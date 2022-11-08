Read full article on original website
Undocumented immigrants and homeless Americans: Who gets more assistance in Denver?David HeitzDenver, CO
Colorado witness describes silent 'translucent craft' moving overheadRoger MarshLoveland, CO
Denver may spend $4.26 million to house 56 homeless youthDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver company pays $33+ million for Thornton oil and gas rightsMatt WhittakerThornton, CO
Denver may chip in $4.4 million for Montview Manor senior housingDavid HeitzDenver, CO
cpr.org
‘Dirt doesn’t burn’: Why some Marshall fire victims are rebuilding their homes with earthen blocks
After her home burned in last year's Marshall fire, Melanie Glover returned to her charred garden in Superior's Sagamore neighborhood. Glover and her husband, Matteo Rebeschini, weren't sure if they would rebuild after a panicked evacuation and the loss of their cat. An odd sight shifted their thinking. The fire...
Denver company pays $33+ million for Thornton oil and gas rights
Drilling a natural gas well in Weld County, Colo.Scott Branson / Flickr. (Denver, Colo.) A Denver-based mineral rights acquisition company paid more than $33 million for mineral interests owned by the city of Thornton.
Five residents cited for their environmental work
Five local environmentalists were honored Saturday night by Sustainable Resilient Longmont, which awarded them the fifth-annual Longmont Sustainability Awards. The Sustainability Awards gathering is Sustainable Resilient Longmont’s top fundraiser. The nonprofit reached its Saturday night goal of raising $10,000. SRL has yet to reach the end-of-year fundraising goal of $25,000.
Crews extinguish fire at Eritrean, Ethiopian restaurant in Aurora
An Eritrean and Ethiopian restaurant caught fire early Tuesday morning near S. Havana Street and E. Tennessee Avenue.
12 Denver restaurants participating in ‘Dine For Vets’ Thursday
Veterans Day is on Friday and restaurants in the metro area are giving back to the Veterans to Farmers organization on Thursday.
I-25 reopens in Larimer County after rollover crash
The Colorado Department of Transportation says Interstate 25 has reopened north of Wellington following a crash on Wednesday morning.
Surgery Center of Fort Collins Ceases Operations
The Surgery Center of Fort Collins has closed its doors due to adverse business conditions. Outstanding bills are due, and payments are still being accepted by calling 970-494-4800. Medical Records held by the Surgery Center of Fort Collins are available. The Surgery Center retained Cariend, a medical records custodian, to...
Westword
Denver's Most and Least Popular Radio Stations Now
The ratings for Denver radio stations have seen some significant shifts over the past three months, when a new outlet reached number one and other popular stations swapped places. Further down the roster, big gains were registered by a leading sports-talker, while a public-radio favorite that became a focus of controversy saw its audience share slide.
Colorado witness describes silent 'translucent craft' moving overhead
Witness illustration.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Colorado witness at Loveland reported watching a “translucent craft” in the shape of a V crossing the sky under the higher stratus clouds at about 10:36 p.m. on April 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
KDVR.com
Here's why there's a large plume of smoke over metro Denver
Here’s why there’s a large plume of smoke over metro …. Here's why there's a large plume of smoke over metro Denver. Katie Orth speaks with a holistic wellness expert about ways to combat seasonal depression. Family warned about man now accused of murder. When Lloyd Love Jr....
Aurora hotel refunds guest's deposit after months of waiting
No wrong is too big or too small for Contact Denver7 to tackle. So when a Colorado visitor couldn't get his hotel deposit back, our consumer investigator Jaclyn Allen went to work to get results.
milehighcre.com
Longmont Retail Center Sells for $73.8M
A 364,000-square-foot retail park located in Longmont has sold for $73.8 million. JLL Capital Markets represented the seller, a joint venture between Walton Street Capital and a regional operating partner, and a joint venture between Wafra, Inc. and Pine Tree acquired the asset. Working on behalf of the new owner, JLL also secured the $36.9 million, seven-year, interest-only, fixed-rate loan through a correspondent life insurance company.
Metro Denver Veterans Day 2022 closures
Most non-essential government offices will close this Friday in observance of Veterans Day. Veterans Day is a federal holiday, meaning that only essential government services, such as emergency response, will be available. Government closures include:. The Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) Federal courts. Libraries. United States Postal Service (USPS) Animal...
Colorado children denied dental care to save teeth after code change quagmire
Colorado orthodontists say Colorado's most vulnerable children are being denied dental care that could save their teeth, all because of bureaucratic red tape.
Colorado's next storm hits late Wednesday with mountain snow
Windy, warm and dry for Denver on Wednesday, snow developing in the mountains, windy and colder weather for Thursday
Every Toy from Your Childhood is at a Crazy Store in Colorado
No matter how old we get, there's still an inner child in us that looks back on playing with toys and smiles. For many of us who grew up in the late 20th Century, it's a completely different world when it comes to kids' toys than it was when we were growing up.
Election results for Denver area sheriff's races
DENVER — Sheriff candidates in Jefferson and Douglas counties were headed for victory after Tuesday night's election, while the races in Adams and Arapahoe counties were too close to call on Wednesday night. In Jefferson County, Democrat Regina "Reggie" Marinelli – a lieutenant in the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office...
Total lunar eclipse visible in Denver Tuesday morning
A total lunar eclipse will be visible in Denver early Tuesday morning.
