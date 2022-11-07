ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers' Brian Burns, Derrick Brown 'limited' during Monday's practice

By Anthony Rizzuti
 3 days ago
Following a 42-21 thrashing courtesy of the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, there’s no rest for weary Carolina Panthers. Okay, maybe there’s just a little.

Monday’s practice, the first installment of a quick turnaround here in Week 10, was relatively light. No full session and no helmets—just a mere jog-through.

There was, however, still some housekeeping to be done—as the team released its initial injury report ahead of their matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.

Listed as limited participants were defensive linemen Brian Burns (shoulder) and Derrick Brown (illness), who both came out of Sunday’s game—albeit at differing lengths. Joining them in the same boat was running back Chuba Hubbard, an absentee from Carolina’s last two outings.

Tuesday will tell us much more, but here is the report in full:

Injury Mon. Tues. Wed. Game status

S Juston Burris Concussion DNP

CB Donte Jackson Ankle Full

TE Stephen Sullivan Illness Full

RB Chuba Hubbard Ankle Limited

LB Frankie Luvu Neck Limited

WR Rashard Higgins Illness DNP

WR Laviska Shenault Jr. Illness DNP

DT Derrick Brown Illness Limited

DE Brian Burns Shoulder Limited

CB CJ Henderson Finger Full

DT Matt Ioannidis Back DNP

TE Giovanni Ricci Neck Full

