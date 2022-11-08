“Love Island USA” alums Deb Chubb and Jesse Bray have called it quits. The former couple revealed on social media Tuesday that they decided to break up after dating for four months. “I just wanted to let you all know that Jesse and I have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways,” Chubb, 26, wrote on her Instagram Story. “We have decided that we work better as friends and will always have love and respect for each other.” The California native, who competed on the reality dating show over the summer, continued, “We will always cherish our memories and time together...

