to his seat on June 2, 2015, in a special election runoff. He will now serve his fifth term. Kelly […]
‘Year of the Quarterback’ in Jackson County
The 2022 prep football season should be remembered as the “Year of the Quarterback” in Jackson County. It’s been almost a quarter of a century since a pair of standout signal-callers the caliber of Bray Hubbard and Kaden Irving have shared the stage in the same county with a long and storied tradition of producing quality prep football teams and players.
