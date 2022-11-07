(Oakland) The Riverside girls basketball team has improved their win total in four straight years. Last year’s seven win squad had only one senior starter. Coach Mitch Rice says, “Our expectations are growing every year as we continue to build this program and push forward. We are pretty excited. We’ll still be pretty young this year, no seniors. We have ten girls out and we are pretty excited to push forward and build upon the things that happened last year. We had seven wins, which is more than this program has had in a long time.”

RIVERSIDE, IA ・ 19 MINUTES AGO