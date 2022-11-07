There is no shortage of things to do with your time as a UC Berkeley student. You could choose to invest time into doing schoolwork to pull your GPA up. You could decide to grab a meal at one of the many restaurants available around town. Just outside of campus, a BART station offers a gateway to virtually anywhere in the Bay Area. There’s always something you’ve never tried before, but have you considered you could also just stand outside of a dorm and scream as loud as you can at 3 a.m.? Here at The Daily Clog, we’ve put together a few reasons why you might want to engage in this activity.

2 DAYS AGO