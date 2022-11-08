Read full article on original website
Lauderdale County Elementary School secretary nominated for state award
Lauderdale County Elementary School (LCES) administrators hosted a surprise celebration for their secretary, who has been nominated for a state award.
athens.edu
Cunningham Volunteers with Enable Madison County
Joshua Cunningham, a student at Athens State University, is working with Enable Madison County (formerly CASA of Madison County) through the Bonner Leader Program (BLP). The BLP is a nationally recognized fellowship program for students that have financial need, exhibit a capacity for leadership development, and show an interest in community service. Athens State adopted the program in 2021 with Bonner Leaders placed at non-profits in the communities of Athens, Huntsville, Madison, Decatur, Cullman, and Birmingham.
WAFF
Hartselle City Leaders react to passing of local Amendment 1
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday, voters in Morgan county made it known that education is a top priority. According to the Alabama Secretary of State, Morgan County’s Local Amendment One received a 73-percent “yes” vote. The vote will ensure that tax dollars generated from online sales will continue to benefit area schools.
Alabama county votes to make superintendent an elected, not appointed role
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Cullman County voters will return to electing their school superintendent after a 60/40 vote to approve a local amendment to do so. The amendment, sponsored by Rep. Corey Harbison in 2021, allowed...
WAAY-TV
Boomtown: Recruiting military families, veterans to North Alabama
There's a renewed effort to bring more military and veteran families to North Alabama to help fill the booming expansion of defense and veteran-owned businesses. "Redstone (Arsenal) is such a huge component of our community and a really important part of our history," explained Lyndsay Ferguson, vice president of workforce at the Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce. "When you look to see how our economy has diversified over the years, a lot of that stemmed from the work that initially happened on the Redstone."
Athens schools update with State of Education address in Limestone County
Educators in Limestone County are preparing their students for their next phase in life.
WAAY-TV
Ivey to appoint new Madison County Commission chairman as Strong heads to Congress
Dale Strong is giving up his role as chairman of the Madison County Commission. He is now an elected member of Congress, representing Alabama's 5th District. Gov. Kay Ivey will now have to select a new chairman for Madison County. For two decades now, Strong has served the county. In...
Madison County Board of Education District 4 seat up for grabs
Shatika Armstrong and Heath Jones will face off for a seat on the Madison County Board of Education on Tuesday.
General Election: Incumbents, Republicans reign in local, state races
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County voters, along with those across the country, returned to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8, to have their voices heard and votes counted. As predicted, incumbents reigned supreme as the votes were tallied. Rep. Corey Harbison, R-Good Hope, won his battle with Democratic challenger James Fields. Harbison shared with The Cullman Tribune, “I would like to thank everyone who turned out to vote today. It’s an honor for me to serve the citizens of Cullman County. I look forward to continuing to work for you for the next four years.” Gov. Kay Ivey, along with incumbent Lt....
Decatur, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Decatur. The Hartselle High School basketball team will have a game with Austin High School on November 10, 2022, 17:30:00. The Grissom High School basketball team will have a game with Decatur High School on November 11, 2022, 08:30:00.
wbrc.com
Cullman Co. voters get to choose how next superintendent is decided
CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A change in how school leadership is selected is on the ballot in Cullman County. On Tuesday, you’ll be able to vote on whether you’d like the superintendent to be appointed, or if you’d prefer to vote one in yourself. This is...
Scottsboro City Schools goes virtual due to illness
Scottsboro City Schools (SCS) will go virtual for the rest of the week due to illness spreading in the area.
Lincoln County, Tennessee Unofficial General Election Results
With polls closed around the Tennessee Valley, News 19 is keeping you up with votes as they are reported across the area.
WAAY-TV
iAcademy at Athens Elementary to begin spring semester in new building
After more than a year since breaking ground, iAcademy at Athens Elementary School will finally begin the move into its new school building on North Madison Street. The school announced this week that classes will start in the new building on Jan. 4, 2023, the first day of the second semester of the 2022-2023 school year. Teachers and staff are set to begin moving items to the new building in December, with Dec. 15 and 16 set aside as e-learning days for students so faculty and staff have more time to focus on the move.
WAAY-TV
Jeff Cook, Fort Payne native and co-founder of the band Alabama, dead at 73
Jeff Cook, co-founder of the band Alabama, has died. The Alabama Fan Club and Museum in Fort Payne, along with the band's publicity firm, confirmed the death Tuesday afternoon. Cook, a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, Musicians Hall of Fame, Fiddlers Hall of Fame and Gibson's Guitarist...
WHNT-TV
Marshall County Midterm Election Results
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — As polls close around the Tennessee Valley, News 19 is keeping you up with votes as they are reported across the area. Here is where you can find results for Marshall County elections as News 19 receives them on November 8, 2022. For a...
WHNT-TV
Lauderdale County Midterm Election Results
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — As polls close around the Tennessee Valley, News 19 is keeping you up with votes as they are reported across the area. Here is where you can find results for Lauderdale County elections as News 19 receives them on November 8, 2022. For a...
WAAY-TV
Multiple North Alabama organizations to give away groceries, collect for those in need Saturday
As Thanksgiving nears and prices are still high, more families are finding themselves in a bit of a pickle when budgeting for groceries and other necessities. To that end, several North Alabama groups are volunteering to help relieve the burden. Below are the times and locations for giveaways and collection...
Huntsville, here’s your next favorite coffee hangout
The push of a button can change everything. Like the first time I checked out Turbo Coffee, my drink and food were good, but the vibe was a bit harsh. The high-ceilinged rebooted industrial space was like an echo chamber, a cacophony of conversations from the different tables of guests.
Alabama Power to close oldest steam plant Jan. 1
Alabama Power plans to close its 109-year-old Gadsden Steam Plant - the oldest power plant in the company - on Jan. 1. The decision to retire the plant was based on cost and efficiency, the company said in a statement. No layoffs due to the plant’s retirement are expected.
