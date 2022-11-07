ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WBBJ

Proposed bills target trans youth, drag shows in Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two new bills have been proposed in the state just days after the nation’s midterm elections. On Wednesday, Sen. Jack Johnson, along with Rep. William Lamberth, drafted legislation that would prevent doctors from providing medical procedures that are “enabling a minor to identify with” their gender identity if it is different from their birth sex.
actionnews5.com

Legislation filed to criminalize public drag performances in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New legislation filed by a state senator regarding the LGBTQ+ community is looking to criminalize drag performances in public settings. The bill groups drag performers with other adult cabaret performers, such as exotic dancers, topless dancers, or strippers and would make it a misdemeanor for first offense and felony on the second offense for participating in such behavior.
WDEF

RAM Clinic in Cleveland this Weekend

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF)- Those who need medical care will have the opportunity to do so in Cleveland starting tomorrow.Remote Area Medical, or RAM for short, will be offering free dental, vision, and medical care tomorrow and Saturday at the Saint Therese Catholic Church at 900 Clingan Ridge Drive in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVC

Chattanooga announces pay boost for Wastewater workers

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga's Wastewater Division hopes a job fair and pay raise will help fill positions and cut down on contracted labor. A release from the city says all salaries will go up to a minimum of $40,000 annually. They'll also host a job fair to fill more...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

2022 Midterm Election Results for Georgia and Tennessee

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Polls are closing across Georgia and Tennessee and we have you're latest Midterm Election results. Go here to view the latest election results. Many eyes are on the US Senate race in Georgia, and how it could play into the shifting balance of power. Democrat Raphael...
theutcecho.com

Chattanooga Strives To End Homelessness

People from the UTC and wider Chattanooga area gathered at UTC this past week at a community forum to discuss the problem with homelessness in Chattanooga. Professionals in areas such as social work, data analytics, community development, healthcare, government work and public health assembled on Friday, Nov. 3. Their objective was to brainstorm and collaborate on how each of them can use their expertise to work toward solving the problems that individuals face by experiencing homelessness.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WATE

LIVE BLOG: Election News & Results

Calling it a night. What a night! Midnight update Final updates tonight on some national races of interest. In Georgia, Warnock and Walker are locked in a tight race that will most likely require a runoff. Ballots are still being counted but at midnight there’s only a few thousand votes separating the two candidates. Meanwhile, […]
WSMV

Three Midstate Powerball players win, jackpot now $1.9 billion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three Middle Tennessee Powerball players won at least $50,000 in Saturday night’s drawing. There was no winner in the draw and the jackpot now stands at $1.9 billion for Monday’s drawing. All four of the winning players selected four of the five white balls...
beckerspayer.com

8 updates on prior authorization

From Pennsylvania passing a bill to streamline the process, to 95 percent of hospitals reporting increased staff time seeking approvals, here are eight stories about prior authorization that Becker's has reported since Sept. 20. 1. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Nov. 3 signed a bill aiming to streamline the prior...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
actionnews5.com

LGBTQ group speaks out against new Tenn. bill proposal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - OUTMemphis, an LGBTQ group, is criticizing Senate Bill 3 introduced this week by Tennessee Republican lawmakers as an attack on gender identity and protection. “To make drag performances inaccessible and less accessible is to remove some of the first places that queer and transgender people go...
american-rails.com

Tennessee Christmas Train Rides (2022)

Tennessee has held a long history with the iron horse, dating back to the Nashville & Chattanooga, which first entered service on February 11, 1854. This system later became the modern Nashville, Chattanooga & St. Louis, the state's most well-known railroad along with the Louisville & Nashville. At its peak,...
