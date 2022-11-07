The new movie "She Said," which hits theaters on Nov. 18, is based on the memoir of the same name by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey. It follows their quest to break the news of Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct in The New York Times in 2017. Kantor and Twohey, portrayed by Zoe Kazan and Carey Mulligan, respectively, in the film, published their first investigation in the Times on Oct. 5, 2017; in their reporting, they found allegations of harassment and assault reaching back to the 1990s. Five days later, they published a follow-up account, and Ronan Farrow published his own investigation into Weinstein in The New Yorker. Dozens of more allegations would follow. According to The Cut, as of 2020, more than 100 women had come forward with accusations against the disgraced producer.

