Read full article on original website
Related
wajr.com
Morgantown man with outstanding warrants arrested in Walmart
GRANVILLE, W.Va. – A Morgantownmman with outstnding warrants was arrested at the University Town Center Walmart Monday. When officers arrived, Joseph Shumatem, 35, tried to flee but was quickly captured. While police were processing Shumate, 16.5 grams of methamphetamine, 2 grams of cocaine and packaging materials were found. Shumate...
wajr.com
Morgantown shots fired call ruled false alarm
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Police in Morgantown were called to the North Elementary School on a shots fired call at 2 Thursday afternoon. Morgantown Police Chief Eric Powell said officers and deputies from Monongalia Sheriff’s Department were told the shots may have come from the wooded area behind the school. Following a search of the area police determined the report was a false alarm.
wajr.com
Former teller pleads guilty in theft scheme
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A former teller at the Salem Community Bank has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison for taking almost $100,000 from customer accounts, according to U.S. Attorney Bill Ihlenfeld. David Paul Ritter, 31, of Salem, was employed at Summit Community Bank from July 2020 until...
wajr.com
After two unsuccessful EMS levy attempts Tucker County looks for answers
TUCKER COUNTY, W.Va. – Officials in Tucker County are very worried about the future of emergency medical services (EMS) after voters rejected a levy request during the May primary and again in the November general election. Tucker County Commissioner Lowell Moore said they currently operate two squads, but a...
wajr.com
One injured in downtown Salem crash
SALEM, W.Va. – One person was hospitalized following a crash in Salem Wednesday morning. The Salem Police Department began their investigation into the two vehicle mishap at 7:45 on East Main Street. One person was transported by ground to a local hospital, but a HealthNet medevac was put on...
wajr.com
Morgantown man arrested after South Park crash
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown police arrested a motorist for DUI following an early election day crash. Morgantown police said at 1 a.m. they received a report of a pick up truck that had run off the road and into a yard in he 1000 block of Grand Street in South Park. Witnesses gave police a description of the suspect and told them he fled toward Dorsey Avenue.
wajr.com
Voters approve Mon EMS levy
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Mon EMS will receive additional funding courtesy of Monongalia County voters. A levy is moving forward to grant the emergency service provider $17.8 million over four years with annual increases of 1% after getting approval from 64.77% of county voters. The funds will help maintain and add infrastructure countywide and to address additional personnel and additional equipment.
wajr.com
Mon County Commission approves Holland Avenue funding
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Monongalia County Commission has unanimously agreed to assist the Holland Avenue project with $125,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. “We find this to be a very important project,” Commissioner Jeff Arnett said. “Anyone that’s gone across Holland Avenue realizes the challenges faced to both your suspension and your vertebra.”
wajr.com
Mon County voter turnout trends lower than last midterm
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Monongalia County voter turnout for the 2022 General Election was 43.27 percent. Monongalia County Clerk Carye Blaney said the day was steady with very few issues or problems. “We had a very steady day today. I think we voted a little more than 26,000 voters in...
wajr.com
Marion County voters approve Board of Education Levy
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – In Marion County, 55-percent of voters came out to support renewal of the Board of Education Levy. Marion County Schools Superintendent Donna Hage said the levy makes up 20-percent of their general fund budget. “We have the longest continuous levy in the state of West Virginia,...
wajr.com
United Way of Mon and Preston Counties chips away at campaign goal
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties held a Seventh-Inning Stretch 2023 Campaign Progress Report Wednesday. A celebration was held at the Monongalia County Ballpark featuring United Way 2023 Campaign co-chairs Brooke Brown, wife of WVU Head Football Coach Neal Brown; Amanda Mazey, wife WVU Baseball Coach Randy Mazey; Lindsay Hammond, wife of WVU Rifle Team Coach Jon Hammond and Kate Covich, wife of WVU Golf Coach Sean Covich.
wajr.com
Sikora earns another term on the Mon County Commission
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Incumbent Republican Monongalia County Commissioner Sean Sikora has been re-elected as member of the Monongalia County Commission in a race against Democrat Bob Beach. Sikora defeated Beach with approximately 53.6% of the vote in the county, running on a “hundred reasons” campaign, where every day he...
wajr.com
Powerball jackpot winning ticket sold in California, $50k ticket sold in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Lottery officials report only one ticket sold in California matched all six numbers in the record $2.04 billion Powerball drawing. Due to security concerns, the Monday evening drawing was delayed until Tuesday morning while issues were worked out. There were 11.2 million tickets sold that earned...
wajr.com
Nicole brings rain, cold temperatures next
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Weather forecasts suggest our period of mild, dry weather is about to be disrupted by the remnants of Troplical Storm Nicole. MetroNews Accuweather Senior Meteorologist Brian Thompson says the leading edge of the precipitation should arrive Friday allowing for decent conditions for the Morgantown Veterans Day Parade.
wajr.com
Leaders tour Mountaintop Beverage, discuss USDA Business & Industry Loan Guarantee program
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Leaders from the United States Department of Agriculture(USDA), Mountaintop Beverage, local economic developers and elected leaders held a roundtable discussion about the $25 million investment made into the project. Administrator of the Rural Business Cooperative Service of the USDA, Karama Neal said the Business & Industry...
Comments / 0