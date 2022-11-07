Read full article on original website
"Super weed" found in 3 more North Dakota counties
BISMARCK, N.D. — An invasive and destructive weed species threatening North Dakota agriculture has been found in three more counties.That raises the total to 19 counties in North Dakota where the so-called "super weed," also known as Palmer amaranth, has been found since it was first identified in the state four years ago, The Bismarck Tribune reported."We think it's a very significant threat to our growers and ranchers," said Tom Peters, an agronomist and weed control specialist at North Dakota State University and the University of Minnesota.Palmer amaranth can grow as tall as seven feet, even as much as 3...
Former Miss America runs for Congress in deep-red North Dakota as an abortion-rights candidate
Cara Mund, a former Miss America, has qualified to run for North Dakota’s only U.S. House seat, running against Republican Rep. Kelly Armstrong, who is seeking his third term in the position, according to CBS News. In 2018, Mund held the crown as the first-ever Miss America from North...
North Dakota Rep. Armstrong defeats former Miss America Mund
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong won reelection to a third term on Tuesday, defeating former Miss America Cara Mund in a race that was shaken up by Mund’s late entry as an independent. Armstrong ran unopposed in the Republican primary in June and was poised for an easy win in the highly conservative state against a little-known Democrat, Mark Haugen, who opposes abortion rights. Then, Mund entered the race in August as an independent, citing her support for abortion rights following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. Haugen soon dropped out, citing pressure from his own party. That cleared the field for Mund, who drew media attention but ran her race on a shoestring budget without any significant funding from abortion rights groups. Armstrong, 46, is an establishment Republican with ties to the state’s dominant industry, oil. A lawyer and former state senator, he has been a strong supporter of former President Donald Trump and easily won his first two terms.
NBC News
North Dakota Senate Election Results 2022
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
North Dakota rejects legalization of recreational marijuana
North Dakota voters rejected an attempt to legalize recreational marijuana on Tuesday, according to The Associated Press. This is the second time recreational marijuana has been voted down in the state. Voters approved the legalization of medical marijuana in 2016 but rejected a recreational legalization measure in 2018.
Keith Ellison, Who Locked Up George Floyd’s Killers, Is In A Fight For His Political Life
A backlash to rising crime and the activist left in Minnesota is fueling Republican Jim Schultz’s bid to unseat Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, a Democrat.
An Oath Keeper thought the Electoral College was a place where politicians 'went to get educated,' defense lawyer says at trial
Kenneth Harrelson "didn't know there was a House of Representatives and a Senate," his lawyer said at the Oath Keepers seditious conspiracy trial.
Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska is the latest member of Congress to violate a federal conflicts-of-interest law with improperly disclosed stock trades
Since 2021, Insider and other media organizations have identified 75 members of Congress who've violated the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act of 2012.
KELOLAND TV
2020 law signed by Noem loses appeal
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A federal judge’s ruling regarding Dakotans for Health and the state of South Dakota has been affirmed by a federal appeals court. In an opinion released Tuesday by the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit, three circuit judges held up Judge Lawrence Piersol’s preliminary injunction on enforcement of Senate Bill 180 issued in June 2021. The “Ballot Question Information page” on the South Dakota Secretary of State’s office notes Piersol’s ruling and says “ In accordance with this order, the blank requesting a Circulator ID Number for paid circulators need not be completed on the petition sheet.”
Remembering the Halloween Blizzard that Buried South Dakota and Minnesota
The Halloween Blizzard of 1991 hit the Sioux Empire with over 15 inches of snow and several days of cold. It was part of a huge weather system that also inspired the George Clooney movie The Perfect Storm. The storm started with snow. Lots of snow. Then sixty-mile-an-hour winds showed...
Winter Weather Expectations for Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
It's hard to believe with the above-average temperatures we're experiencing right now that all of this is going to come crashing down. But it will, sooner than you might expect. In fact, a quick glance at the calendar shows that winter officially begins two months from today, December 21. And...
‘Determined to get her home’: President Biden hopes to get Brittney Griner released from Russia
With midterm elections in the rearview mirror, U.S. leaders are hopeful they can bring Brittney Griner home.
US judge in Texas strikes down Biden loan-forgiveness plan
A U.S. judge in Texas on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness — a program that was already on hold as a federal appeals court in St. Louis considers a separate lawsuit by six states challenging it.District Court Judge Mark Pittman, an appointee of former President Donald Trump based in Fort Worth, said the program usurped Congress' power to make laws.“In this country, we are not ruled by an all-powerful executive with a pen and a phone. Instead, we are ruled by a Constitution that...
1st blizzard of the season snarls travel in North Dakota
As a late-season hurricane hammered Florida overnight Wednesday into Thursday, Mother Nature was giving another part of the country a not-so-gentle reminder that winter is just around the corner. Snowy scenes were witnessed throughout the northern Plains as dawn broke Thursday morning amid the first blizzard of the season in the United States.
