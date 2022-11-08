ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coloradobusinessprofiles.com

Professional Floor Refinishing

You’ll be amazed what happens when you add the warmth and the luxury of hardwood flooring to your home. Boulder Hardwood Flooring installs the finest custom floors in town. They have been serving Boulder County since 1981, and they get the job done the right way. Floor materials include North American hardwoods like oak, ash, cherry and maple. Count on a fair price, professional crew and three generations of hardwood flooring experience. A professional floor refinishing by Boulder Hardwood Flooring can turn “dull” into “dazzling” and restore your floor’s great looks. Boulder Hardwood offers several durable Low VOC finish options, to reduce the impact of your home environment. Estimates are always free. For all your wood flooring needs, call Boulder Hardwood Flooring.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
coloradobusinessprofiles.com

New Year, New Boulder Address?

Start the new year off right with a new Boulder address. Come to Habitat Apartments, where you’ll be close to some of Boulder’s most popular spots, like Gunbarrel Commons Park, the Boulder Bike Path, and tons of running trails. A grocery store, craft breweries and restaurants are just minutes away. There’s plenty of room, with large grassy areas, open courtyards and mature trees. There are eight floor plans to fit your lifestyle and needs. Habitat Apartments have the location, amenities and features that you want. These apartments feel like home from the first time you walk in, with wide mountain views and extended open spaces. See why our residents are proud to call our Gunbarrel community home. Pet friendly, too!
BOULDER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Five residents cited for their environmental work

Five local environmentalists were honored Saturday night by Sustainable Resilient Longmont, which awarded them the fifth-annual Longmont Sustainability Awards. The Sustainability Awards gathering is Sustainable Resilient Longmont’s top fundraiser. The nonprofit reached its Saturday night goal of raising $10,000. SRL has yet to reach the end-of-year fundraising goal of $25,000.
LONGMONT, CO
northfortynews

Surgery Center of Fort Collins Ceases Operations

The Surgery Center of Fort Collins has closed its doors due to adverse business conditions. Outstanding bills are due, and payments are still being accepted by calling 970-494-4800. Medical Records held by the Surgery Center of Fort Collins are available. The Surgery Center retained Cariend, a medical records custodian, to...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Westword

Denver's Most and Least Popular Radio Stations Now

The ratings for Denver radio stations have seen some significant shifts over the past three months, when a new outlet reached number one and other popular stations swapped places. Further down the roster, big gains were registered by a leading sports-talker, while a public-radio favorite that became a focus of controversy saw its audience share slide.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Here's why there's a large plume of smoke over metro Denver

Here’s why there’s a large plume of smoke over metro …. Here's why there's a large plume of smoke over metro Denver. Katie Orth speaks with a holistic wellness expert about ways to combat seasonal depression. Family warned about man now accused of murder. When Lloyd Love Jr....
DENVER, CO
milehighcre.com

Longmont Retail Center Sells for $73.8M

A 364,000-square-foot retail park located in Longmont has sold for $73.8 million. JLL Capital Markets represented the seller, a joint venture between Walton Street Capital and a regional operating partner, and a joint venture between Wafra, Inc. and Pine Tree acquired the asset. Working on behalf of the new owner, JLL also secured the $36.9 million, seven-year, interest-only, fixed-rate loan through a correspondent life insurance company.
LONGMONT, CO
The Denver Gazette

Metro Denver Veterans Day 2022 closures

Most non-essential government offices will close this Friday in observance of Veterans Day. Veterans Day is a federal holiday, meaning that only essential government services, such as emergency response, will be available. Government closures include:. The Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) Federal courts. Libraries. United States Postal Service (USPS) Animal...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Election results for Denver area sheriff's races

DENVER — Sheriff candidates in Jefferson and Douglas counties were headed for victory after Tuesday night's election, while the races in Adams and Arapahoe counties were too close to call on Wednesday night. In Jefferson County, Democrat Regina "Reggie" Marinelli – a lieutenant in the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy