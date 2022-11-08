ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, AL

athens.edu

Cunningham Volunteers with Enable Madison County

Joshua Cunningham, a student at Athens State University, is working with Enable Madison County (formerly CASA of Madison County) through the Bonner Leader Program (BLP). The BLP is a nationally recognized fellowship program for students that have financial need, exhibit a capacity for leadership development, and show an interest in community service. Athens State adopted the program in 2021 with Bonner Leaders placed at non-profits in the communities of Athens, Huntsville, Madison, Decatur, Cullman, and Birmingham.
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

Hartselle City Leaders react to passing of local Amendment 1

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -​ On Tuesday, voters in Morgan county made it known that education is a top priority. According to the Alabama Secretary of State, Morgan County’s Local Amendment One received a 73-percent “yes” vote. The vote will ensure that tax dollars generated from online sales will continue to benefit area schools.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Boomtown: Recruiting military families, veterans to North Alabama

There's a renewed effort to bring more military and veteran families to North Alabama to help fill the booming expansion of defense and veteran-owned businesses. "Redstone (Arsenal) is such a huge component of our community and a really important part of our history," explained Lyndsay Ferguson, vice president of workforce at the Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce. "When you look to see how our economy has diversified over the years, a lot of that stemmed from the work that initially happened on the Redstone."
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

General Election: Incumbents, Republicans reign in local, state races

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County voters, along with those across the country, returned to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8, to have their voices heard and votes counted. As predicted, incumbents reigned supreme as the votes were tallied.  Rep. Corey Harbison, R-Good Hope, won his battle with Democratic challenger James Fields. Harbison shared with The Cullman Tribune, “I would like to thank everyone who turned out to vote today. It’s an honor for me to serve the citizens of Cullman County. I look forward to continuing to work for you for the next four years.”  Gov. Kay Ivey, along with incumbent Lt....
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

iAcademy at Athens Elementary to begin spring semester in new building

After more than a year since breaking ground, iAcademy at Athens Elementary School will finally begin the move into its new school building on North Madison Street. The school announced this week that classes will start in the new building on Jan. 4, 2023, the first day of the second semester of the 2022-2023 school year. Teachers and staff are set to begin moving items to the new building in December, with Dec. 15 and 16 set aside as e-learning days for students so faculty and staff have more time to focus on the move.
ATHENS, AL
WHNT-TV

Marshall County Midterm Election Results

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — As polls close around the Tennessee Valley, News 19 is keeping you up with votes as they are reported across the area. Here is where you can find results for Marshall County elections as News 19 receives them on November 8, 2022. For a...
WHNT-TV

Lauderdale County Midterm Election Results

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — As polls close around the Tennessee Valley, News 19 is keeping you up with votes as they are reported across the area. Here is where you can find results for Lauderdale County elections as News 19 receives them on November 8, 2022. For a...
AL.com

Huntsville, here’s your next favorite coffee hangout

The push of a button can change everything. Like the first time I checked out Turbo Coffee, my drink and food were good, but the vibe was a bit harsh. The high-ceilinged rebooted industrial space was like an echo chamber, a cacophony of conversations from the different tables of guests.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Alabama Power to close oldest steam plant Jan. 1

Alabama Power plans to close its 109-year-old Gadsden Steam Plant - the oldest power plant in the company - on Jan. 1. The decision to retire the plant was based on cost and efficiency, the company said in a statement. No layoffs due to the plant’s retirement are expected.
GADSDEN, AL

