Marilyn Johnson, 90
Marilyn Jeanne Johnson, of Waterford, passed away November 6, 2022 at the age of 90. Preceded in death by her husband Robert “Bob.”. Beloved mother of Mark (Michelle) Johnson and Gail Wotton, grandmother of Marcus (Tara) Johnson, Stephanie (Zach) Beach, Megan Johnson, and Chad Wotton, great-grandmother of Arya, Isla, Evelynn, and Avery, sister of the late Dorothy Barner.
Pulling the chute
The Clarkston Village Players’ production of “Ripcord” by David Lindsay-Abaire opened Nov. 4 and runs weekends through Nov. 19. This comedy features two women vying for the best bed in a senior living facility and the lengths they will go to in order to win their bet. Pictured, from left, are Sara Sanger (Marilyn), Beth Deguise (Colleen), Kathy Booker (Abby), and Sean Harbert (Derek). Get tickets online at clarkstonvillageplayers.csstix.com or call 248-425-5842. Photo: Provided by Karen McClellan.
A Look Back for November 9, 2022
Pappas announces 1998 will be his last: After wearing three hats for two years, city manager Art Pappas said he would be hanging up all of them.. During Monday’s Clarkston City Council meeting, Pappas said he intended to retire at the end of 1998 and the council should start taking steps towards finding a replacement and expanding city hall.
Battle-tested in five sets
Independence Township — It was a traditional Clarkston and Lake Orion battle last Thursday as it came down to the final and fifth set in the MHSAA Volleyball Division 1 District 31 Championship. The final set was close but with a hit from junior Cayla Cogan and a block,...
Hugh Rose Scholarship
The Hugh Rose Scholarship was created to help eligible Clarkston residents through monetary assistance for college or technical courses that would otherwise be out of reach. Applicants must be 18 years of age or older, hold a high school diploma or GED, and be a resident of the greater Clarkston community. Individuals wishing to apply for this scholarship must complete an application and submit it to the office at Clarkston United Methodist Church, 6600 Waldon Road. A personal interview will be conducted with each applicant prior to the selection of the scholarship winners.
Township ITPRS staff garners national honors
The Independence Township Department of Parks, Recreation and Seniors recently received the honor of Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies (CAPRA) re-accreditation and was recognized by the National Recreation and Parks Association (NRPA) for their high standards and best practices at a September conference in Phoenix. CAPRA provides...
Little Library upgrades complete
Clarkston Independence District Library Director Julie Meridith and her team recently completed repairs and repainting of the city’s two “Little Libraries” at Depot Park and at the corner of Washington and Main streets. The CIDL team has also refreshed the collection of books in the libraries.
Don dives in to the weird stuff
I don’t know why it is, but it has always been. When it comes to “interesting” items my curiosity is piqued. Maybe it was because when I was but a wee shaver (which was years before I started shaving) I had a grandpa tell scary (but true) stories and his son, Uncle Jim told outlandishly wild stories (which may or may not have been created with the help of un-prescribed pharmaceuticals. Don’t judge, it was the early 1970s). Whatever the reason, I always liked news of the weird. I like ghost stories. I like BigFoot stories. And, of course I like stories about unidentified flying objects, the ever-lovin’ UFO.
Wolves top Cardinals for district championship on gridiron
Davison — The Clarkston Varsity Football team celebrated after senior Ethan Clark went on a 77-yard touchdown run with five minutes left in the district final game against Davison. The touchdown from Clark and a PAT from junior Eddie Langton put the Wolves up 49-40. The score would stay...
Local results from Nov. 8 state general election
Here are the state’s general election results pertaining to local elections and votes. Eric Haven (incumbent) defeated Scott Meyland, 292-176, to gain another two-year term. There was also one write-in vote. CLARKSTON CITY COUNCIL. Sue Wylie (incumbent, 297), Amanda Wakefield (272), and Mark Lamphier (233) all earned seats for...
Public Notice: Synopsis, Independence Township Board of Trustees, special meeting, Oct. 27, 2022
A. A Special Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 5:00 p.m. B. The Pledge of Allegiance was given. C. ROLL CALL: Present: Fisher, Neubeck, Brown, Aliaga, Nallamothu, Ritchie. Absent: None. Also Present: None. D. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: Approval of Agenda presented. E. BOARD/PUBLIC...
Public Notice: First reading of proposed amendment to Independence Township chapter 50, zoning ordinance, section 11.08 lake access regulations
NOTICE OF FIRST READING OF PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO CHAPTER 50, ZONING ORDINANCE, SECTION 11.08 LAKE ACCESS REGULATIONS. TO THE RESIDENTS AND PROPERTY OWNERS OF THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE, OAKLAND COUNTY, MICHIGAN, AND ANY OTHER INTERESTED PERSONS:. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, that at a regular meeting of the Charter Township of...
