TEMPE - In the first game after the retirement of legendary coach Charli Turner-Thorne, ASU (1-0) women’s basketball and head coach Natasha Adair built the foundation of her own legacy with an opening night victory over NAU (0-1) by a final score of 69-68. As the scoreline suggests, it wasn’t an easy one for the Sun Devils. Despite taking a 33-22 lead midway through the second quarter, the Lumberjacks fought back quick and made it a game on ASU. Entering the third quarter, NAU even held a 58-55 lead which they would hold for much of the final ten minutes. Unfortunately for the Lumberjacks, junior guard Jaddan Simmons took advantage of her time to shine.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO