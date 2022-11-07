Read full article on original website
One last ride: Experiencing Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Media Day
I love the Pac-12 and I love Pac-12 basketball. Everything from the unreasonably late game times to the unexpected tournament runs has made it a highlight of my college experience. I won’t lie to you and say that I’m not down about it all coming to an end shortly with...
Five key returners for Riverside girls basketball to build around
(Oakland) The Riverside girls basketball team has improved their win total in four straight years. Last year’s seven win squad had only one senior starter. Coach Mitch Rice says, “Our expectations are growing every year as we continue to build this program and push forward. We are pretty excited. We’ll still be pretty young this year, no seniors. We have ten girls out and we are pretty excited to push forward and build upon the things that happened last year. We had seven wins, which is more than this program has had in a long time.”
Bay Area welcome: Cal signs Ashley Li and Sawyer Thomsen
Wednesday afternoon, Cal volleyball announced its newest editions to the 2023 class: Ashley Li and Sawyer Thomsen. They join outside hitter Emma Donley and libero Sophia Johnson as the latest Bears-to-be and are expected to have an immediate impact on the team upon arrival. The tandem adds to the youth...
