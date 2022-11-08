Read full article on original website
houseofsparky.com
ASU Basketball: Sun Devils handle NAU 84-68, DJ Horne, Devan Cambridge lead the way
Sun Devils fans got a great show tonight, and DJ Horne was worth the price of admission in a victory for ASU (2-0) defeating familiar foe, NAU (0-2), 84-68. ASU had something to prove after squeaking one out against Tarleton State on Monday, and there seemed to be some nerves to open the game.
ASU Men’s Basketball: Sun Devils escape opener 62-59 over Tarleton State, newcomer Collins leads the way
TEMPE - They say it’s not about how you start, but how you finish. The words of Jim George rang true for the Sun Devils (1-0) in their season opener, as they overcame a 12-point deficit in the first half, and a 7-point one with three minutes to play in the second, to defeat Tarleton State (0-1), 62-59.
ASU Women’s Basketball: Adair era starts 1-0 with thrilling win over NAU in opener
TEMPE - In the first game after the retirement of legendary coach Charli Turner-Thorne, ASU (1-0) women’s basketball and head coach Natasha Adair built the foundation of her own legacy with an opening night victory over NAU (0-1) by a final score of 69-68. As the scoreline suggests, it wasn’t an easy one for the Sun Devils. Despite taking a 33-22 lead midway through the second quarter, the Lumberjacks fought back quick and made it a game on ASU. Entering the third quarter, NAU even held a 58-55 lead which they would hold for much of the final ten minutes. Unfortunately for the Lumberjacks, junior guard Jaddan Simmons took advantage of her time to shine.
ASU Football: Washington State players to watch
Temperatures are not expected to reach any point higher than 40-degrees Fahrenheit in Pullman, Washington on Saturday afternoon. Washington State football (5-4, 2-4 Pac-12) thwarts the elements with heavy firepower offensively, and an up-tempo style of play that inflates all corners of the stat sheet. The Cougars have done a...
