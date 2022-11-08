Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Colorado witness describes silent 'translucent craft' moving overheadRoger MarshLoveland, CO
Freddy's Frozen Custard breaks ground!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Fort Collins industrial property sells for $12.9 millionMargaret JacksonFort Collins, CO
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO citiesMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Related
coloradobusinessprofiles.com
What’s Your 2023 Financial Plan?
What’s your 2023 financial plan? High interest rates and other financial challenges mean that working with a trusted financial advisor is more important than ever. Call Investment Center Kevin Dunnigan in Loveland. Kevin is a skilled certified financial planner with more than 30 years experience in the financial services industry. He brings a personal approach to finances—and you are always at the center of every decision. Working with Kevin is an excellent choice when discussing estate planning, investing, retirement planning, tax planning, insurance planning, and money management. “Trust and experience go a long way when you are dealing with people’s hard earned money.” Call Kevin Dunnigan to schedule your review—and enjoy the peace of mind that comes from wise financial planning.
coloradobusinessprofiles.com
State-Of-The-Art Online Banking
High Plains Bank in Keenesburg provides trusted small business banking services to help your business thrive. A merchant services account enables businesses to securely accept credit, debit, and electronic payments allowing for seamless transactions. High Plains Bank also provides a full range of personal banking services, from checking and savings accounts to retirement planning or saving for college. You’ll find all the online and mobile banking tools you have come to expect. We continually invest in evolving our online and mobile products and services, and offer state-of-the-art online banking, cash management, and business tools. We believe banking is about something more: it’s about your family and our community. Make High Plains Bank your bank!
You Could be the Owner of a Big, Blue Barndominium in Wellington
Were you born in a barn? Nope, but I want to live in a barndominium. It seems that there are more and more barndominiums that keep popping up for sale in the state of Colorado. Today we are highlighting one that is big and blue in the town of Wellington,...
coloradobusinessprofiles.com
Why J Day’s Appliance Is Your Local Favorite
Start with already low prices, then add in special offers from major brands and you’ll see why J Day’s Appliance is your local favorite for home appliances. This is the appliance store with more. They carry a full selection of ranges, refrigerators, microwave ovens, freezers and dishwashers. Visit the website to see the top appliances from Electrolux, KitchenAid, Maytag and Whirlpool. J. Day’s technicians service and sell parts for most major brand appliances along with offering prompt professional in home service in the Northern Colorado Front Range area. Proud to be doing service and sales of new and used appliances in northern Colorado since 1994. Readers Choice Best Appliance Store. Open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
coloradobusinessprofiles.com
Professional Floor Refinishing
You’ll be amazed what happens when you add the warmth and the luxury of hardwood flooring to your home. Boulder Hardwood Flooring installs the finest custom floors in town. They have been serving Boulder County since 1981, and they get the job done the right way. Floor materials include North American hardwoods like oak, ash, cherry and maple. Count on a fair price, professional crew and three generations of hardwood flooring experience. A professional floor refinishing by Boulder Hardwood Flooring can turn “dull” into “dazzling” and restore your floor’s great looks. Boulder Hardwood offers several durable Low VOC finish options, to reduce the impact of your home environment. Estimates are always free. For all your wood flooring needs, call Boulder Hardwood Flooring.
coloradobusinessprofiles.com
Flagstaff Academy 2023/24 Enrollment Begins Dec. 1
Flagstaff Academy is a leading public charter school in the St. Vrain Valley District that charges no tuition. It’s a public school that works like a private academy. Smaller class sizes accelerate learning, which often includes science and technology labs. Flagstaff develops preschool through eighth grade students who are equipped to be well-rounded, ethical leaders in the world. There’s no time for boredom here. Flagstaff Academy provides a rigorous high school prep public education, in an inclusive environment which welcomes and respects students from all backgrounds. A strong conceptual understanding of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics prepares students for success. Flagstaff Academy 2023/24 enrollment begins Dec. 1. Schedule your in-person tour today, or sign up for our Open House on Nov. 9 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
milehighcre.com
Sierra to Open its First Lakewood Location this Weekend
Sierra, the multichannel off-price retailer of active and outside brands, is opening its first Lakewood location at Belleview Shores, located at 5822 S. Wadsworth Blvd, on Saturday, November 12. The store will join five Sierra locations within the Denver and surrounding area. As part of the T.J.Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods family,...
cpr.org
‘Dirt doesn’t burn’: Why some Marshall fire victims are rebuilding their homes with earthen blocks
After her home burned in last year's Marshall fire, Melanie Glover returned to her charred garden in Superior's Sagamore neighborhood. Glover and her husband, Matteo Rebeschini, weren't sure if they would rebuild after a panicked evacuation and the loss of their cat. An odd sight shifted their thinking. The fire...
Every Toy from Your Childhood is at a Crazy Store in Colorado
No matter how old we get, there's still an inner child in us that looks back on playing with toys and smiles. For many of us who grew up in the late 20th Century, it's a completely different world when it comes to kids' toys than it was when we were growing up.
Longtime Steakhouse in Estes Shuts Down for Winter of 2022
Several sources inform that the current owner of Nicky's has only closed Nicky's for the winter. Things should be back in operation by spring/summer of 2023. Though, it is too bad everyone had to be laid off, until then. ORIGINAL ARTICLE:. A restaurant that has been in business since 1967...
Two Colorado towns listed among 'most romantic winter getaways' in United States
Looking for a romantic escape into the Colorado mountains? Two towns were recently listed among America's best 'romantic winter getaways' by popular travel blog Trips to Discover. The first town featured on the unranked list of 17 places around the country was Estes Park. Found on the eastern side of...
No Jackpot Winners On Powerball But Fort Collins Gets Big Winner
For the 40th consecutive time, there was no winner for the full Powerball jackpot which is now sitting at a record $1.9 BILLION. There were however 8 people that scored some cool cash and one of those winners played at a Loaf and Jug in Fort Collins. Of the 8...
2 Colorado holiday markets nominated best in US
USA TODAY has nominated two Colorado holiday markets for being the best in the United States for the 2022 Best Readers' Choice travel awards.
This Is The Best Burrito In Colorado
LoveFood found the most mouth-watering burritos in every state.
pmq.com
Mici Italian Offers Family-Sized Lasagna Pans for the Holidays
Mici Italian’s lasagna pans are made with a third-generation Miceli family recipe. Big families need big meals during the holiday season, and Mici Italian will be ready with its housemade lasagna pans for pick-up orders starting next month. Made with a Tuscan meat sauce, the lasagna is a third-generation...
Veterans Day 2022 closures
Non-essential government offices will close this Friday in observance of Veterans Day. Veteran's Day is a federal holiday, meaning that only essential government services, such as emergency response, will be available. Government closures include: The Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV)Federal courtsLibrariesUnited States Postal Service (USPS)Animal sheltersCity CouncilHuman ServicesOffice of the Medical ExaminerTrash, recycling and compost...
See Why this Hike is One of the Most Iconic in Colorado
Colorado is known for many things, but one of the most significant things about our great state is the abundance of beautiful natural landmarks. The state of Colorado is filled with world-class ski mountains, unmatched river rafting, and of course, plenty of natural wonders that make for some of the best hiking around.
Colorado witness describes silent 'translucent craft' moving overhead
Witness illustration.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Colorado witness at Loveland reported watching a “translucent craft” in the shape of a V crossing the sky under the higher stratus clouds at about 10:36 p.m. on April 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Results: Denver 2022 ballot measures
Qualified voters living in Denver are asked to vote on eight ballot measures that will affect the Mile High City. From sidewalk fees to eviction attorneys, Denverites have a say in what will change in the city.
Colorado US House races: Latest election results
DENVER — Eight seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are up for grabs on Election Day in Colorado. Going into the election, the state had three Democratic incumbents, three Republican incumbents and two open seats – the new 8th Congressional District and also the 7th after the retirement of longtime Rep. Ed Perlmutter.
Comments / 0