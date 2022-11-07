Read full article on original website
Schools close in Tennessee as sickness sweeps across the state
Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and as a result, multiple school districts are closed Monday morning as emergency rooms, doctors' offices and clinics fill up.
Proposed bills target trans youth, drag shows in Tennessee
JACKSON, Tenn. — Two new bills have been proposed in the state just days after the nation’s midterm elections. On Wednesday, Sen. Jack Johnson, along with Rep. William Lamberth, drafted legislation that would prevent doctors from providing medical procedures that are “enabling a minor to identify with” their gender identity if it is different from their birth sex.
School districts across East Tennessee close because of illnesses
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — School districts across East Tennessee have closed over the past two weeks because of illnesses. The East Tennessee Children's Hospital said it's seeing cases of RSV and the flu climb, but their hospital isn't full. "We're seeing a lot of volume in the ER," said Dr....
Legislation filed to criminalize public drag performances in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New legislation filed by a state senator regarding the LGBTQ+ community is looking to criminalize drag performances in public settings. The bill groups drag performers with other adult cabaret performers, such as exotic dancers, topless dancers, or strippers and would make it a misdemeanor for first offense and felony on the second offense for participating in such behavior.
Powerball Mania concludes with Big Winner in California and Smaller Prizes in Tennessee
Powerball mania is done for now with Tuesday’s announcement of a $2.04 billion jackpot winner in California. The Tennessee Lottery announced Tuesday afternoon that a $100,000 winning ticket was sold at the Stop & Go on Chancery Street in McMinnville. A $50,000 ticket was also sold at the Speedway...
Tennessee Election Results: Amendments | November 8, 2022
Track election results for the four amendments on the ballot in Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
RAM Clinic in Cleveland this Weekend
CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF)- Those who need medical care will have the opportunity to do so in Cleveland starting tomorrow.Remote Area Medical, or RAM for short, will be offering free dental, vision, and medical care tomorrow and Saturday at the Saint Therese Catholic Church at 900 Clingan Ridge Drive in Cleveland.
Chattanooga announces pay boost for Wastewater workers
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga's Wastewater Division hopes a job fair and pay raise will help fill positions and cut down on contracted labor. A release from the city says all salaries will go up to a minimum of $40,000 annually. They'll also host a job fair to fill more...
2022 Midterm Election Results for Georgia and Tennessee
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Polls are closing across Georgia and Tennessee and we have you're latest Midterm Election results. Go here to view the latest election results. Many eyes are on the US Senate race in Georgia, and how it could play into the shifting balance of power. Democrat Raphael...
Tennessee remains deep red after the election, but here are the blue spots
The result from Election Night are in and Republicans ruled the night in Tennessee, but a look at some areas shows that not all areas turned red.
Chattanooga Strives To End Homelessness
People from the UTC and wider Chattanooga area gathered at UTC this past week at a community forum to discuss the problem with homelessness in Chattanooga. Professionals in areas such as social work, data analytics, community development, healthcare, government work and public health assembled on Friday, Nov. 3. Their objective was to brainstorm and collaborate on how each of them can use their expertise to work toward solving the problems that individuals face by experiencing homelessness.
LIVE BLOG: Election News & Results
Calling it a night. What a night! Midnight update Final updates tonight on some national races of interest. In Georgia, Warnock and Walker are locked in a tight race that will most likely require a runoff. Ballots are still being counted but at midnight there’s only a few thousand votes separating the two candidates. Meanwhile, […]
Voters approve alcohol referendums in November elections
A number of middle Tennessee communities will have new spirits after approving ballot measures for the sale of alcohol in their corporate boundaries.
This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In Tennessee
LoveFood found the best roadside eateries in the country, including this stop in Tennessee.
Elaine Davis to succeed Eddie Mannis for Tennessee state house seat
Republican Elaine Davis will succeed outgoing State Representative Eddie Mannis.
Tennessee Election Results: Gov. Bill Lee wins reelection | November 8, 2022
The Associated Press has declared that Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has been reelected.
Three Midstate Powerball players win, jackpot now $1.9 billion
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three Middle Tennessee Powerball players won at least $50,000 in Saturday night’s drawing. There was no winner in the draw and the jackpot now stands at $1.9 billion for Monday’s drawing. All four of the winning players selected four of the five white balls...
8 updates on prior authorization
From Pennsylvania passing a bill to streamline the process, to 95 percent of hospitals reporting increased staff time seeking approvals, here are eight stories about prior authorization that Becker's has reported since Sept. 20. 1. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Nov. 3 signed a bill aiming to streamline the prior...
LGBTQ group speaks out against new Tenn. bill proposal
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - OUTMemphis, an LGBTQ group, is criticizing Senate Bill 3 introduced this week by Tennessee Republican lawmakers as an attack on gender identity and protection. “To make drag performances inaccessible and less accessible is to remove some of the first places that queer and transgender people go...
Tennessee Christmas Train Rides (2022)
Tennessee has held a long history with the iron horse, dating back to the Nashville & Chattanooga, which first entered service on February 11, 1854. This system later became the modern Nashville, Chattanooga & St. Louis, the state's most well-known railroad along with the Louisville & Nashville. At its peak,...
