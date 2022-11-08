ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Mississippi counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi voter turnout remains steady on Election Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippians are making it a priority to vote in the November 8 General Election before they head home from a day of work. People of all ages are participating in the vote as Jackson has made all efforts to implement the importance of voting on election day. WJTV 12 News crews […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Live election updates: Results for Mississippi races

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2022 General Election Day is here in Mississippi, and voters will head to the polls to make their decisions for multiple races in the state. WJTV 12 News is Your Local Election Headquarters and will have you covered throughout Election Day. Check back here for live updates throughout the day (all […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wxxv25.com

Mike Ezell wins 4th Congressional Race

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell says he’s getting a few days of post-campaign rest before heading up to Washington to assemble his staff. He’s taking over Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District after winning last night’s election. He walked away with 74 percent of the vote. Democrat Johnny...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Governor Reeves announces 15 new RESTORE Act projects

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves announced 15 new Resources and Ecosystems Sustainability, Tourist Opportunities, and Revived Economies (RESTORE) Act projects Thursday, totaling $49 million for Mississippi’s Gulf Coast. The 15 projects announced for 2022 are funded through the Act, which is a Gulf Coast Restoration trust fund.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man turns $20 into $100,000 lottery win

A Mississippi man turned $20 into $100,000 with a purchase of a Mississippi Lottery scratch-off ticket. Mississippi Lottery officials report that the lottery player from Louisville won $100,000 on a $20 Mega Money ticket. The man identified as “Harvey L.” purchased the winning ticket from Fair Oil-Louisville on S. Church...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Mississippi trying to find source of election day cyber attack

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson issued a statement following an alleged cyber attack on the department's websites that provide election information and more. He issued the following statement on Tuesday, Nov. 8 during the general election. “An abnormally large increase in traffic volume due to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wxxv25.com

Voters head to the polls for the midterm elections

Midterm voting is underway and voters in South Mississippi were out bright and early this morning ready to cast their ballots. People were lined up outside the Lyman Community Center in Gulfport waiting to exercise their right to vote. Poll workers started arriving around 6 this morning to make sure...
GULFPORT, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Boyd wins state House seat; Kitchens re-elected as judge

Andy Boyd didn’t want to believe he had won. His opponent in the District 37 state representative special election, David Chism, had already conceded. Still, Boyd wanted to see all the numbers before declaring victory. It took Circuit Clerk Teresa Barksdale coming out into the hallway on the second...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
deltanews.tv

How the Mississippi Governor’s Salary Compares to Other States

It is generally true that you don't get into politics for the paycheck. Even though politicians have significant power and clout, as well as the ability to affect the lives of thousands, even millions, of Americans, elected officials make significantly less than most CEOs with that kind of influence. Annual...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wxxv25.com

2022 Midterm Election Results

South Mississippi residents went to the polls today for the midterm elections. Other than the congressional race, most elections centered on judicial seats, which are nonpartisan, and school board seats. Here are the results:. For U.S. House of Representatives 4th Congressional District: Mike Ezell wins with 111,900 votes. Johnny Dupree...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
ourmshome.com

‘Year of the Quarterback’ in Jackson County

The 2022 prep football season should be remembered as the “Year of the Quarterback” in Jackson County. It’s been almost a quarter of a century since a pair of standout signal-callers the caliber of Bray Hubbard and Kaden Irving have shared the stage in the same county with a long and storied tradition of producing quality prep football teams and players.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy