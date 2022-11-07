ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feels Good To Be Back: 5 Things I’ve Missed Most About Living In Abilene

It's been six months now since I returned to Abilene and I've got to tell you: things are different. For the first month, just finding my way around the city again was an adventure. My time back in Abilene has been fast and furious, to say the least. It's been great re-establishing relationships again, eating the food Abilene has to offer, and taking in the sights and sounds I remember so well.
Abilene’s Downtown Train Tracks Have Big History in This Area

Some of us see and hear it every day. If you work or live along North 1st or South 1st streets, you most likely see and hear it at intervals all day long. Every morning I come into the radio station on South 1st, there's no mistaking that massively loud horn. There's just no way you can live in Abilene and not notice the trains barreling through town several times each day.
Chorus Abilene Brings Roaring 20s Back With Casino Night

The roaring 20s are returning to Abilene when Abilene's musical group known as Chorus Abilene will be holding a special fundraiser at a Speakeasy known as the Witherspoon in Downtown Abilene. This event is being touted as the likes of which has never been seen before in Abilene or the Big Country.
16 Missing Persons Cases in Abilene Texas That Need Your Help

It sadly happens way too often. A loved one goes off to school or work, and then they're never heard from again. Days turn to months, and months turn to years with no closure for many loved ones. The following are some cold cases in Abilene of people who have gone missing and are still missing to this day.
Día de los Muertos Honors Loved Ones With Food, Celebrations and More

As you might have been able to tell by now, fall is my favorite time of year. The weather finally starts to cool down, football is in full swing, and the holiday season kicks off with Halloween. For many of us in America, Halloween is largely celebrated by dressing in costume, attending a festive party, or maybe ambling about a trunk-or-treat. However, other parts of the world celebrate this season a little differently.
The Lonestar’s Haunting Legend of The Lady of the Lake

First off, this is a real and true story of how I learned about "The Lady of the Lake" (as I've always heard it said), or rather "The Lady Ghost of Lake Fort Phantom" from one of my history teachers at Abilene High School when we were learning about world war II. Moreover, it's a story about love, war, rumors, jealousy, and rage that went on back then.
These Abilene Retailers Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022

Thanksgiving is a day we all give thanks and show how grateful we are for our friends and family. In the past, retailers used the day to kick off their huge Black Friday sales events. However, in recent years, those retailers have closed on Thanksgiving Day and used their online platforms for consumers, giving their employees time off with their families.
Need A Last Minute Costume in Abilene? Try These 5 Stores

The blood-curdling countdown is on: Halloween arises this Monday. Have you decided which costume you're wearing? One of the best parts of the holiday - for children and grown-ups alike - is dressing in costume. With plenty of fall festivals, trunk-or-treats and other community activities in which to participate, and with all the incoming holiday hustle-and-bustle, you may be in a crunch to come up with a creative ensemble.
