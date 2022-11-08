Final takeaways from Boise State’s loss to BYU

It’s been a few days since BYU came into Albertsons Stadium and handed Boise State a 31-28 loss.

The defeat does not hinder the Broncos’ goal to win a Mountain West title, but their struggles — especially in a rivalry game — raise questions about how good Boise State can be in its final few games of the season.

On Monday, coach Andy Avalos, defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson and offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter answered questions about the game. Here are a few takeaways.

1. Having Taylen Green run more isn’t the easiest thing in the world.

Fans and the media have a knack for always finding something to complain about.

Like when Boise State quarterback Taylen Green first burst on the scene. He ran for over 100 yards after coming in for starter Hank Bachmeier against Oregon State. When he made his first start against San Diego State, he used his legs to pick 105 yards.

Back then, everyone was wondering if he could throw the ball.

Yet Green has thrown for at least 220 yards in each of the last three games, but since he hasn’t tallied more than 20 yards on the ground everyone is wondering why isn’t running the ball more.

“I told you a week or two ago,” Koetter said, “guys who drop their eyes and look to rush, I don’t wanna coach those guys. Taylen wants to be a quarterback. He’s always going to have that running ability and, yeah, we might need to run him more. That’s a legitimate point.

“We had more read run plays called in the game than he kept. Again the defense dictates that sometimes.”

That was the big point Koetter was trying to get across. Opposing defenses watched those Oregon State and San Diego State games, too. They saw how lethal, how fast Green can be if he hits the open field. So they’ve basically put players on the edge to corral him.

Sure, he can run inside every once in a while, Koetter said, but it’s not a great idea to have your 6-foot-6, 220-pound quarterback banging bodies with defensive linemen in the trenches.

“It’s unrealistic to think he’s going to run around the defense,” Koetter said. “Like those guys are on scholarship, too. They’re being coached to keep their leverage.”

2. Poor tackling at the root of the defense’s awful night.

Boise State’s defense entered Saturday night as kings. The Broncos were, statistically, one of the nation’s best defenses, solid against the run and phenomenal at limiting yards through the air.

In a way, BYU exposed the Broncos’ defense. Time will tell if Saturday was an outlier or the beginning of a trend, but it wasn’t a good sign.

BYU racked up over 500 total yards and quarterback Jaren Hall picked apart the Broncos’ secondary to the tune of 377 yards and three touchdowns.

So what happened?

For one, Boise State got destroyed by BYU’s screen passes. The Cougars would throw short, little passes and turn that into big plays, like a 48-yard touchdown by running back Hinckley Ropati off a screen.

On that play, JL Skinner was one-on-one with Ropati but missed the tackle and BYU scored.

That happened a bunch against BYU.

“We’ve been a really good tackling team,” Danielson said. “On Saturday night, we were not. That was by far our worst tackling game.

“That’s one me for not setting up enough drills to put them in those spots, so that the next time we get in that situation, we’re not giving up, you know, 100 yards on two screen plays.”

3. No excuse for not kneeling at the end of the first half

Boise State avoided disaster on Saturday.

After Green fumbled late in the first half, Boise State’s defense held firm executed a goal-line stand to keep the Cougars out of the end zone before the second quarter expired. But the Broncos never should have been in that position.

With 23 seconds left on its own 20-yard line, Boise State inexplicably ran a pass play. The worst-case scenario transpired: Green fumbled and BYU recovered.

Why didn’t Boise State just kneel the ball and go to halftime tied?

“I would say we put Taylen in a bad position there,” Koetter admitted. “That was something we should not have done. We should’ve run the ball there. We were going to get the ball to start the second half.

“I take full responsibility for that.”

4. The defense has to get more pressure on opposing quarterbacks

Boise State’s injuries on the defensive line finally showed themselves.

EDGE George Tarlas is out for the season with a hip injury. Another starting EDGE Demitri Washington got injured on the first play of Saturday’s game and didn’t return. Defensive tackle Jackson Cravens was out. Linebacker Zeke Noa was in and out of the game battling an injury.

It was rough, and Boise State’s pass rush suffered. The Broncos had zero sacks, just one tackle for loss and only two quarterback hurries (both in the first half and both by EDGE Deven Wright).

“We can’t be successful if we can’t find a way to get to the quarterback,” Danielson said.

And the defensive coordinator said finding better ways to rush the quarterback doesn’t always just mean blitzing more.

“Right now, with the losses we’ve had up front, we’re just going to have to look at different ways (to create pressure),” Danielson said. “It’s all about your personnel and how you use them.”