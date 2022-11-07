Read full article on original website
beckerspayer.com
6 major UnitedHealth Group deals in 2022
UnitedHealth Group's acquisition of home-health firm LHC Group is reportedly on track to be completed by December. The deal is one of several large mergers and acquisitions conducted by the payer this year. Here are six of UnitedHealth's biggest mergers and acquisitions of 2022:. 1. UnitedHealth Group's Optum arm acquired...
Walgreens, CVS pharmacists are withholding medications for people post-Roe. What you need to know.
If you’re a person who could become pregnant, a pharmacist at Walgreens or CVS could refuse to fill your prescription if the medication could harm a pregnancy.
Can You Be Paid To Be A Caregiver For A Family Member? How Personal Services Contracts Work
As emotionally grueling as the strain can be for someone providing care to a family member, it is often matched by equally burdensome financial stress. For America's 48 million unpaid family...
CVS, Walmart, Walgreens agree to pay $13.8 billion to settle U.S. opioid claims
Nov 2 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp (CVS.N), Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA.O) and Walmart Inc (WMT.N) agreed to pay about $13.8 billion to resolve thousands of U.S. state and local lawsuits accusing the pharmacy chains of mishandling opioid pain drugs, potentially bringing years of litigation close to the finish line.
beckerspayer.com
Oscar Health largely abandons Medicare Advantage
Oscar Health has largely abandoned its Medicare Advantage business, opting to focus on ACA exchange plans, CEO Mario Schlosser told investors on a Nov. 9 call. Mr. Schlosser said the company has exited MA markets in New York and Texas. The company's lone remaining plan is a partnership with Holy Cross Health and Memorial Healthcare system in Broward County, Fla.
beckerspayer.com
CareFirst BCBS appoints former Centene VP as 1st chief risk officer
CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield has named Matthew Snyder, former senior vice president of internal audit, compliance and risk management at Centene, as its first chief risk officer. Mr. Snyder will lead the company's risk management team, made up of audit, enterprise risk, special investigations, privacy and compliance departments, according to a...
beckerspayer.com
Elevance Health to acquire specialty pharmacy BioPlus
Elevance Health will acquire the nation's largest independent specialty pharmacy, BioPlus. In a Nov. 9 news release, the payer said once the deal closes, BioPlus will operate as part of its pharmacy benefit manager, IngenioRx. BioPlus, a division of pharmaceutical company CarepathRx, provides specialty pharmacy management for complex conditions such...
Motley Fool
Why Palantir Stock Soared Today
The broader market saw big gains in Thursday's trading thanks to consumer price index data showing lower-than-anticipated inflation in October. Slowing inflation could lead the Federal Reserve to shift away from additional interest rate hikes, which would be great news for Palantir. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
beckerspayer.com
Centivo taps chief technology officer
Centivo, a self-funded health plan, has named Enrique Olivares chief technology officer. According to a news release published Nov. 8, Mr. Olivares was most recently vice president of integration at Point32Health. He previously held roles at Aetna and Deloitte Consulting, according to his LinkedIn. Centivo, founded in 2016, has named...
beckerspayer.com
Amazon Pharmacy is scooping up payer contracts
Amazon's online pharmacy is continuing to attract the attention of payers across the country. Starting next year, Amazon Pharmacy will become the exclusive home prescription delivery service for over 2 million Florida Blue members. "By selecting Amazon Pharmacy as our exclusive home delivery provider, we aim to provide our members...
NASDAQ
Biotech Fund Fairmount Funds Opens Position in NUVL / Nuvalent After Positive Trial Results
Fintel reports that Fairmount Funds Management LLC has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2,605,124 shares of Nuvalent, Inc. Class A (NUVL). This represents 5.13% of the company. Fairmount is a Philadelphia-based investment firm dedicated to investing in promising new therapies pursued by biotechnology and life...
beckerspayer.com
Bright Health exiting Florida Medicare Advantage market
Bright Health is ending its Medicare Advantage plans in Florida, leaving California as the sole state where the insurer is offering plans. In October, the company said it would no longer offer individual or family health plans, or Medicare Advantage plans outside of Florida or California. On a Nov. 9...
beckerspayer.com
Former Humana executive joins PBM
Former Humana executive Marcel White has joined Capital Rx as the pharmacy benefit manager's first chief people officer. Mr. White previously served as the head of human resources for Humana's CenterWell Senior Primacy Care business, according to a Nov. 8 Capital Rx news release. Prior to joining Humana, Mr. White was senior vice president for the pharmacy benefit manager Enclara Healthcare.
parktelegraph.com
What Are The Chances Of Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) Becoming A Clear Buy?
There may be slightly higher risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading than during regular market hours. Due to the fact that issuers often announce critical financial information outside of regular trading hours, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities. After-hours trades for Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by $0.01, or 0.18%, to $5.53. The Hims & Hers Health Inc. has recorded 18,401 volume in the after hours trading session. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Raises Full Year 2022 Outlook; Platform Demand and Financial Outperformance Driving Expected Adjusted EBITDA Profitability Beginning in Q4 2022.
beckerspayer.com
Aetna, Crossover Health piloting value-based primary care program
Aetna is partnering with Crossover Health to bring in-person and virtual value-based primary care to employer-sponsored health plans in the Seattle area. The pilot program, Aetna Advance Primary Health, will be available to self-insured employers and businesses with more than 51 employees beginning Jan. 1, according to a news release published Nov. 10.
Wednesday’s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amgen, ADM, Eli Lilly, Home Depot, Medtronic, Palantir, Snowflake, Take-Two Interactive, Walgreens and More
Wednesday's top analyst upgrades and downgrades included Amgen, Archer Daniels Midland, Eli Lilly, Home Depot, Medtronic, Palantir Technologies, Snowflake, Take-Two Interactive Software, Viatris and Walgreens Boots Alliance.
beckerspayer.com
Major payers offering Medicare Advantage plans in hundreds more counties in 2023
The nation's largest payers each expanded their Medicare Advantage offerings into hundreds more counties in 2023, according to a Nov. 10 report from the Kaiser Family Foundation. That includes Humana, which now offers Medicare Advantage plans in 89 percent of U.S. counties, and UnitedHealthcare, which now offers plans in 84...
beckerspayer.com
Oscar Health posts $194M loss in Q3, predicts profitability in 2024
Oscar Health expects it will be profitable in 2024, CEO Mario Schlosser said in the company's third quarter earnings report. The 2024 target is a year earlier than previously expected, Mr. Schlosser said in a Nov. 8 news release. The company posted a $194 million net loss in the third...
msn.com
Cisco, Merck share losses contribute to Dow's 117-point drop
Shares of Cisco and Merck are trading lower Friday morning, dragging the Dow Jones Industrial Average into negative territory. The Dow was most recently trading 117 points, or 0.3%, lower, as shares of Cisco and Merck are contributing to the index's intraday decline. Cisco's shares have declined $1.40 (3.1%) while those of Merck have fallen $3.03, or 3.0%, combining for an approximately 29-point drag on the Dow. UnitedHealth Johnson & Johnson and Amgen are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the benchmark equates to a 6.59-point swing.
