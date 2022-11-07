ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
News19 WLTX

Some South Carolina schools moving to e-learning for Nicole

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Wind and rain associated with Tropical Storm Nicole -- some of it heavy at times -- will be moving through South Carolina beginning Thursday through Friday afternoon. In anticipation of possible severe weather, some school districts in the state have decided to go to an e-learning...
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

Tornado watch canceled for Grand Strand, Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A tornado watch issued for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee has been canceled, according to the National Weather Service. The tornado watch was issued due to potential impacts from the remnants of what is currently Tropical Depression Nicole.
wpde.com

Pee Dee football games rescheduled due to Tropical Storm Nicole

WPDE — Friday night is usually a night underneath stadium lights watching football for many. However, due to possible severe weather from Tropical Storm Nicole, some games have been rescheduled. Below are the list of game changes as of Tuesday:. South Florence vs. Bluffton: Wednesday @ 7:30 p.m. West...
WSAV News 3

LIST: School closures due to Tropical Storm Nicole

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Below is a list of area schools that have canceled or moved classes online due to Tropical Storm Nicole’s possible impact on Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry. Georgia schools: Bethesda Academy will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 10 and classes will resume on Monday, Nov. 14. The Children’s Village will be closed […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Kennardo G. James

This City Was Named the “Best Place To Live in South Carolina” for 2022

This city was named the "Best Place To Live in South Carolina" for 2022.Travel Lens. There are a plethora of great places to live in the state of South Carolina and all of them have certain things about them that are unique. Whether you want to live in a metropolitan area that is a little more fast-paced or a small quaint town, the state of South Carolina has something for you. However, one major national publication has named one city as the "Best Place to Live in South Carolina" for 2022. In this article, we will take a look at which city that is, as well as other cities in the state that made the list.
WSAV News 3

Check power outages maps in Ga., SC

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Nicole is now a strong tropical storm with winds of 70 mph. Local impacts of heavy rain, tidal flooding, gusty winds and a chance for isolated tornadoes are expected in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry today and Friday. Click on the links below to get the latest on your power company’s […]
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy