ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
valleynewslive.com

North Dakota Republicans dominant in midterm elections

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Nationally, Republicans were expected to take back the House and Senate with a red wave Tuesday. The outcome is nowhere near what many polls indicated, and final results are yet to be determined. But there was a red tsunami in North Dakota. North Dakota is an...
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

US Term Limits congratulates North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The national group behind term limit efforts across the U.S. is congratulating North Dakota following its vote Tuesday to approve a term limits amendment to the North Dakota Constitution. Measure 1, which passed with 63 percent approval of the voters, limits the governor to two terms in office and members of […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

North Dakota rejects legalizing marijuana

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — North Dakota voters have rejected a measure to legalize marijuana. The initiative would have allowed people 21 and older to legally use marijuana at home as well as possess and cultivate restricted amounts of cannabis. The state could have registered up to seven marijuana manufacturing businesses and 18 dispensaries. Supporters […]
ARKANSAS STATE
KFYR-TV

Voting underway across North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Voting is well underway in the capital city. Waiting lines were forming for the polling locations at 7 a.m. Eight out of the 18 polling locations in Burleigh County experienced delays in the check-in process that were resolved after 20 minutes. As of noon on Tuesday, 1,200 people had voted at the Bismarck Event Center. That polling location is expected to have between 1,500 and 1,800 votes cast.
BISMARCK, ND
The Associated Press

North Dakota Rep. Armstrong defeats former Miss America Mund

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong won reelection to a third term on Tuesday, defeating former Miss America Cara Mund in a race that was shaken up by Mund’s late entry as an independent. Armstrong ran unopposed in the Republican primary in June and was poised for an easy win in the highly conservative state against a little-known Democrat, Mark Haugen, who opposes abortion rights. Then, Mund entered the race in August as an independent, citing her support for abortion rights following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. Haugen soon dropped out, citing pressure from his own party. That cleared the field for Mund, who drew media attention but ran her race on a shoestring budget without any significant funding from abortion rights groups. Armstrong, 46, is an establishment Republican with ties to the state’s dominant industry, oil. A lawyer and former state senator, he has been a strong supporter of former President Donald Trump and easily won his first two terms.
MINNESOTA STATE
KX News

Before You Vote: Meet Some North Dakota Candidates

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Before you head to the polls, KX News got a chance to interview several candidates who you will see on your ballots today. If you’re having a hard time picking who to vote for, we’re here to provide some quick information at your disposal! Public Service Commission candidate Trygve Hammer Public […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

How the North Dakota Governor’s Salary Compares to Other States

It is generally true that you don't get into politics for the paycheck. Even though politicians have significant power and clout, as well as the ability to affect the lives of thousands, even millions, of Americans, elected officials make significantly less than most CEOs with that kind of influence. Annual...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Noem wins re-election for South Dakota governor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem has been re-elected and will serve another four years as the governor of South Dakota. The Associated Press named Gov. Noem the winner in Tuesday’s midterm election, defeating the Democratic candidate Jamie Smith and Libertarian candidate Tracey Quint. In...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Massive voter turnout in Cass and Clay Counties - November 8

Republican Kristi Noem and Democrat Jamie Smith are entering the final stretch of a bruising and closer than expected campaign, and taking different approaches in the closing weeks. Meet the Candidates: South Dakota State Auditor. Updated: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT. Meet the Candidates: State Treasurer. Updated: Oct....
CLAY COUNTY, SD
Times-Online

Two big Powerball prizes won in North Dakota

BISMARCK – North Dakota had a $50,000 winner and a $100,000 winner in the November 7 Powerball draw. Both winning tickets matched four of the five numbers drawn that day and the Powerball. The $100,000 winning ticket also included a Power Play. The winning numbers were 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and the Powerball was 10. The Power Play multiplier was 2.
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

A look at the potential impact: North Dakota prepares to vote on recreational marijuana

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota voters are deciding whether to legalize recreational marijuana Tuesday in an initiative called Measure 2. This comes after North Dakota legalized medical marijuana in 2016, failed to legalize recreational marijuana in 2018, and decriminalized marijuana in 2019. Measure 2 is based on legislation that passed the North Dakota House but failed in the state Senate last year. The campaign manager for the Marijuana Policy Project, Jared Moffat, says he expects the 2022 vote to be close.
ARKANSAS STATE
AccuWeather

1st blizzard of the season snarls travel in North Dakota

As a late-season hurricane hammered Florida overnight Wednesday into Thursday, Mother Nature was giving another part of the country a not-so-gentle reminder that winter is just around the corner. Snowy scenes were witnessed throughout the northern Plains as dawn broke Thursday morning amid the first blizzard of the season in the United States.
BISMARCK, ND
valleynewslive.com

Sections of I-94, US 83, US 52 closed due to weather

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Winter weather continues to cause tricky travel conditions, across North Dakota. The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol have closed Interstate 94 from Dickinson to Jamestown; U.S. Highway 83 from Bismarck to Washburn; and U.S. 52 from Jamestown to Harvey due to low visibility, blowing snow, and icy road conditions.
BISMARCK, ND
kxnet.com

When you can expect the snowstorm to end

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — We’re well into our first snowstorm and blizzard of the season. Many towns and cities have shut down or are planning to close up shop early. But when can you expect to move around normally again?. The brunt of the storm is already here....
BISMARCK, ND
Bryan Dijkhuizen

USPS Suspends Service In Montana

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
BIG SKY, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy