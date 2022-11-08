Read full article on original website
Yung Miami Responds After Facing Backlash For Outfit She Wore To Takeoff’s Funeral
Yung Miami is not here for it. Over the weekend, the late Takeoff’s friends, family, fans and loved ones gathered to celebrate his life in a homegoing ceremony. His labelmates, Yung Miami and JT attended the funeral to show their love and support for Takeoff and his family. “Haven’t been feeling well but I came out for take off & it was a bitter sweet moment….I love my QC family” says JT following the funeral. Yung Miami shared a picture via Instagram and captioned it, “Everyday the sun won’t shine but that’s why I love tomorrow…”
BIA Puts Internet Trolls On Blast For Instigating Rap Beefs
On Saturday (Nov. 12), rapper BIA took to social media to put internet trolls on blast for instigating rap beefs. “I think a lot of artists wouldn’t have problems if it wasn’t for trolls instigating imaginary beefs,” the “London” hitmaker tweeted. In a follow-up tweet, she continued, “Rap should be competitive, it should be a sport, talk your s**t… but people be trying to make s**t apply to people it don’t even be about and that’s lame.”
Mother Of London On Da Track’s Child Calls Out Shenseea: ‘Keep Yourself & Your Son AWAY’
A woman named Eboni Ivory shares a child with producer London On Da Track and has some words for Shenseea. Today (November 14), Eboni shared via IG Story a message to Shenseea, warning her to take her son to therapy for allegedly doing something to her daughter. Eboni said in...
Internet Drags Bhad Bhabie For New Look: ‘Catch Me Outside Girl? Literally Got A Black Women’s Face’
Black Twitter is NOT feeling Bad Bhabie’s new look. The Shade Room shared a video of the artist, most famously known for her phrase “catch me outside,” looking more tanned than usual. Check it out:. Social media is over it. Check out some reactions. “They love trying...
Beyoncè Leads The 2023 Grammy Nominations, Nicki Minaj & More Snubbed
As fans see the complete list, while some are celebrating certain artists being recognized, some for the first time, some fans are upset that their favs got snubbed. Some notebale mentions include the Queen, Beyonce, who made history with the most nominations ever, with a total of nine this year. She’s tied with her husband Jay Z for the most Grammy nominations. If she wins three more awards, she’ll match classical conductor Georg Solti for the most Grammy wins, according to NPR.
Rihanna Leaves The Internet Confused Over Recent Hairdo
Rihanna recently stepped out in Los Angeles, California with her rapper boyfriend ASAP Rocky wearing a new hairdo that had social media in an uproar. She had box braids in the front and a weave in the back. The singer, who is known to be a style icon and trendsetter...
‘Love Island USA’ alums Deb Chubb and Jesse Bray break up after 4 months
“Love Island USA” alums Deb Chubb and Jesse Bray have called it quits. The former couple revealed on social media Tuesday that they decided to break up after dating for four months. “I just wanted to let you all know that Jesse and I have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways,” Chubb, 26, wrote on her Instagram Story. “We have decided that we work better as friends and will always have love and respect for each other.” The California native, who competed on the reality dating show over the summer, continued, “We will always cherish our memories and time together...
Erica Mena Shows Off A Brand New Look In A Blazer w. Nothing Underneath
Last week was eventful as she dealt with some drama after a clip of an upcoming Love and Hip Hop episode aired. Erica was upset after finding out how much she’d receive in child support from Safaree, whom she’s currently going through a divorce. Erica also said she lost a lot of weight dealing with postpartum and a “broken heart.”
Track By Track: Nas – “King’s Disease III”
Nas has dropped three incredible albums in the last thirteen months. King’s Disease II was a feature-filled smash, Magic was a more exclusive album with impeccable storytelling throughout, and now we have King’s Disease III which we’ll dissect throughout this article. On track by track, we breakdown...
Nas Reacts To 21 Savage Saying He Wasn’t ‘Relevant’
Nas is unbothered with the internet chatter. We previously reported that while on Clubhouse, 21 Savage speaks on Nas’ relevancy. He says, “I don’t feel like he’s relevant,” he explained. “I just feel like he got a loyal fan base. He still makes good music.” While on the call, 21 was asked his definition of relevance. “Mostly connected or appropriate to what’s being done to be considered,” he then said in response.
Offset Speaks Out Following The Passing Of TakeOff: ‘My Heart Is Shattered’
Offset speaks out following the passing of TakeOff. The rapper shared a letter to his late groupmate via Instagram. He writes, “the pain you have left me with is unbearable. My heart is shattered, and I have so many things to say but I can’t find the words. I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality and reality feels like a nightmare. Every time you would see me, you didn’t give me a dap you gave me a hug.”
K-Pop Fans Share What They Find So Special About The Genre
There's a reason K-pop has made such huge waves in the past few years; here are a few of them!
21 Savage Responds To Backlash After Saying Nas Wasn’t ‘Relevant’
21 Savage speaks out after some of his comments went viral. We previously reported that while on Clubhouse, 21 Savage speaks on Nas’ relevancy. He says, “I don’t feel like he’s relevant,” he explained. “I just feel like he got a loyal fan base. He still makes good music.” While on the call, 21 was asked his definition of relevance. “Mostly connected or appropriate to what’s being done to be considered,” he then said in response.
Gabrielle Union Says Zaya Wade Has To ‘Fight Every Day To Be Seen And Loved’
Gabrielle Union says though she and her family has created a safe space for their daughter, Zaya Wade. Yet, Zaya still has to fight every day. Gab Union is gearing up to star in a film titled ‘The Inspection.’ In the film she plays a mother to a gay son, who joins the Marines and fights to become successful in a system that was not designed for him.
GloRilla Scores First Grammy Nomination for viral hit ‘F.N.F.’
It’s been one heck of a year for rising artist GloRilla, as she just got nominated for Best Rap Performance at the 2023 Grammy’s for her viral song with Hitkidd “F.N.F. (Let’s Go).”. GloRilla, whose real name is Gloria Hallelujah Woods, took to social media to...
Black Star’s Talib Kweli and Yasiin Bey Make ‘Saturday Night Live’ Debut
Dave Chappelle returned back to Saturday Night Live (SNL) over the weekend as the host for the third time of his career. The comedian opened with a 15-minute monologue that tackled Ye’s antisemtitic, Hershel Walker, and Donald Trump’s political appeal. Chappelle walked on stage, opened a small card, and said, “‘I denounce antisemitism in all its forms. And I stand with my friends in the Jewish community,” then looked up and said: “And that, Kanye, is how you buy yourself some time.”
