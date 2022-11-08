ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Final takeaways from Boise State’s loss to BYU

By By JORDAN KAYE
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QYuFt_0j2QExFi00

It’s been a few days since BYU came into Albertsons Stadium and handed Boise State a 31-28 loss.

The defeat does not hinder the Broncos’ goal to win a Mountain West title, but their struggles — especially in a rivalry game — raise questions about how good Boise State can be in its final few games of the season.

On Monday, coach Andy Avalos, defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson and offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter answered questions about the game. Here are a few takeaways.

1. Having Taylen Green run more isn’t the easiest thing in the world.

Fans and the media have a knack for always finding something to complain about.

Like when Boise State quarterback Taylen Green first burst on the scene. He ran for over 100 yards after coming in for starter Hank Bachmeier against Oregon State. When he made his first start against San Diego State, he used his legs to pick 105 yards.

Back then, everyone was wondering if he could throw the ball.

Yet Green has thrown for at least 220 yards in each of the last three games, but since he hasn’t tallied more than 20 yards on the ground everyone is wondering why isn’t running the ball more.

“I told you a week or two ago,” Koetter said, “guys who drop their eyes and look to rush, I don’t wanna coach those guys. Taylen wants to be a quarterback. He’s always going to have that running ability and, yeah, we might need to run him more. That’s a legitimate point.

“We had more read run plays called in the game than he kept. Again the defense dictates that sometimes.”

That was the big point Koetter was trying to get across. Opposing defenses watched those Oregon State and San Diego State games, too. They saw how lethal, how fast Green can be if he hits the open field. So they’ve basically put players on the edge to corral him.

Sure, he can run inside every once in a while, Koetter said, but it’s not a great idea to have your 6-foot-6, 220-pound quarterback banging bodies with defensive linemen in the trenches.

“It’s unrealistic to think he’s going to run around the defense,” Koetter said. “Like those guys are on scholarship, too. They’re being coached to keep their leverage.”

2. Poor tackling at the root of the defense’s awful night.

Boise State’s defense entered Saturday night as kings. The Broncos were, statistically, one of the nation’s best defenses, solid against the run and phenomenal at limiting yards through the air.

In a way, BYU exposed the Broncos’ defense. Time will tell if Saturday was an outlier or the beginning of a trend, but it wasn’t a good sign.

BYU racked up over 500 total yards and quarterback Jaren Hall picked apart the Broncos’ secondary to the tune of 377 yards and three touchdowns.

So what happened?

For one, Boise State got destroyed by BYU’s screen passes. The Cougars would throw short, little passes and turn that into big plays, like a 48-yard touchdown by running back Hinckley Ropati off a screen.

On that play, JL Skinner was one-on-one with Ropati but missed the tackle and BYU scored.

That happened a bunch against BYU.

“We’ve been a really good tackling team,” Danielson said. “On Saturday night, we were not. That was by far our worst tackling game.

“That’s one me for not setting up enough drills to put them in those spots, so that the next time we get in that situation, we’re not giving up, you know, 100 yards on two screen plays.”

3. No excuse for not kneeling at the end of the first half

Boise State avoided disaster on Saturday.

After Green fumbled late in the first half, Boise State’s defense held firm executed a goal-line stand to keep the Cougars out of the end zone before the second quarter expired. But the Broncos never should have been in that position.

With 23 seconds left on its own 20-yard line, Boise State inexplicably ran a pass play. The worst-case scenario transpired: Green fumbled and BYU recovered.

Why didn’t Boise State just kneel the ball and go to halftime tied?

“I would say we put Taylen in a bad position there,” Koetter admitted. “That was something we should not have done. We should’ve run the ball there. We were going to get the ball to start the second half.

“I take full responsibility for that.”

4. The defense has to get more pressure on opposing quarterbacks

Boise State’s injuries on the defensive line finally showed themselves.

EDGE George Tarlas is out for the season with a hip injury. Another starting EDGE Demitri Washington got injured on the first play of Saturday’s game and didn’t return. Defensive tackle Jackson Cravens was out. Linebacker Zeke Noa was in and out of the game battling an injury.

It was rough, and Boise State’s pass rush suffered. The Broncos had zero sacks, just one tackle for loss and only two quarterback hurries (both in the first half and both by EDGE Deven Wright).

“We can’t be successful if we can’t find a way to get to the quarterback,” Danielson said.

And the defensive coordinator said finding better ways to rush the quarterback doesn’t always just mean blitzing more.

“Right now, with the losses we’ve had up front, we’re just going to have to look at different ways (to create pressure),” Danielson said. “It’s all about your personnel and how you use them.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CougsDaily

Ken Pomeroy Predicts BYU Basketball vs No. 19 San Diego State

The BYU men's basketball team tipped off its season on Monday with a narrow 60-56 victory over Idaho State. On Friday, the Cougars will play their second game of the week on the road at San Diego State. The Aztecs, who are coming off a dominant win in their season opener against Cal State Fullerton, are ranked no. 19 in the AP poll.
103.5 KISSFM

Pac 12 Looks To Add This Mountain West Team Not Boise State

Boise State Football has been called a lot of things over the years. There's no denying how this once-in-a-lifetime underdog beat the most formidable and dominant teams in college football. The university was so proud of the team's accomplishments that they called the team's efforts 'the decade of domination.' Boise State was the only team that wasn't scooped up by a Power Five conference when the last period of expansion happened.
BOISE, ID
vanquishthefoe.com

Latest Bowl Projections for BYU

After losses to Liberty and East Carolina, things were looking bleak for BYU making a bowl game in 2022. With an assumed win over Utah Tech next week, they still needed to beat either Boise State on the blue turf or win on the road at Stanford. Now, with BYU’s...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Hans Olsen’s Film Review: BYU vs. Boise State

BOISE, Idaho – KSL Sports Zone host Hans Olsen broke down the important parts of BYU football’s win over Boise State. In the videos below, Hans breaks down some good things and some moments that went wrong for the Cougs. He dives deep into the things BYU improved to stop the losing streak.
BOISE, ID
kslsports.com

Utah Football Flips BYU Commit Stanley Raass On Recruiting Trail

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football picks up a commitment from a former BYU commit in Stanley Raass on the recruiting trail. Kahuku High (Hawaii) defensive lineman Stanley Raass, the son of former BYU defensive lineman John Raass, announced on his personal Instagram page that he de-committed from BYU and flipped his pledge to the Utes.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Utah Football Moves Up In Latest CFP Top 25 Ranking

SALT LAKE CITY – After a 45-20 win over Arizona at Rice-Eccles Stadium, the Utah football team moved up one spot in the latest College Football Playoff Top 25. Utah football came in at No. 14 in the country in the first top 25 ranking. This is one step...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KIMA TV

Second university cancels game with BYU over alleged racist comments

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — University of the Pacific in California has forfeited their volleyball match against Utah's Brigham Young University after a fan was accused of making racist comments against Duke during a match in August. It's the second school refusing to play against the private university. South...
PROVO, UT
boisestatepublicradio.org

S6: Stan's Golf Cars

We know you have questions: How many golf cars is too many golf cars? Since when are they golf cars and not golf carts? Did LD & Joel put a down payment on a YKTP cart? We've got answers. By day, I manage all things digital at Boise State Public...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Two Boise school fields vandalized

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police report two new cases of vandalism at Boise area schools. A vehicle can be seen by security cameras driving onto the lawn and spinning out multiple times at both North Junior High around 3:40 a.m. and then again at Hillside Junior High around 5:30 a.m.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Escape Boise to These 3 Sunny Vacations For Under $150 Round Trip

When it comes to getting OUT of the Treasure Valley, it seems there's never much of a hurry for locals. The ongoing joke of course is that thousands of people are flocking to Boise and surrounding cities-- but nobody is really leaving? This certainly isn't true in terms of moving statistics--plenty of Idahoans have been "priced out" of the area or have taken off for various other reasons.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Boise Resident Shares Excitement Over Powerball Winnings

It has been the talk of the town, the state, and the nation for DAYS now-- the Powerball and its record setting jackpot! From coast to coast, individuals, workplaces, teams and families alike pitched in to buy a Powerball ticket--all in hopes of winning that $2.04 Billion ticket. After an...
BOISE, ID
pullmanradio.com

Republicans Sweep Local Idaho Legislative Seats-Former State Senator Dan Foreman Heading Back To Boise

Republicans swept the local Idaho legislative seats during Tuesday’s general election. Former State Senator Dan Foreman is returning to Boise. Foreman defeated State Senator Democrat David Nelson by 400 votes. Local Idaho State Representative Lori McCann was re-elected with 59% of the vote. Local Idaho State Representative Brandon Mitchell was re-elected with 56% of the vote.
BOISE, ID
eastidahonews.com

Mike Lindell spurs new headache for Idaho election officials: Obscure records requests

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — On Aug. 21, Idaho election offices received public records requests for an unusual set of voting data, known as a cast vote record. Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane, a 17-year election administrator, said he and other county officials hadn’t heard of a cast vote record — an electronic record of votes captured by ballot-counting machines — before the 2020 election.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

California Power Outages Coming To Boise and Treasure Valley

Idaho and the Treasure Valley are suffering from growing pains that negatively impact basic needs. For years, California has suffered from rolling blackouts, power outages, and the lack of an adequate power structure to serve Californians. Idahoans have never had the issue of power shortages or outages like California and...
BOISE, ID
Idaho Press

Idaho Press

Nampa, ID
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
279K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Press covers the Treasure Valley and includes Kuna, Meridian, and Boise.

 https://www.idahopress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy