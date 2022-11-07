Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtvy.com
Alabamians urged to get updated COVID-19 booster shots
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Updated COVID-19 booster shots are available across the state. Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health said many people have received theirs. “Although not the numbers that we’d hoped,” Stubblefield added. He is calling on more people to get this new...
wtvy.com
AP projects Young Boozer to win Alabama treasurer’s race
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Republican Young Boozer has defeated Libertarian Scott Hammond to once again serve as Alabama treasurer, The Associated Press projects. One of the most important roles for the treasurer is oversight of more than $1 billion in unclaimed property. Boozer, the incumbent, previously held the office from...
wtvy.com
Gov. Ivey awards grants to install electric vehicle charging stations
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey announced 18 grants that will be awarded across the state to install electric vehicle charging stations. The $2.45 million in grants will be used to install charging stations along highways. “As many of Alabama’s automobile manufacturers gear production toward electric vehicles, Alabama must...
wtvy.com
Katie Britt wins by landslide, makes history
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama has elected its first female U.S. senator as Enterprise native Katie Britt sprinted to the lead in Tuesday’s election and never looked back. Britt seemed likely to finish with close to 65 percent of the vote against two outmatched rivals. This win is especially...
wtvy.com
Gobbles, Cranberry get pardons from Gov. Kay Ivey
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been a busy week for Alabama’s newly-reelected Gov. Kay Ivey. She was scraping an election off her plate Tuesday night and two turkeys off everyone else’s by Thursday morning. Ivey took part in the state’s 74th Annual Turkey Pardoning, hosted on the...
wtvy.com
AP projects Wes Allen to win Alabama secretary of state’s race
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s secretary of state race came down to three candidates: Democrat Pamela Laffitte, Libertarian Matt Shelby and Republican Wes Allen. The Associated Press is projecting Allen to win the seat after defeating his two opponents by a wide margin in Tuesday’s general election. Allen...
wtvy.com
Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth will serve four more years
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth will serve four more years after easily defeating Dothan resident and Libertarian candidate Ruth Page-Nelson. Ainsworth has 85 percent of the vote. A former state representative, Ainsworth believes in term limits. After just four years in the house, he opted to run...
wtvy.com
Alabama implements new graduation requirements for public school students
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Public school students seeking to graduate from high school in 2028 will have to complete one of several new requirements passed by the Alabama State Board of Education before receiving a diploma. “This step is not about any more requirements. It’s about measuring what matters,” said...
wtvy.com
Walker, Warnock heading to a runoff | All precincts reporting in Georgia Senate race
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - All precincts have reported their totals in Georgia’s historic U.S. Senate race, with incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker heading to a runoff. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger - who won his re-election battle on Tuesday - confirmed...
wtvy.com
Kay Ivey easily reelected Governor
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Governor Kay Ivey will serve four more years as the state’s top leader after easily defeating Democrat Yolanda Flowers and Libertarian James Blake. Ivey was a heavy favorite going into election day. She’s been rated as one of the nation’s most popular governors since taking office. She’s also kept high approval ratings despite the COVID-19 pandemic and economic downturn.
Comments / 0