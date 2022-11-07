Read full article on original website
See how a young Steven Spielberg fell in love with film in 'The Fabelmans'
Steven Spielberg puts his parents' divorce front and center in a new film about a young filmmaking prodigy. Based on his own childhood, the movie is funny, melancholy and altogether marvelous.
Cast, creators reveal how Steven Spielberg's life shaped 'The Fabelmans'
Nov 7 (Reuters) - American film director Steven Spielberg walked the red carpet in Los Angeles on Sunday alongside the cast and creators of his semi-autobiographical Universal Films movie, “The Fabelmans.”
Daily Californian
Millie Bobby Brown continues to charm in feminist mystery ‘Enola Holmes 2’
Sequels rarely live up to their predecessors, more often than not lacking the charm or the narrative intrigue of the first. With endless wit and charisma, however, Netflix’s “Enola Holmes 2” proves itself to be an exception. In the latest sequel released Nov. 4, Millie Bobby Brown continues to defy expectations as she reaches for even greater heights as protagonist Enola Holmes.
Daily Californian
‘Snow on the Beach’: Elusive artistry of Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey
Listening to “Snow on the Beach” feels like tapping on a snow globe. The long-awaited collaboration between Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey welcomes listeners into a glittery, albeit off-kilter winter dreamworld. But just as the snow settles on the sand, it’s shaken up — a staccato note here, a sustained pause there. Rather than obtaining a crystal clear view, listeners are stuck pressing their faces against the glass.
Daily Californian
Yung Gravy’s lackluster ‘Marvelous’ provides escape from reality
Most mentions of Yung Gravy instantly elicit a joking reaction. The 26-year-old rapper is often associated with his TikTok fame or, more recently, with his VMA Red Carpet appearance with Addison Rae’s mother, Sheri Easterling. Since his 2017 breakthrough hit on SoundCloud, “Mr. Clean,” Yung Gravy has risen to international fame, but as portrayed on his newest album, Marvelous, he’s kept the primary mission of his music simple: to have fun.
Daily Californian
Hobby pressure
Every semester, there’s the dreaded icebreaker: “What are your hobbies?”. This has always been my least favorite icebreaker question. It is deceptively simple — we all have hobbies, right? I do things in my free time, sure, but nothing that could be conventionally considered a “hobby.”
ETOnline.com
Lindsay Lohan 'Would Love' to Reunite With 'Freaky Friday' Co-Star Jamie Lee Curtis (Exclusive)
While promoting her new Netflix film, Falling for Christmas, Lindsay Lohan took a moment to look back on one of her hits, Freaky Friday, which turns 20 next year. "You're aging me," she joked, when ET's Denny Directo brought up the upcoming anniversary for the acclaimed body-swap remake starring her and Jamie Lee Curtis.
Daily Californian
How to romanticize your life 101
The lack of vitamin D at this point of the year is eternally tormenting. Without summer rays to distract us from our issues and insecurities, the intrusive thoughts linger, marinate and fester within us. Through attempted internal reflection and time spent with loved ones, the same daunting question circulates in our minds: How do we survive — and potentially thrive — in such a transitional time in our lives? The simple answer is by romanticizing our lives, riding out this wave donning a rosy pair of sunglasses until we can feel alive again for some holiday cheer.
Daily Californian
‘Armageddon Time’ vitalizes intimate vignette of Jewish-American identity, assimilation
Midway through “Armageddon Time,” Fred (John Diehl) and Maryanne Trump (Jessica Chastain) harangue swaths of sixth-graders about sharpening their entrepreneurial ambition, their voices booming with a pristine, persuasive sheen. But what’s audacious about the sequence, and the film at large, isn’t simply the Trumps’ Reaganesque noxiousness and its self-evident implications in contemporary society. It’s the film’s smallness — its understanding of the personal as political.
‘A Friend of the Family’ Showrunner Talks Finale, The Responsibilities of True Crime Creators, and Thoughts on Season 2
Warning: Spoilers for A Friend of the Family ahead. If you’ve seen Netflix’s Abducted in Plain Sight, you may think you have a comprehensive understanding of Jan Broberg’s horrifying true story. The popular 2017 documentary revealed that Jan was kidnapped at ages 12 and 14 by her family’s close friend Robert “B” Berchtold, a master-manipulator who groomed them for years, gained their trust, then brainwashed and abused Jan. But Peacock‘s original nine-episode limited series, A Friend of the Family, proves there’s so much more to this wild, emotional saga worth unpacking. With a nine-hour runtime, Nick Antosca set out to tell this harrowing...
Daily Californian
What your favorite October music release says about you
October has given us a ton of new releases, from full albums to much awaited songs. All these releases definitely served a range: pop, indie, alternative and more. Find out what your favorite release says about you!. Midnights by Taylor Swift. You always bring in a chill and mellow vibe....
The True Story Behind the Movie "She Said" and Where Harvey Weinstein Is Now
The new movie "She Said," which hits theaters on Nov. 18, is based on the memoir of the same name by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey. It follows their quest to break the news of Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct in The New York Times in 2017. Kantor and Twohey, portrayed by Zoe Kazan and Carey Mulligan, respectively, in the film, published their first investigation in the Times on Oct. 5, 2017; in their reporting, they found allegations of harassment and assault reaching back to the 1990s. Five days later, they published a follow-up account, and Ronan Farrow published his own investigation into Weinstein in The New Yorker. Dozens of more allegations would follow. According to The Cut, as of 2020, more than 100 women had come forward with accusations against the disgraced producer.
Everything to Know About Tim Burton’s ‘Addams Family’ Spinoff ‘Wednesday’
They're creepy and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky — and coming to Netflix. Tim Burton is directing a new Addams Family spinoff series about Wednesday Addams, appropriately titled Wednesday. The streaming service announced the series in February 2021 and revealed the first look at the show's artwork, which showed a silhouetted Wednesday playing the cello […]
Collider
Naomi Ackie Hits a High Note In New 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' Trailer
A new trailer has just been released for I Wanna Dance With Somebody, the upcoming biopic about Whitney Houston, one of the most legendary singers of our time. The film is set to be released to theaters on December 23, and is a powerful and triumphant celebration of the life of the incomparable Houston.
wegotthiscovered.com
Ryan Reynold’s star-studded new Christmas movie has split critics in half
Mariah Carey is back in the charts which can only mean one thing: Christmas is around the corner, and festive films are abound for streaming. Unfortunately for Ryan Reynolds, his new movie isn’t getting a jolly reception yet. With a terrific comedic cast at its disposal, Reynold’s film Spirited...
Brendan Fraser’s Big Transformation in ‘The Whale’ Finally Gets First Look
We’ve been hearing all about Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale throughout this year’s festival season, and now, the first footage of Brendan Fraser’s grand return to Hollywood has arrived. A24 has unveiled a trailer for The Whale, which sees the Best Actor hopeful in one of his most challenging roles yet.Most of the trailer is composed of shots teeing up the setting for The Whale, with portraits of Charlie’s (Fraser) house. In the film, Fraser plays a 600-pound man who attempts to reconnect with his young daughter Ellie (Sadie Sink). We get glimpses of the pair playing on a beach in...
