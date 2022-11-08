ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ASU Women’s Basketball: Adair era starts 1-0 with thrilling win over NAU in opener

TEMPE - In the first game after the retirement of legendary coach Charli Turner-Thorne, ASU (1-0) women’s basketball and head coach Natasha Adair built the foundation of her own legacy with an opening night victory over NAU (0-1) by a final score of 69-68. As the scoreline suggests, it wasn’t an easy one for the Sun Devils. Despite taking a 33-22 lead midway through the second quarter, the Lumberjacks fought back quick and made it a game on ASU. Entering the third quarter, NAU even held a 58-55 lead which they would hold for much of the final ten minutes. Unfortunately for the Lumberjacks, junior guard Jaddan Simmons took advantage of her time to shine.
ASU Football: Washington State players to watch

Temperatures are not expected to reach any point higher than 40-degrees Fahrenheit in Pullman, Washington on Saturday afternoon. Washington State football (5-4, 2-4 Pac-12) thwarts the elements with heavy firepower offensively, and an up-tempo style of play that inflates all corners of the stat sheet. The Cougars have done a...
