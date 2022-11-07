Read full article on original website
Daily Californian
Berkeley rent board candidates respond to current vote counts
Vote counts are still ongoing for Berkeley rent board. Currently eight candidates are seeking election to five open seats. Soli Alpert leads the race with 15.99% of the vote, followed by Nathan Mizell, who has 13.86% of the vote as of press time. Stefan Elgstrand is close behind with 13.04% of the vote and Carole Marasovic is in fourth with 12.35% of the vote. Vanessa Danielle Marrero rounds off the top five with 12.31% of the vote. However, Ida Martinac, Wendy Saenz Hood and Negeene Mosaed are close behind with 11.34%, 10.77% and 10.35% of counted votes respectively.
Daily Californian
Incumbent Jenny Wong reelected as Berkeley city auditor
Incumbent Jenny Wong has won the race for Berkeley city auditor with 10,388 votes as of 10:47 p.m. Tuesday with 100% of precincts accounted for. First elected to the city auditor position in 2018, Wong ran unopposed during the most recent electoral race. Her current platform centers around continuing the work from her previous term while also facilitating audits of houselessness, city government staff retention and Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board. Wong noted that her priority is to increase transparency and accountability within Berkeley political spaces by way of evaluatory measures.
Daily Californian
Berkeley City Council incumbent Rashi Kesarwani in the lead for District 1 seat
Incumbent Rashi Kesarwani is in the lead for Berkeley City Council District 1 with 48.77% of the votes as of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday with 100% of the precincts accounted for. Elisa Mikiten is in second place with 43.39% of the votes while Tamar Michai Freeman is in third with 7.83% of the votes.
Daily Californian
UC Berkeley alumnus, incumbent Rigel Robinson reelected to District 7 seat
UC Berkeley alumnus and incumbent Rigel Robinson has won the race for Berkeley City Council District 7 with 56 votes as of 7:40 a.m. Wednesday with 100% of the precincts accounted for. Robinson ran uncontested in his campaign to secure the position; it’s a capacity he’s served in since 2018....
Daily Californian
Mark Humbert leads race for Berkeley City Council District 8 seat
Mark Humbert is in the lead for Berkeley City Council District 8 with 64.05% of the votes as of 5 p.m. Wednesday with 100% of the precincts accounted for. Mari Mendonca is in second place with 23.71% of the votes while Peter Bruce DuMont is in third with 5.29% of the votes. Also running in the election is Mary-Lee Smith, who has received 4.02% of the votes, and Jay Wu with 2.93%.
Daily Californian
Water rights: Drought, water scarcity in Berkeley
In part two of this series, we’ll be bringing it home to Berkeley and the surrounding Alameda County, our home that has quite a history of droughts and differing claims on water resources. As I write, a lovely rainy day has enveloped Berkeley. The sky is gray, making the...
Daily Californian
Alameda County Board of Supervisors introduces virtual platform to increase ballot transparency
Alameda County Board of Supervisors president Keith Carson and Alameda County Registrar of Voters Tim Dupuis announced Monday the implementation of a virtual platform that live streams the counting of ballots for the 2022 midterm elections. The program was first implemented in 2020 and allows members of the public to...
Daily Californian
UC Berkeley ranked No. 1 public university in world
UC Berkeley ranked fourth in the 2022-23 U.S. News & World Report Best Global Universities rankings, claiming its spot as the No. 1 public university in the world. The ranking encompasses 2,000 universities across 95 different countries with the goal of helping prospective college students compare institutions they may want to attend outside of their own country, according to the U.S. News website. The website notes that they also hope to help schools find others with which they may want to collaborate.
Daily Californian
Strike for change with UC graduate students
United Auto Workers, a labor union representing workers in the United States and Canada, will be going on a statewide strike beginning Nov. 14 at the 10 UC campuses to protest graduate student wages, workload and overall working conditions. Undergraduates can participate in a number of ways to use their...
Daily Californian
Berkeley City Council discusses public arts, tenants' rights
Berkeley City Council met Thursday, discussing more than 45 items, including resources for seniors, a public art commission and tenants’ rights. The Council unanimously voted “yes” on adopting an ordinance that adds a chapter to Berkeley Municipal Code that prohibits discriminatory reports to law enforcement. A public...
Daily Californian
Plans to honor legacy of UC Berkeley student Seth Smith 'remain elusive'
Nearly two and a half years after UC Berkeley third-year Seth Smith was fatally shot just a mile from his Berkeley apartment, any plans from campus to honor his legacy remain elusive, alleged Ken Hinh, a friend of Smith’s. Smith was a history and economics double major from Clarksburg,...
Daily Californian
Madhavi Dandu to be director of UC Global Health Institute
Madhavi Dandu, a professor at the University of California, San Francisco, was named the director of the UC Global Health Institute, or UCGHI. The UCGHI is a UC-wide initiative that encourages global health research, education and collaboration to advance the university’s global health agenda, according to a press release from the UC Office of the President, or UCOP. The institute has been furthering global health research and initiatives for the past 13 years, and recently joined with UCOP as an institute in the UC Health Division Office.
Daily Californian
‘Counteract the stigma’: formerly incarcerated UCLA student files wrongful termination suit against UC Regents
John “Jack” McInerney, an applicant for an office assistant job in Oct. 2021 at the University of California, Los Angeles, filed a lawsuit against the UC Regents for wrongful termination by denying him employment based on his conviction history. McInerney performed the duties of an office assistant at...
Daily Californian
'Silence is speaking very loud': Jewish students seek support amid rise in antisemitism
Jewish students at UC Berkeley continue to feel targeted and look to student government for support in light of rising antisemitic rhetoric on a national level. According to Rabbi Adam Naftalin-Kelman, the executive director of Berkeley Hillel, Jewish students have felt more nervous and uncomfortable in light of this increased antisemitic rhetoric. ASUC Senator Shay Cohen shared similar sentiments.
Daily Californian
Ironies of Memorial Stadium: Memorializing Indigenous history this month
UC Berkeley football game days are a time where students, faculty and sport fans alike gather together at California Memorial Stadium to celebrate the campus in all of its glory. Situated within a public institution infamous for its prestige and continuous innovation, the so-called “progressive culture” that is UC Berkeley’s hallmark is contested by shocking historical information concerning the school’s disregarding of Indigenous peoples during the creation of the stadium. The name “California Memorial Stadium” implies the commemoration of individuals, but the question seems to be: the commemoration of whom?
Daily Californian
UC Berkeley alumnus Colin Parris awarded Black Engineer of the Year
UC Berkeley alumnus Colin Parris rises when things are going down. Years ago, a mentor told Parris that success is easy when you ride the “wave” of an easy job and a favorable market, but that you’ll never really know if you were responsible for that success.
Daily Californian
My sibling experience at Cal
My brother and I didn’t plan on going to the same school. Being only two years apart, Sam and I knew it was completely possible but figured we would end up in different places, with him on the lawyer route and me wanting to go into nonprofits. When I decided to come to UC Berkeley in 2020, with Sam already going into his third year here, I knew it was the right choice.
Daily Californian
Ways to find peace when you're overwhelmed
The most shocking thing about coming to UC Berkeley was finding out that “midterm week” was actually a season that starts on week three and never really ends. Projects, tests and group work have piled up, and finals are somehow just around the corner. If you have found...
Daily Californian
Why you should stand outside your dorm and scream at 3 a.m.
There is no shortage of things to do with your time as a UC Berkeley student. You could choose to invest time into doing schoolwork to pull your GPA up. You could decide to grab a meal at one of the many restaurants available around town. Just outside of campus, a BART station offers a gateway to virtually anywhere in the Bay Area. There’s always something you’ve never tried before, but have you considered you could also just stand outside of a dorm and scream as loud as you can at 3 a.m.? Here at The Daily Clog, we’ve put together a few reasons why you might want to engage in this activity.
Daily Californian
UC Berkeley researchers study damages to forests, wildlife
During the past decade, extreme disturbances such as droughts and wildfires have had a devastating impact on California’s natural environment. A study conducted by UC Berkeley researchers and the United States Forest Service details the specificities of that damage and its effects on the state’s species of wildlife.
